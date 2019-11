The PSNI has said it is concerned for the welfare of a missing 12 year-old girl who was last seen in Belfast on Wednesday.

Chanai Gibson is approximately 152cm in height, slim build with brown hair and brown eyes .

Chanai Gibson. (Photo issued by PSNI)

Inspector Nigel Loughlin appealed to anyone with information on Chanai's whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"I would ask Chanai or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 904 27/11/19.," he said.