Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of missing man Mirai Kivon.

PSNI Carrickfergus said that Mr. Kivon was last seen on August 3 in Carrickfergus.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said that his family believe he may have travelled towards Belfast.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact 101 quoting serial number 1662 of 09/08/19.