Missing N.I. child hasn't been seen since Saturday - P.S.N.I. in urgent appeal for information

The P.S.N.I. has made an urgent appeal for information that might help them locate a missing Northern Ireland child who has not been seen since Saturday.

Fourteen year-old, Nathan Cunningham, was last seen in Newry on Saturday evening at approximately 7:30pm.

Nathan Cunningham. (Photo issued by the P.S.N.I.)

Nathan was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, grey and black hooded top and black trainers.

He is described as 5 feet tall, slim in build with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you have seen Nathan or have any information about his whereabouts please get in touch with us by dialling 101 and quoting the reference number 1422 of 18/05/19," said the P.S.N.I.