Missing N.I. woman last seen leaving hospital A&E

The P.S.N.I. is concerned about the whereabouts of a 31 year-old Northern Ireland woman who has been reported as missing.

Lyndsay Bradley, who is from the Ballymurphy area, was last seen leaving the area of A&E at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast at 2:45am on Thursday August 1, 2019.

Lyndsay is approximately 5ft 4" in height, slim build, with long red/purple hair, pale skin and has a nose piercing.

Lindsay was last seen swearing a long multi-coloured skirt, black flat shoes and a dark tshirt.

If you have seen Lyndsay or believe you know where she may be, please contact Woodbourne Police by calling 101 and quote serial 820 of 01/08/19.

“Please like and share this post as we would love to reunite Lyndsay with her family,” said the P.S.N.I.