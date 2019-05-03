Missing N.I. woman may be in the company of 'male in his 30s'

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent appeal for information concerning a missing Northern Ireland woman who was seen in the grounds of a Northern Ireland hospital on Thursday.

Bobbie Cardwell was last seen in the Antrim Area Hospital and she was wearing a grey top, black leggings and carrying a large leopard print handbag.

Bobbie Caldwell. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

"She is slim, 5”4 in height and has dark brown hair possibly up in a bun and may be accompanied by a male in his 30s," said the P.S.N.I.

"If you see her, please call Police on 101 and quote reference number 853 of 03/05/19."