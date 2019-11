The PSNI is seeking the help of the public to find a missing 15 year-old girl.

Caitlin Mullan was last seen in the Cliftonville Avenue area of north Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Caitlin Mullan. (Photo issued by PSNI)

Caitlin was last seen wearing a black scarf, black trainers, dark blue jeans and a pink coat with a fur collar.

"Caitlin is about 5'8" tall with long black hair, brown eyes and a pierced left ear," said police.

"Please phone us on 101 with reference 117 of 18/11/19."