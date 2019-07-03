Missing person: Can you help find Leonita Teague?

Police and the family of missing 25-year-old Leonita Teague are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Leonita was last seen in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast on Monday, July 1.

She is described as being 5’6” tall, of medium build, with strawberry blonde shoulder length hair.

When last seen she is believed to have been wearing a pink hooded top and black leggings.

"We are appealing for Leonita to make contact with police or her family, or if anyone knows of her whereabouts please contact police at Strandtown on 101," a PSNI spokesperson said.