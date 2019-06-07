Missing person: Police renew appeal for help finding Dolores Hughes

Police officers leading the search for a missing Co Tyrone woman have issued a fresh appeal for information about her whereabouts.

A PSNI spokesperson said the family of 62-year-old Dolores Hughes are becoming increasingly concerned of her welfare.

"Dolores was last seen in the Charlemont area of Moy at around 2pm on Wednesday 5th June. Dolores is described as 5ft 5ins in height, of slim build and short, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top and knee length skirt," the spokesperson said.

"We are appealing to Dolores to make contact with police or her family. If anyone knows of Dolores’s whereabouts, please contact police in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 538 6/6/19."