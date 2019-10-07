Missing woman not seen since shopping trip

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information about a missing woman who has not been seen since she left home for a shopping trup on Friday evening.

Ellie Stokes, 29, left home at 5.30pm on October 4 in a white BMW to go shopping in town, a spokesperson for PSNI Foyle said in an appeal posted on Facebook.

The police spokesperson added: “Police and Ellie’s family are worried about her and would urge her to get in touch. There is information to suggest that she could be in the Republic of Ireland.

“If anyone has seen her or been in contact with her please call us on 101 and quote the reference number: 2120 of 04/10/19”