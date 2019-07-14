Missle-throwers who targeted police ‘reckless’

Missile-throwers who attacked police after starting a fire on a road have been branded “completely reckless”.

Officers were targeted in Enniskillen in the early hours of Saturday on the predominantly nationalist Cornagrade Road.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including riotous behaviour, obstructing police, arson and criminal damage.

He remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

PSNI Chief Inspector David Nixon said: “Police received a number of calls at approximately 4.25am stating a number of persons had gathered and were placing material on the Cornagrade Road and attempting to set it on fire.

“When police arrived on scene, the group started to disperse and, when doing so, a piece of masonry and other missiles were thrown at police.”

Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Mr Nixon appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“This was completely reckless behaviour that not only tied up valuable resources, but has no place in our community,” he said.