MoD challenges Bloody Sunday compensation payment

Extra compensation was wrongly awarded to the last man killed by soldiers on Bloody Sunday because he died instantly, the Court of Appeal heard on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence is challenging a ruling that relatives of Bernard ‘Barney’ McGuigan should receive an additional £15,000 in aggravated damages for injury to his feelings.

But counsel for his family claimed the pay-out was justified by the terror he experienced during the shootings in Londonderry in January 1972.

Brian Fee QC argued that the father-of-six knew he was exposing himself to danger when he ventured out from shelter to go to the aid of another victim.

Thirteen unarmed people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire during a civil rights demonstration in the city.

Another of those wounded on the day, which became known as Bloody Sunday, died later.

In 2010 the Saville Inquiry into the shootings established the innocence of all of the victims.

Liability has been accepted in legal actions taken against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) by those bereaved or injured.

Mr McGuigan, a painter and decorator, was shot at the Rossville Flats area as he went to the aid of 31-year-old Patrick Doherty, another of those shot dead on the day.

A claim by his estate was settled for £258,000.

A High Court judge then awarded a further £15,000 in aggravated damages.

The MoD is appealing that additional award, claiming it was wrong in law because Mr McGuigan’s death was instantaneous.

Lord Justice McCloskey confirmed judgment in the appeal will be given at a later date.