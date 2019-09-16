Molly secures national Simmental judging award

Members of the NI Simmental Young Members’ Association savoured success at the breed society’s national stockjudging finals, hosted by Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Herd based at West Lothian in Scotland.

Molly Bradley from the Dernasigh Herd in Armagh was the overall winner of the 2019 competition. She also won the award for the best junior individual, and the best reason giving in the junior section.

First place senior team members Alice Stubbs, Irvinestown, and Molly Bradley, Armagh, received their prize from British Simmental Cattle Society president Michael Barlow.

In the team competition Jonny McCammond, Maghereagh Herd, Portglenone, and Cara Moore, Omorga Herd, Beragh, took first prize in the junior section. The senior team award went to Molly Bradley and team mate Alice Stubbs, Drumbulcan Herd, Irvinestown.

Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Herd, Tynan, and Chris Boyd, Slievenagh Herd, Portglenone, were placed third in the senior team section. Jonny McCammond won third prize in the junior individual category.

In the senior individual section second prize went to Andrew Clarke, with Alice Stubbs taking third prize.

Andrew Clarke won the prize for the best reason giving in the senior section.

British Simmental Cattle Society president Michael Barlow from Lancashire congratulated the prize winners on their success.

The Northern Ireland team members were sponsored by Bank of Ireland.