MOT appointments re-scheduled after Larne fire incident

Larne’s Driver & Vehicle Testing Agency premises have reopened after a small fire earlier this morning (Monday).

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Ballyboley Road centre at 8.36am.

The accidental fire, in an electrical motor, was out when firefighters arrived. Crews isolated gas and electrical points and the incident was dealt with by 9.10am.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A small fire broke out in an overhead electric motor at the DVA Larne Test Centre this morning.

“Power and gas supplies were isolated and staff and customers were evacuated from the test centre. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called and made the motor safe.

“As a result of the fire, the test centre was closed this morning. However, test centre staff have contacted customers with MOT appointments to re-schedule them.

“The test centre has now re-opened.”