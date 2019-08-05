Mother of missing in Malaysia Nora Quoirin originally from N.I. - 15 year-old with special needs vanishes from hotel room

The mother of a 15 year-old girl with special needs who vanished from a hotel room in Malaysia on Sunday is originally from Northern Ireland.

Meabh Quoirin is originally from Belfast and her husband is from France.

The couple, who have been living in London for the last 20 years, were staying at a resort near Seremban, about an hour south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

It has been reported Nora 's parents raised the alarm when they discovered their daughter was not in her bedroom and a window was open.

There seems to be confusion over how Nora's disappearance is being investigated.

Some media organisations are reporting that the disappearance is being treated as an abduction whilst other outlets are quote police as saying the vulnerable teenager was not abducted.

Nora pictured with mum Meabh, who is originally from Northern Ireland. (Photo issued by family).

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which specialises in offering help to the families and friends of people who go missing while abroad, are providing the Quoirin with support.

Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew lives in Belfast and said the family are now considering the disappearance as a "criminal matter".

"Nora's parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

"Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

Nora Quoirin. (Photo issued by family)

"Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily."

Ms. Agnew added: "We now consider this a criminal matter.

"We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay."