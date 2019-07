The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred on Brookmount Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. (Library image)

Traffic is being diverted at the A5 Great Northern Road and the Tamlaght Road.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details.