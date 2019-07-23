N.I. children on inflatable toys blown out to sea - helicopters, lifeboats and coastguard all tasked

The Belfast Coastguard has issued a stark warning to parents of children using inflatable toys around Northern Ireland's coastline.

The alert was posted on Belfast Coastguards Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have been very busy most of the afternoon with a number of incidents involving children being blew out to sea in inflatable toys," said the coastguard.

"Helicopters, lifeboats and coastguard teams have been tasked.

"All incidents so far have had happy outcomes thankfully.

"Please remember the safest place for children to play with these death traps is in the back garden," the coastguard warned.

The warning came on the same day Northern Ireland basked in temperatures of more than 25°C