N.I. hospital evacuated after emergency incident is declared

A Northern Ireland hospital has been partially evacuated after an emergency incident was declared on Monday.

The incident, which is ongoing, occurred at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) are at the scene.

"Incident declared at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex this morning," confirmed a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust (W.H.S.C.T.).

"At present partial evacuation of the hospital site. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service assessing the situation No patients have come to harm."

There is no further information at this time.