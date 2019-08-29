N.I. people lambasted by coastguard for using mobile phones to video distressful incident of person in water

The Belfast Coastguard has condemned people who stopped to video a person in a distressed estate who entered water in the Bangor area on Wednesday.

The coastguard said they received a report of a person in distress in water from the P.S.N.I.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

"Countless people passed this person, who was clearly distressed.

"One person phoned 999. One," said the Belfast Coastguard.

Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team, Bangor R.N.L.I. lifeboat, the P.S.N.I. and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service all attended the scene of the incident.

"Once units were on scene and it was very obvious a distressing incident was occurring, the phones came out, to record.

"People also decided to come closer, rather than giving units space to work. All we can really say there is, think," added the coastguard.

"Some of the nature of incidents emergency service attend means they need to turn off their sirens and maybe even their blue lights.

"If an emergency vehicle appears to in a rush, pull over when safe to do so. Think!

"Emergencies on the coast, dial 999 and ask for coastguard.

"This way, there will absolutely no delay in sending all the correct assets.

"Every single one of us will go through hard times. If it was a member of your family, you’d want random members of the public to call for help wouldn’t you? Also we doubt very much when you sit down later that night, you would want to watch it all over Facebook - Think!."