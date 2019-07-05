N.I. road reopened after road traffic collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The P.S.N.I. has reopened a road after a one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday morning. The incident occurred on Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. The road has reopened. The road was closed for several hours on Friday but reopened shortly before 1:00pm. There are no further details at this time. Public warned not to approach convicted rapist who fled from North Sea Camp