N.I. road reopened after road traffic collision

The P.S.N.I. has reopened a road after a one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone.

The road has reopened.

The road was closed for several hours on Friday but reopened shortly before 1:00pm.

There are no further details at this time.