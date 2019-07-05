N.I. road shutdown after one vehicle road traffic collision - emergency services at the scene Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The P.S.N.I. has closed a road after a one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday morning. The incident occurred on Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. The road is closed after a road traffic collision. The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to seek alternative routes where possible. There are no further details at this time. Popular Worthing head teacher leaving at the end of term will be 'sorely missed' Co Armagh students 'evacuated' after California earthquake, say PSNI