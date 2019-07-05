N.I. road shutdown after one vehicle road traffic collision - emergency services at the scene

The P.S.N.I. has closed a road after a one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone.

The road is closed after a road traffic collision.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.

There are no further details at this time.