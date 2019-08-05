N.I. woman hasn't been seen in three days - P.S.N.I. asking people to check out buildings

The P.S.N.I. is requesting people check sheds and other out buildings for any trace of a 61 year-old woman who vanished from the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Friday August 2, 2019.

Carol Gray is described as 4'10''; medium build, tanned and short ginger hair.

Carol Gray. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

The P.S.N.I. believe Carol was wearing knee length denim shorts, a grey cardigan and silver flip-flops went she disappeared.

"We have received information which places Carol in the area of Ballyrogan Road, Ards bewteen 10.30am and 11.40am on Friday August 2," said the P.S.N.I.

"If you live in the Ballyrogan Road and wider area we would ask you to check any sheds or properties for any trace of Carol, or if you were driving through the area and saw Carol please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 714 02/07/19.

"Any information however small can help us find Carol, if you think you can assist our investigation please do not hesitate to contact us," added police.