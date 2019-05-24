New PSNI Chief Constable: Here's what we know about Simon Byrne

Simon Byrne has been confirmed as the next Chief Constable of the PSNI. He will take over from George Hamilton next month.

Here is what we know about the man who will lead policing in Northern Ireland over the next number of years:

Simon Byrne QPM is the former Chief Constable of Cheshire Police from 2014-2017. He was the Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police from 2009 to 2011 and the Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing in the Metropolitan Police Service from 2011 to 2014. He then served as Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary from 2014 to 2017.

Byrne began his career in the police when he joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a constable in 1982. He transferred to Merseyside Police in 1985 and served as the commander of the Metropolitan Borough of Knowsley between 2002 and 2004.

In 2006, he was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable. This is a chief officer rank therefore he joined the Association of Chief Police Officers. Within Merseyside Police he served as ACC Operations and ACC Personnel. In February 2009, he transferred to Greater Manchester Police, becoming Deputy Chief Constable. In 2011, he returned to the Metropolitan Police Service as the Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing.

On 24 February 2014, he was selected as the next Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary.

He was suspended from Cheshire Constabulary in 2017 after being accused of bullying and humiliating staff over a three-year period. However, a panel found that no allegations of gross misconduct or misconduct were proved and Mr Byrne said he had been "totally exonerated of any wrongdoing".

Simon Byrne was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) in the 2016 New Year Honours.

Who selected Mr Byrne?

The panel who appointed Mr Byrne comprised Board Chair Anne Connolly, John Blair MLA, Alan Chambers MLA, Linda Dillon MLA, Colm McKenna, Wendy Osborne and Mervyn Storey MLA. The panel received specialist independent Human Resources selection and appointment advice to support the design, delivery and quality assurance of the Chief Constable process. Sara Thornton, former Head of the National Police Chief’s Council and recently appointed independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, acted as External Policing Advisor to the appointment panel.

How much will Simon Byrne be paid?

The PSNI Chief Constable salary is £207,489 plus benefits in line with recommendations by the Police Remuneration Review Body and set by the Department of Justice. The appointment will be for a fixed term of five years with the possibility of extension in accordance with legislation.