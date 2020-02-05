NI Council set to axe cost of lifting bulky items in bid to combat flytipping

A charge to collect bulky items by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council could be axed in a bid to cut down on fly-tipping.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden proposed the move at Tuesday evening’s Environment Committee.

Cllr McAlinden proposed to remove the costs of Bulky Waste Collections for one year in order to monitor the impact of fly tipping throughout the Borough.’

He said: “I proposed this along with party colleagues and by doing so welcome this decision. Fly-tipping has been an issue I have been continually highlighting in my own area for a number of years and indeed all members for their respective areas.

“With 423 recorded fly-tipping incidents last year and the considerable time spent by council officers dealing with these incidents, this has the potential to reduce fly-tipping in the borough.

“It’s a scourge with many bulky waste items being dumped randomly in our streets and countryside. By removing this charge, I’m hoping and encouraging residents to use this service and help keep our streets and countryside clean.”

Meanwhile Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has questioned the Minister for Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots on illegal tire dumping that has taken place in the Birches, Portadown.

The Upper Bann MLA said: "On Monday I questioned the Minister for Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs on the reoccurrence of the large scale illegal dumping of tyres within the Birches, Portadown.

"I asked what support could be provided to rural communities and landowners who are left to deal with the aftermath.

"The Minister recognised this problem and stated there has always been extreme difficulties in identifying those guilty of pollution. He further stated there are opportunities within the Department to explore ways of dealing with tires that could be beneficial to the environment."