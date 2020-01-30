NI farm incomes fell by 25% in 2019

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned that the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland has taken a significant financial hit as it was revealed that incomes in 2019 fell by 25%.

According to provisional figures released yesterday by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the ‘Total Income from Farming’ (TIFF) in Northern Ireland fell from £386 million in 2018 to £290 million in 2019.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said the figures stress the “unsustainable financial situation” that farm families across Northern Ireland endured last year as farm income across virtually all commodities experienced a substantial drop.

He added: “It is a clear indicator that the uncertainty farmers have been dealing with combined with increasing machinery, feed and fertiliser prices over the last few years is beginning to seriously impact their farming businesses.

“Lowland and less favoured area (LFA) livestock are in real trouble. The LFA cattle and sheep farm business income for 2018/2019 has decreased by £3,357 when compared to 2017/2018 and lowland cattle and sheep farm business income dropped by £4,363.

“The drop in farm income means our farmers now have a greater dependence on agricultural support. These figures illustrate the importance of support payments in sustaining the industry and underpinning its competitive trading position,” Mr Ferguson added.