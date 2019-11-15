NI firefighters are battling a ‘huge’ fire - Emergency measures as PSNI close off road

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is battling a “large” fire this korning.

The fire is in the Duncrue Street area of Belfast.

A photo taken at the scene of the blaze. (Photo: PSNI)

The PSNI is at the scene and have closed a road to allow firefighters to battle the blaze safely.

”Due to a large fire in Duncrue Street, NIFRS are currently utilising a High Volume Pump that crosses the roundabout at Duncrue Street and Herdman Channel Road,” said the PSNI.

“This has resulted in a road closure on the Duncrue Street side of this roundabout.

“Drivers please consider alternative routes as this is not passable whilst the hose is in use.

“Thank you for your understanding,” added the PSNI.

There are no further details at this time.