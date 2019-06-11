NI greenhouse gasses cut by 18% since 1990

Northern Ireland has cut its emissions of greenhouse gasses by 18% since 1990, according to the latest government figures.

In 2017, Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions were estimated to be 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent – a decrease of 3% compared to 2016.

The longer term trend showed a decrease of 18% compared to the base year of 1990.

The figures for 1990-2017 have been published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The sectors creating the largest level of emissions for NI in 2017 were agriculture with 27%, transport 23% and energy supply 17%.

“Most sectors showed a decreasing trend since the base year,” DAERA said. “The largest decreases, in terms of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, were in the energy supply, waste management and residential sectors. These were driven by improvements in energy efficiency, fuel switching from coal to natural gas, which became available in the late 1990s, and the introduction of methane capture and oxidation systems in landfill management.”

Northern Ireland accounted for 4% of UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2017.

In total, the UK reduced emissions by 42% between the base year and 2017.

Emissions are reported for carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulphur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride.