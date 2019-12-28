NI humanitarian specialist ‘delighted’ to receive award in Queen’s Honours

A development and humanitarian aid specialist from Northern Ireland has spoken of her delight at being awarded a CB in the New Year’s Honours list.

Belfast-born Lindy Cameron will receive a Companion of the Order of the Bath after a 21-year career with the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID).

In May, the 47-year-old left to start a new role as the second most senior official at the Northern Ireland Office.

She said: “It is fantastic news. The head of the civil service, Mark Sedwill, rang me up personally to tell me.

“I used to work with Mark in Afghanistan when he was the Ambassador and I was Head of the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand.

“I had no idea I’d been nominated, and I’m delighted. This is also a huge testament to the work and achievements of the whole DFID team I led overseas - 1,500 amazing people across 32 country offices.

“The best bit of the job was getting out to see what people on the frontline did and seeing the difference they made to real people’s lives.”