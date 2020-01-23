NI man Gary Love found dead in Las Vegas ‘lived for family’

A Portadown man who died suddenly in Las Vegas two days after marrying his long-term partner was dedicated to his family, his father said.

Gary Love’s newly wed wife Grace, the mother of the couple’s two young children, found her husband’s body in their hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Mr Love, 33, was living in Waringstown but the family is originally from Portadown and are well-known in the area.

His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from Killicomaine, flew to Nevada on Tuesday with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love and to try to bring the body home.

His father Malcolm, who also lives in Portadown, said his son was dedicated to his family.

“His family were his main priority,” said Malcolm. “He lived for them.”

“We are all stunned,” he added. “This is not what we had been expecting.

“Gary and Grace had lived together for some time now and decided they wanted to get married.

“They have two lovely young children under the age of four – Molly and Pippa.

“Gary had been to Las Vegas a few times to see the boxing and the UFC too.

“There were trips planned to the Grand Canyon and everything was going well.

“They had travelled over to Nevada last week and they were married on Friday.

“They saw the McGregor fight on Saturday night with two friends who had also gone to Vegas.

“On Sunday they went out for something to eat and came back to their room, but after a while Grace said she couldn’t wake Gary.

“She called all the authorities, who came in and pronounced him dead.

“But we don’t know what the cause of death was.”

Up until recently Mr Love ran a shop on Belfast’s Newtownards Road and he had moved to a house in Waringstown to give his family “a better life”.

Mr Love also has a 13-year-old daughter, Bethany, from a previous relationship.