NI man killed in road crash is named

A man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim today.

Police confirmed that 23-year-old Christopher Casement, who was originally from the Downpatrick area and was known to his friends as ‘Cricky’, died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road outside Lisburn.

Inspector Rowland said: “At around 12.20pm it was reported to police that a single vehicle road traffic collision had occurred involving a blue Mazda 3 car.

“The Old Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 734 of 04/09/19.”