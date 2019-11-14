NI missing child alert - last seen on primary school bus at around 3:00pm

The PSNI is urgently trying to find an eight year-old boy who has been reported as missing.

The little boy is called Ryan and caught the bus home from Antrim Primary School at 3:00pm.

Missing eight year-old boy, Ryan.

Ryan missed his stop at the Greystone shops and has not returned home.

"We have two very worried parents and lots of police officers searching for him," said the PSNI.

"He wouldn't ask for help and is quite nervous so if you see him please approach cautiously and contact Police quoting reference 1250 of 14/11/19," they added.