NI recreation centre shuts after man dies

A Northern Ireland recreation centre has closed today after a man took ill and died.

It is understood the man had been attending Tandragee Recreation Centre in Co Armagh last night when he collapsed.

The emergency services attended the incident which happened last night (Wednesday) at around 6pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at premises in the Madden Road area of Tandragee yesterday.

"A Post Mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of death, however it is not being treated as suspicious."

The centre, run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, hosts a variety of local activities including fitness classes.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council can confirm a male customer collapsed at the Tandragee Recreation Centre yesterday evening (Wednesday 15 January) and sadly passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.

"The centre remains closed, for information on opening please visit getactiveabc.com”"

Local independent Cllr Paul Berry said he had received a message from the Council's chief executive last night that a customer had collapsed and died at the centre.

"It is devastating for the man's family and friends as well as the whole community."

He said staff at the centre will be receiving counselling. "It is a very popular centre and the staff have built up good strong relationships with their customers. This will have been devastating for them.

Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Speers said it was very sad. "My thoughts and prayers are will the family and friends of this man."