The PSNI has closed off a road to allow the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to battle a fire at a restaurant.

The fire is at a restaurant on Moat Street, Donaghadee.

The fire at a restaurant in Donaghadee on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Andy McConn)

The PSNI shutdown Moat Street in both directions shortly after midday.

There are currently four fire appliances at the scene - one from Donaghadee fire station, two from Bangor fire station and one from Newtownards fire station.

This is a breaking news story - updates to follow when they become available.