NI restaurant fire - two people taken to hospital - dramatic footage from scene of blaze

Two people have been taken to hospital after they were caught up in a fire at a well known Northern Ireland restaurant on Wednesday morning.

The fire at the Bull and Claw restaurant on Moat Street, Donaghdee broke out at approximately 10.00am.

A photograph from the scene of the fire in Donaghadee. (Photo courtesy of Dylan McKee/Mandi Stout)

The two people taken to hospital were members of staff at the restaurant.

The restaurant owners described the incident as "devastating" and expressed concern for their members of staff.

“The news of a fire at the Bull and Claw in Donaghadee is devastating.

"We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze and that two staff have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of estate agents Bailie Property)

"We hope that they will make a full recovery.

"Our thoughts are with the management and staff at this difficult time and we will do all we can to support them.”

The PSNI shutdown Moat Street in both directions shortly after midday to allow Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to bring the fire under control.

Four fire appliances attended the scene - one from Donaghadee fire station, two from Bangor fire station and one from Newtownards fire station.

The fire at a restaurant in Donaghadee on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Andy McConn)