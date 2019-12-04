NI restaurant fire was 'accidental' say fire service - owners say blaze is 'devastating'

A fire at a restaurant premises in Northern Ireland on Wednesday started accidentally according to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

NIFRS received a call at 10.10am to attend a fire at the Bull and Claw restaurant on Moat Street, Donaghadee.

The fire at a restaurant in Donaghadee on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Andy McConn)

Twenty-eight firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

At the height of the incident there were five fire appliances from Donaghadee, Bangor, Newtownards and Knock, and an aerial appliance.

The incident was dealt with at 12.24pm.

"The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental," said NIFRS.

A photograph from the scene of the fire in Donaghadee. (Photo courtesy of Dylan McKee/Mandi Stout)

Two members of staff working in the restaurant at the time of the fire were transported to hospital.

The restaurant owners described the incident as "devastating" and expressed concern for their employees.

“The news of a fire at the Bull and Claw in Donaghadee is devastating.

"We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze and that two staff have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of estate agents Bailie Property)

"We hope that they will make a full recovery.

"Our thoughts are with the management and staff at this difficult time and we will do all we can to support them.”