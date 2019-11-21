NI teenage boy reported missing - last seen on Wednesday

The PSNI is appealing to the public to help them locate a missing 15 year-old boy from Northern Ireland

Owen Johnston was last seen on Wednesday November 20.

Owen Johnston.

Owen is from the east Belfast area but according to the police he is believed to be in the Newtownards area.

Owen is described as 5'5 in height, slight build, light brown hair and wearing grey track suit bottoms, black and grey North Face jacket and grey trainers.

Any information in relation to this missing person appeal please contact police via 101 and quote reference 1954 of November 20, 2019.