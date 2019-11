The PSNI has issued an appeal to the public to help them find missing Northern Ireland teenagerr, Daniel Rodger.

Seventeen year-old Daniel lives in the Bangor area.

Daniel Rodgers. (Photo issued by PSNI)

The PSNI believe he may be wearing a dark blue tracksuit.

Daniel is described as having short brown hair, slim and 5'6'' in height.

"If you have seen Daniel or can assist our investigation please call 101 and quote 1553 of 02.11.19," said a PSNI spokesperson.