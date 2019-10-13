Nicola Sturgeon to request another vote on Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will request UK Government consent for another referendum on Scottish independence before the end of the year.

Scotland’s First Minister revealed she will ask Downing Street for a Section 30 order “over the next matter of weeks” as she presses ahead with plans to hold a vote in the latter half of 2020.

The Referendums (Scotland) Bill, which makes provision for such a vote, was produced by the Scottish Government in May.

The SNP leader told the Andrew Marr show: “I’m putting legislation through the Scottish Parliament right now, to put the rules and regulations in place.

“As that legislation progresses we will make that request for a Section 30 order.”

Asked if she will request the order this year, Ms Sturgeon replied “yes”.

Asked if it will be this month, she said: “We will do it at an appropriate moment when the legislation is passing. It is coming soon.”