Nightclub criticised for promotion of event for A-Level students

A Banbridge nightclub has been criticised for its “irresponsible promotion” of an A-Level results party.

To promote the event the Coach used an photo of a man lying face down surrounded by plastic cups.

Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster said: “Irresponsible promotions have no place in our industry and we condemn them outright. We believe the imagery associated with this promotion is unacceptable and have referred it to the Independent Complaints Panel for the industry’s Responsible Retailing Code.

“No promotion should encourage over-consumption or abuse of alcohol and licensees have a responsibility, both legal and moral, to ensure they promote the consumption of alcohol in a responsible way.

“The constant evolution of social media platforms means that there is an even greater need to ensure staff and event promoters are fully aware of the code and ensure all promotions are checked before publication.

“We would urge everyone in our industry to make sure they are up to speed with the code and go to www.responsibleretailingcodeni.org to familiarise themselves with it.”

The venue said the image used in the advert was taken from a film, Project X, by which the party was inspired.

It said first aid personnel were on site at all times and the Coach “encouraged responsible alcohol consumption”.