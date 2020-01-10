Nightclub fire under investigation, say PSNI

A fire that broke out at a nightclub in Londonderry on Thursday night is under investigation, the PSNI has confirmed.

Fire fighters were called to the scene of the blaze at Envy nightclub on the Strand Road at around 6.45pm.

Four fire service pumps and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene, while diversions were put in place on a number of roads around the area.

Some diversions remain in place.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Police became aware of a fire at Envy nightclub just before 7pm on Thursday evening. Officers attended immediately and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads.

“NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service) personnel and police officers have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning.”

He continued: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and members of the public are reminded to avoid the area and to allow extra time for their journeys due to ongoing police diversions.”

The PSNI Detective Sergeant added: “I would ask anyone with information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1523 09/01/20.”