No deal Brexit risks cull of 45,000 Northern Ireland cattle, reports BBC Newsnight

Some 45,000 Northern Ireland dairy cows, in the event of a no-deal Brexit if new higher tariffs are applied to British milk, it has been claimed.

Northern Ireland is especially at risk, it is claimed, because about a third of its dairy produce is processed in the south, which would continue to be part of the EU.

The story was broken in a special 19 minute report by BBC TWO’s Newsnight programme, citing a number of industry sources.

It reported that with the UK due to leave the EU on 31 October, an anonymous source had told the programme that the culling of NI cattle could start within weeks of that date, if it happened without the UK and EU agreeing a deal.

The programme was told that officials and ministers from the London-based Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) have been warned by a source about the potential for a “major cull of dairy cattle, but they are not listening”.

However Defra appeared to place little weight on the claim.

In a statement Defra said: “A widespread cull of livestock is absolutely not something that the government anticipates nor is planning for in the event of no-deal.

“We will always back Britain and Northern Ireland’s great farmers and make sure that Brexit works for them.

“The government is boosting its preparations to ensure we are fully prepared to leave the EU on 31 October, whatever the circumstances.”

But another industry insider told Newsnight that despite their warnings, there had been a “metaphorical shrug of the shoulders from ministers”.

At present the average trade price of a litre of British milk is 26p. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, where Newsnight said 19p tariffs could be applied, that price would be pushed up to 45p in the Republic.

Customs checks and paperwork could add further complications, and it may no longer be legal to mix milk from the north and south.

The fear among producers in Northern Ireland, Newsnight reported, is that if no agreement is reached and traditional trading relationships with the south become difficult, the NI will be left with a glut of milk that it will not be able to process or sell.

An industry source told Newsnight: “Dairy herds have to be milked, it’s not like you can leave the milk in the cows they would bloat up and ultimately die.”

It is not yet known what the reaction of Northern Ireland stakeholders such as the Ulster Farmer’s Union or the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs might be to the claims.

Late last year the Ulster Farmers’ Union said the latest set of UK Government’s Brexit ‘no deal’ technical papers reinforced the importance of the UK leaving the EU with a deal in place.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said at that time: “The latest notices include one which relates to the export of animals and animal products and suggests we would face a cliff-edge scenario if we leave the EU with no deal. This is completely unacceptable and would be disastrous for farming in Northern Ireland, particularly for our sheep industry, and for the economy. The papers confirm what we already knew: a ‘no deal’ Brexit is bad for farming.”