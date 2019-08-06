Nora Quoirin appeal raises over £25k in two days

The aunt of missing teenager Nora Quoirin has appealed for people in Northern Ireland to support an online fundraising page, which has brought in over £25,000 and counting.

The 15-year-old disappeared while on a holiday with her family at a resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, south of Kuala Lumper, Malaysia.

Her father, Sebastien, raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday.

Police said there were no initial signs of foul play but Nora’s family said they had “no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost”.

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport along with her two siblings.

In a Go Fund Me page set up to help the family in the search, Nora’s aunt Aisling Agnew describes her as “especially vulnerable” and said the family “fears for her safety”.

She added: “Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

“Local police now consider this a criminal matter and are treating it as an abduction.

“More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.”

The fundraising total has surpassed £25,000 since it was set up on Monday, with well over 500 donors. The target is currently £50,000.

Family friend Brendan Doherty confirmed that Sebastien, who is French and his wife and Nora’s mother, Meabh, from Belfast, have strong links to Londonderry.

While they have lived in London for many years, they met as students at the University of Ulster in Magee.

Sebastien and Meabh, who have lived in London for many years, have been desperately searching for their beloved daughter, who has learning and developmental disabilities, since her disappearance.

On Tuesday, police expanded their search for the missing teenager and it is understood that sniffer dogs, helicopters, fire and rescue services, civil defence and forestry departments have all been deployed.

State deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said local indigenous people - known as Orang Asli - are helping with the search.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust had previously said Nora’s disappearance was being treated as an abduction.

A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”