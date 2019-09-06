Nora Quoirin funeral to take place in N.I. next week

The funeral of 15 year-old Nora Quoirin, who died while on a family holiday in Malaysia last month, will take place in Northern Ireland next week.

Nora, whose mother is from Belfast, will be laid to rest after Requiem Mass on September 10 at 1.00pm, in St Brigid’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue, Belfast - this was the same church in which Nora was baptised.

The principal celebrant for the funeral ceremony will be Fr Edward O’Donnell, who is Parish Priest of St Brigid’s Parish, and he will be joined by Fr. Pat Agnew who is Nora's Grand Uncle.

