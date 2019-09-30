Northern Ireland homes to help with census rehearsal

Around 19,000 households around the Province have been asked to take part in a rehearsal for 2021’s census.

Invitations have been sent to homes in south and east Belfast, Craigavon and west Fermanagh asking people to complete a questionnaire before Census Rehearsal Day on Sunday, October 13 in what will be a small-scale version of the full population study planned for March 2021.

Dr David Marshall, director of census and population statistics at Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), said: “The census provides a comprehensive picture of our population to help shape public services.

“The census rehearsal, which is taking place over the next few weeks, is a key milestone in planning for the 2021 census.

“The rehearsal will allow us to fine-tune planning for the 2021 census and make sure that everything works as efficiently as possible 18 months from now.

“I encourage all those who have received an invitation to take part and complete their questionnaire. The more people who respond, the more information we will have to plan the 2021 census.”

Most householders in rehearsal areas have received a letter with an internet access code to allow them to complete their questionnaire at census.gov.uk/ni.

Other householders have received a paper questionnaire which they can complete and return in the pre-paid envelope provided.

If a return is not made, householders may be visited by a member of census field staff.

Anyone who wishes to receive a paper questionnaire should call 0800 328 2021.