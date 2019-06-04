Northern Ireland man in Benidorm balcony fall was ‘big gentleman’

Tributes have been paid to the north Belfast man who is reported to have fallen to his death from a Benidorm holiday apartment block in Spain.

Colin McGarry, 48, died in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Calle Gerona area, known locally as ‘Little England.’

One friend back in Belfast said his thoughts and prayers were with the McGarry family.

In a message posted on Facebook, he said: “Deepest sympathies to the McGarry family from the Oldpark on the tragic death of Colin who died while on holiday in Spain, a big gentleman. My thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken family at this extremely difficult time.”

Another tribute said: “I can’t believe that I am writing this my big brother from another mother u were always there for me whether it was to shout at me or party with me i am gonna miss u so much Colin look over us all we need strength 2 get through this love ya 4ever G. B. N. F.”

Local police have said they are investigating the incident but have not yet released any information.

It is understood the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is assisting the McGarry family in arranging to have Mr McGarry’s body brought home.️❤️