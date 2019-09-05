One person air lifted to Royal Victoria Hospital after N.I. road traffic collision

One person has been air lifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The road traffic collision occurred at Redwood Park, Coleraine.

The air ambulance at the scene. (Photo: Jonny McKee/McAuley Multimedia)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland attended the scene.

N.I.A.S. received the 999 call at 2:55pm on Thursday afternoon.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

There are no further details at this time.