One person air lifted to Royal Victoria Hospital after N.I. road traffic collision

One person has been air lifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.
The road traffic collision occurred at Redwood Park, Coleraine.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland attended the scene.
N.I.A.S. received the 999 call at 2:55pm on Thursday afternoon.
Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.
There are no further details at this time.