Operation Banner all causes Roll of Honour

THE ROYAL REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY AND ROYAL HORSE ARTILLERY
1st Regt RHA
Gnr D Farrington, Murdered by PIRA, 13/03/1974; Gnr T Utteridge, (att 3 RGJ), Murdered by PIRA, 19/10/1984
2nd Fld Regt RA
Sgt C Coleman, Murdered by PIRA, 07/06/1972
3rd Regt RHA
Bdr P Challenor, Murdered by PIRA, 10/08/1971; L/Bdr S Restorick, Murdered by PIRA, 12/02/1997; Gnr J Cooper, Other Causes, 22/02/1997
4th Lt/Fld Regt RA
Gnr B Robertson, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1972; Gnr V Husband, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1972; L/Bdr D Wynne, Murdered by PIRA, 07/08/1972; Gnr E Gordon, Murdered by PIRA, 07/08/1972; Bdr T Griffin, Murdered by PIRA in England, 04/02/1974; Gnr L Godden, Murdered by PIRA in England, 04/02/1974; Sgt B Fearns, Murdered by PIRA, 30/07/1974
5th Lt/Hvy Regt RA
Bdr B Thomasson, Murdered by OIRA, 11/04/1972; L/Bdr E Blackburn, Murdered by OIRA, 11/04/1972; Gnr P Raistrick, Murdered by PIRA, 11/06/1972; Gnr P Clarke, Accident Clearing Barricades, 09/08/1980; Gnr L Morgan, (att 19 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 26/04/1988; Gnr M Amos, (att 32 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1989
12th LAD Regt RA
Gnr K MacCunn, (Att to 4 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 22/06/1974
16th LAD Regt RA
Gnr W Millar, Murdered by PIRA, 03/07/1976; L/Bdr K Richards, (att from 22 Loc Bty), Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979; Gnr A Ayrton, (att from 22 Loc Bty), Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979; Gnr S Evans, (att from 22 Loc Bty), Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979; Gnr W Beck, (att from 22 Loc Bty), Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979
19th Fld Regt RA
Maj D Storrey, Murdered by PIRA, 14/08/1972
20th Med Regt RA
L/Bdr T Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 11/07/1972
22nd LAD Regt RA
Gnr R Ham, Murdered by PIRA, 29/12/1971; Gnr I Evans, Murdered by PIRA, 11/04/1973; Sgt T Crump, Murdered by PIRA, 03/05/1973
24th Msl Regt RA
Gnr M Ashford (att 42 Regt) Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1976
25th Lt Regt RA
Gnr C Loring Murdered by PIRA 31/08/1971; Gnr P Jackson Murdered by PIRA 28/11/1972
26th Fld Regt RA
WO2 S Shields, DOW from an PIRA attack, 10/03/1977; L/Bdr P Garrett, Murdered by PIRA, 02/12/1993
27th Med/Fld Regt RA
Gnr A Stevens, Murdered by PIRA, 27/10/1971; L/Bdr D Tilbury, Murdered by PIRA, 27/10/1971; Gnr I Docherty, Murdered by PIRA, 31/10/1971; Gnr A Jeal, Accidental Fire, 11/07/1975; Gnr D Oldfield, (att 45 Regt RA), Other Causes, 01/06/1992
29 Cdo Regt RA
Gnr R Cutting, Friendly Fire Incident, 03/09/1972; Sgt I Swain, RTA chasing a suspect car, 23/03/1973
32 Lt/Hvy Regt RA
Gnr A Abbot, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1976; Gnr M Murphy, Murdered by PIRA, 22/11/1976; L/Bdr S Cummins, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1989; L/Bdr D Sheppard, Other Causes, 18/03/1989; Maj M Dillon -Lee, Murdered by PIRA in Germany, 02/06/1990
39th Fld Regt RA
Gnr P Sheppard, Murdered by PIRA, 01/03/1978
40th Fld Regt RA
Gnr K Venn, Murdered by PIRA, 28/04/1973; 2Lt J Fox, Other Causes, 21/01/1995
42nd Hvy Regt RA
Gnr C McDonald, Murdered by PIRA, 18/12/1975
45th Lt/Fld Regt RA
Sgt M Carroll, Murdered by OIRA, 14/09/1971; Gnr K Bates, RTA, 04/11/1974; Gnr R Furminger, (att Felix), Murdered by PIRA 02/08/1979; Capt N French, Natural Causes, 12/03/92
49th Fld Regt RA
Gnr S Nicholson, Natural Causes, 05/11/1976; Gnr F Muller, Murdered by PIRA, 11/01/1977; Gnr G Muncaster, Murdered by PIRA, 23/01/1977; Gnr R Edwards, Other Causes 02/07/1978
50 Missile Regt RA
L/Bdr K Waller, (att 1 WFR), Murdered by INLA, 20/09/1982
94 Loc Regt RA
Gnr R Curtis, Murdered by PIRA, 06/02/1971; L/Bdr J Laurie, Murdered by PIRA, 15/02/1971; Bdr H Pisarek, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1973; Gnr J Brookes, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1973; Sgt J Haughey, Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1974
Depot RA, Woolwich
Gnr R Dunne, Murdered by PIRA in England, 08/11/1974
Otterburn Training Camp
Lt Col J Stevenson, Murdered by PIRA in England, 08/04/1974
Royal Artillery Regt Unknown
S/Sgt J Craig, RTA, 13/09/1972; Gnr B Jones, RTA, 09/06/1975; Gnr J Reynolds, Other Causes, 13/03/1976; Maj G Milburn, Natural Causes, 16/03/1978; Capt M Kett, (att AAC), Heli Crash, 10/04/1978; Gnr S Irwin, Other Causes, 25/01/1983; Maj G Sparks, RA (att HQNI), Killed in the Heli Crash on the Mull of Kintyre, 02/06/1994
Territorial Army RA UNITS
102 Regt RA (V)
Sgt S McClean, Natural Causes, 30/05/1981; Bdr P Cree, Other Causes, 05/02/1988
105 Regt RA (V)
Gnr P Kearney, Natural Causes, 11/11/1996
Former Members of the RA, Murdered
Mr N Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 23/05/1994
Terrorist Murder – 56,
Other Causes – 21,
TOTAL – 78
Parachute Regt
1st Battalion
Pte A Kelly, RTA, 18/03/1972; Pte C Stephenson, (att 64 AAC), Murdered by PIRA, 24/06/1972; Pte P James, Murdered by PIRA, 16/03/1974; Pte R Bedford, Murdered by PIRA, 16/03/1974; Pte J Fisher, Murdered by PIRA, 12/07/1978; Cpl R Adcock, (att AAC), Chopper Crash, 02/12/1978; L/Cpl P Hampson, (att ADU NI), Other Causes, 25/12/1981; Pte M May, RTA, 26/08/1982; Sgt M Matthews, Murdered by PIRA, 28/07/1988; Pte P Gross, Accident, 13/05/1993; Pte C King, Other Causes, 04/12/1994; Pte M Ramsey, Accident, 21/08/1997
2nd Battalion
Pte M Docherty, Manslaughter of Duty, 21/05/1970; Pte V Chapman, Drowned, 24/06/1970; Pte R Barton, Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1971; Pte F Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 20/09/1972; Cpl S Harrison, Murdered by PIRA, 07/04/1973; L/Cpl T Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 07/04/1973; WO2 W Vines, Murdered by PIRA, 05/05/1973; Sgt J Wallace, Murdered by PIRA, 24/05/1973; Maj P Fursman, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte A Wood, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; L/Cpl C Ireland, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte D Blair, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte G Barnes, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Sgt I Rogers, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte J Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Cpl J Giles, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Cpl L Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte M Woods, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Cpl N Andrews, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte R Dunn, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979 ; Pte R Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte R England, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte T Vance, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; WO2 W Beard, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Pte P Grundy, Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979; Pte G Hardy, Friendly Fire Incident, 01/01/1980; Lt S Bates, Friendly Fire Incident, 01/01/1980; Sgt B Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 09/08/1980; Sgt A Slater, (Serving with 22 SAS), Murdered by PIRA, 02/12/1984; Pte M Lee, Other Causes, 20/08/1992
3rd Battalion
Sgt M Willetts, Murdered by PIRA, 25/05/1971; L/Cpl D Forman, Shot Accidentally, 16/04/1973; Pte W Snowden, Murdered by PIRA, 28/06/1976; Pte James Borucki, Murdered by PIRA, 08/08/1976; L/Cpl D Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 17/03/1978; Pte R Spikins, RTA, 25/03/1989; L/Cpl S Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1989; Pte M Marshall, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1989; Pte D MacAuley, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1989; Pte A Harrison, Murdered by PIRA, 19/06/1991; L/Cpl P Sullivan, Drowned 27/6/1992; L/Cpl R Coulson, Drowned 27/6/1992
Depot Parachute Regt
Padre G Weston, Murdered by OIRA in England, 22/02/1972
Former Member of the Parachute Regt
Mr John Lee, Murdered by PIRA, 27/02/1977
Terrorist Murder – 40,
Other Causes – 16,
TOTAL – 56
The Foot Guards
Grenadier Guards
1st Battalion
Capt R Nairac, Murdered by PIRA, 14/05/1977; Gdsm G Ling, Murdered by PIRA, 21/12/1978; Gdsm G Duggan, Murdered by PIRA, 21/12/1978; Gdsm K Johnson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/12/1978; Gdsm P Weaver, Other Causes, 23/12/1978; Capt R Westmacott, (serving with SAS), Murdered by PIRA, 02/05/1980; C/Sgt J Wigg, Other Causes, 17/01/1986
2nd Battalion
Gdsm P Macdonald, RTA with a Train, 05/03/1986; Gdsm B Hughes, DOW, RTA with a Train, 11/03/1986; L/Cpl Gary Kiteley, Shot Accidentally, 28/12/1986; Gdsm D Blinco, Murdered by PIRA, 30/12/1993;
Terrorist Murder – 6,
Other Causes – 5,
TOTAL - 11
Coldstream Guards
1st Battalion
Sgt A Metcalfe, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1972; Gdsm S Shaw, Shot Accidentally, 21/01/1989
2nd Battalion
Gdsm M Shaw, Murdered by PIRA, 20/02/1973; Gdsm Robert Pearson, Murdered by PIRA, 20/02/1973; Gdsm M Doyle, Murdered by PIRA, 21/02/1973; Gdsm A Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 06/03/1973; Gdsm S Ware, Murdered by PIRA, 17/08/1991; Battalion Unknown; Capt A Pollen, (att 14 Int), Murdered by PIRA, 14/04/1974
Gdsm P Simmonds, Shot Accidentally, 12/01/1976; Cpl J Spensley, RTA, ; Cpl R Drewett, (Att Int Corp), Other Causes, 15/06/1984; Gdsm D Eddy, Unlawfully killed, 30/08/2003
Terrorist Murder – 7,
Other Causes – 5,
TOTAL - 12
Scots Guards
1st Battalion
Gdsm B Hall, Murdered by OIRA, 04/10/1971; Gdsm G Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, 17/10/1971; Gdsm N Booth, Murdered by PIRA, 30/10/1971; Gdsm S McGuire, Murdered by PIRA, 04/11/1971; Gdsm P Nicholls, Murdered by PIRA, 27/11/1971; Gdsm D Shackelton, Murdered by PIRA, 03/08/1992; Gdsm A Wason, Other Cause 03/09/1992
2nd Battalion
Gdsm J Van Beck, Murdered by PIRA, 18/09/1972; Gdsm G Lockhart, Murdered by PIRA, 26/09/1972; L/Sgt T McKay, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1972; Gdsm A Daughtery, Murdered by PIRA, 31/12/1973; L/Cpl A Swift, (att 14 Int), Murdered by PIRA, 11/08/1978; L/Sgt G Stewart, Murdered by PIRA, 05/05/1990; Gdsm P Brown, RTA, 02/08/1990; Gdsm A Ireland, Other Causes, 11/09/1990
Battalion Unknown
Gdsm J Edmunds, Drowned, 16/03/1970
HQNI
Lt/General V Erskine-Crum, Natural Causes, 18/03/1971
Depot/Training
Gdsm W Forsythe, Murdered by PIRA, in England, 05/10/1974
Gdsm J Hunter, Murdered by PIRA, in England, 05/10/1974
C/Sgt D Naden, (serving with SAS), RTA, 07/06/1978
C/Sgt E Murrison, RTA, 09/04/1980
Gdsm G Connell, Drowned, 12/10/1980
L/Sgt I Hanna, Other Causes, 20/10/1980
Maj D Nicol of Ardmarnoch, Natural Causes, 21/10/1986
Terrorist Murder – 14,
Other Causes – 10,
TOTAL – 24
Irish Guards
1st Battalion
Gdsm S Murphy, Murdered by PIRA, 14/11/1977
Terrorist Murder – 1,
Other Causes – 0,
TOTAL - 1
Welsh Guards
1st Battalion
Sgt P Price, Murdered by PIRA, 21/07/1972; Gdsm D Roberts, Murdered by PIRA, 24/11/1973; Gdsm P Fryer, Murdered by PIRA, 13/11/1979; Pte M Howell, RTA, 12/07/1992
Terrorist Murder – 3,
Other Causes – 1,
TOTAL – 4
TOTAL for the Guards – 52
Royal Green Jackets
1st Battalion
L/Cpl M Pearce, Other Causes, 24/09/1969; Rfn J Keeney, RTA, 25/10/1969; L/Cpl M Boswell, RTA, 25/20/1969; Cpl R Bankier, Murdered by OIRA, 22/05/1971; Rfn D Walker, Murdered by PIRA, 12/07/1971; L/Cpl D Card, Murdered by PIRA, 04/08/1972; Rfn N Allen, Shot Accidentally, 26/11/1973; Rfn M Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 29/12/1974; Cpl W Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 31/08/1977; Rfn M Bagshaw, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1981; Rfn A Gavin, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1981; L/Cpl G Winstone, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1981; Rfn J King, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1981; L/Cpl G Dean, Murdered by PIRA, 16/07/1981; Rfn D Grainger, Shot Accidentally, 10/04/1983; Rfn D Mulley, Murdered by PIRA,18/03/1986; L/Cpl T Hewitt, Murdered by PIRA, 19/07/1987; L/Cpl E Jedruch, Chopper Accident, 31/07/1987; Sgt Thomas Ross, RTA 18/10/1991; Cpl Matthew Maddocks, Chopper Crash, 14/11/1991; Rfn J Smith, RTA, 10/08/1992; Rfn R Davey, Other Causes, 29/10/1992
2nd Battalion
Rfn J Hill, Murdered by PIRA, 16/10/1971; Maj R Alers-Hankey, Murdered by PIRA, 30/01/1972; Rfn J Taylor, Murdered by PIRA, 20/03/1972; Rfn J Meredeth, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1972; Lt/Col Ian Corden-Lloyd, Chopper crash after coming under PIRA, attack 17/02/1978; Rfn N Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 04/03/1978; Rfn N Malakos, Murdered by PIRA, 25/03/1982; Rfn D Holland, Murdered by PIRA, 25/03/1982; Rfn A Rapley, Murdered by PIRA, 25/03/1982; Rfn C Williams, RTA, O8/11/1991; L/Cpl W Harris, RTA, 08/11/1991; Cpl L Wall, Other Causes, 12/12/1991; Rfn D Fenley, Shot Accidentally 17/02/1993
3rd Battalion
Cpl I Morrill, Murdered by PIRA, 28/08/1972; Rfn D Griffiths, Murdered by PIRA, 30/08/1972; L/Cpl I George, Murdered by PIRA, 10/09/1972; Rfn J Joesbury, Murdered by PIRA, 08/12/1972; Rfn C Watson, Murdered by PIRA, 19/07/1980; WO2 K Theobald, Other Causes, 02/10/1995
Royal Green Jackets Band
WO2 G Barker, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Cpl R Livingstone, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Cpl J McKnight, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Bandsman G Measure, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Bandsman K Powell, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Bandsman L Smith, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982; Bandsman J Heritage, Murdered by PIRA, in England 01/08/1982
Former Members of the RGJ
Mr B Shaw, Murdered by PIRA, 21/07/1974; Mr R Duggan, DOW Received in an PIRA, attack 19/12/2005
Terrorist Murder – 35,
Other Causes - 14,
TOTAL-49
Royal Engineers
3 Regt RE
Spr J Walton, Murdered by PIRA, 02/07/1974; L/Cpl M Robbins, Murdered by PIRA, in England01/08/1988
10 Fld Sqn RE
Spr F Jones, Accident on duty, 03/02/1980
11 Regt RE
Maj R Jarman, Murdered by PIRA, 20/07/1973
21 Regt RE
Spr H Edwards, Murdered by PIRA, 11/12/1976
23 Regt RE
Spr T Stuart, Murdered by PIRA, whilst working undercover, 02/10/1972; S/Sgt M Banks, Murdered by PIRA, 26/6/1972
25 Regt RE
Sgt D Evans, Murdered by PIRA, 21/07/1976
33 Fld Sqn RE
Cpl T Palmer, RTA, Whilst serving with 22 SAS, 08/02/1983.
34 Regt RE
Sgt R McCarter, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1975
38 Regt RE
Spr M Quinsy, Murdered by RIRA, 07/03/2009; Spr P Azimkar, Murdered by RIRA, 07/03/2009
48 Regt RE
WO2 I Donald, Murdered by PIRA, 24/05/1973
Spr J Vance, RTA, 14/11/1977
50 Regt RE
Spr R Hurst, Murdered by PIRA, 17/05/1972
Royal Engineers Sqn Unknown
Spr J Connachan, Shot Accidentally, 27/06/1971; Spr D Amos, Accident, 28/12/1971; S/Sgt M Banks, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1972; Spr M Orton, Accident, 17/09/1973; S/Sgt J Lund, Accident, 19/01/1974; L/Cpl I Nicholl, RTA, 15/05/1974; WO1 J Newtown, Natural Causes, 24/06/1975; Spr G Griffiths, Accident, 06/11/1976; Spr D Thompson, Accident, 13/01/1977; Spr M Larkin, Other Causes, 10/02/1977; Cpl J Haynes, Natural Causes, 28/07/1977; Spr S Worth, Other Causes, 01/08/1977; Cpl J Andrews, Accident, 04/09/1978; Col Mark Coe, Murdered by PIRA, in Germany, 16/02/1980; Sgt K Robson, Chopper Crash whilst serving with the AAC, 18/02/1980; WO2 G Mariotti, Natural Causes, 22/08/1981; Spr C Beattie, Shot by another soldier, 06/04/1982; Cpl T Palmer, RTA, 08/02/1983; L/Cpl D Hurst, RTA, 06/10/1986; L/Cpl P Cassidy, Accident, 15/09/1988; S/Sgt D Hull, RTA, 22/08/1989; Sgt M Cashmore, Natural Causes, 01/07/1990; Spr D Pitts, Other Causes, 03/08/1991; Spr J Robinson, Shot Accidentally, 21/04/1996; Cpl J Gaulder, Overcome by Fumes, 05/04/2000; Spr J Navivalurua, Overcome by Fumes, 06/04/2000; L/Cpl D Neill, Other Causes, 02/12/2004
Royal Engineers 74 TA
S/Sgt J Hardy, RTA, 12/06/1990
Ex Royal Engineers
Ex Spr Thomas Tweedy, who served with 8 Sqn att Felix, DOW 25/12/2008
Terrorist Murder – 14,
Other Causes – 27,
TOTAL 41
Royal Corps of Signals
L/Cpl M Spurway, Shot Accidentally, 13/09/1969; Sig P Genge, Murdered by PIRA, 07/11/1971; Sgt D McKelvie, Natural Causes, 14/03/1973; Cpl J Aikman, Murdered by PIRA, 06/11/1973; Sig P Reid, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; Sig L Walsh, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; Sig M Waugh, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; Sgt D Bassford, Natural Causes, 24/10/1975; Cpl A Ford, Chopper Crash, 07/01/1976; Sig D Roberts, Other Causes, 13/03/1976; L/Cpl R Davies, RTA, 25/02/1979; Sig P Reece, att Felix, Murdered by PIRA, 02/08/1979; L/Cpl R Lister, Chopper Crash, 18/02/1980; L/Cpl P Holt, Other Causes, 03/11/1980; Sig B Cross, RTA, 04/07/1981; Cpl M Ward, Murdered by PIRA, 01/04/1982; Sgt L McKenzie, RTA, 24/05/1983; Sig K Royal, RTA, 28/03/1985; Cpl D Howes, Murdered by PIRA, 19/03/1988; Cpl D Wood, Murdered by PIRA, 19/03/1988; L/Cpl G Lambie, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; Sig M Clavey, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; Sgt M Winkler, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; Cpl W Patterson, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; S/Sgt K Froggett, Murdered by PIRA, 16/09/1989; Sgt W Johnson, Other Causes, 07/06/1990; Sig W Dryden, Shot Accidentally, 07/08/1991; Sgt M Newman, Murdered by INLA in England, 14/04/1992; Sig J Edmonds, Natural Causes, 27/05/1992; Cpl P Smith, RTA, 22/07/1994; Sgt J Livingstone, Natural Causes, 21/04/1998; Cpl I Bibby, Other Causes, 23/11/1999; Sgt J Halls, Parachute Accident, 15/05/2004; Sgt C Stephenson, Accident, 08/04/2006; Cpl A Page, RTA, 13/04/2006
TA Signals
Lt Col C Eaton, Murdered by PIRA, 30/06/1976
Terrorist Murder – 14,
Other Causes – 27,
TOTAL 41
LIGHT INFANTRY
1st Battalion
Pte R Rowe, Friendly Fire, 28/08/1972; Pte T Stoker, Shot Accidentally, 19/09/1972; Pte T Rudman, Murdered by PIRA, 30/09/1972; Pte S Hall, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1973; Pte G Hardy, Other Causes, 16/08/1978; Pte G Curtis, Murdered by PIRA, 10/06/1983; Pte N Blythe, Accident, 12/11/1987; Pte J Wilby, Other Causes, 06/02/1988; Pte A Lewis, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte B Bishop, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte J Winter, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte J Burfitt, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte M Norsworthy, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte P Bullock, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte R Greener, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte S Wilkinson, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1988; Pte G Smith, Other Causes 03/12/1988; Pte A Richardson, RTA, 12/03/1997
2nd Battalion
Pte J Rudman, Murdered by PIRA, 15/09/1971; Pte R Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 18/08/1972; Sgt A Whitelock, Murdered by PIRA, 24/08/1972; Cpl T Taylor, Murdered by PIRA, 13/05/1973; Pte J Gaskell, Murdered by PIRA, 14/05/1973; Pte R Roberts, Murdered by PIRA, 01/07/1973; L/Cpl T Wilson, RTA, 01/07/1978; Pte K McGovern, RTA, 01/07/1978; Pte R Stafford, RTA, 21/07/1979; L/Cpl A Kennington, Murdered by PIRA, 28/02/1973; L/Cpl R Miller, Murdered by PIRA, 18/09/1973; Pte M Harrison, Murdered by PIRA, 29/06/1977; Pte M Turnball, Murdered by PIRA, 29/06/1977; Pte L Harrison, Murdered by PIRA, 09/08/1977; Cpl D Salthouse, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982
Terrorist Murder – 24,
Other Causes – 11,
TOTAL - 35
Royal Regt of Fusiliers
1st Battalion
Fus A Simmons, Murdered by PIRA, 15/11/1974; Cpl P Barker, Murdered by PIRA, 25/01/1981; Cpl T Agar, Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1984; L/Cpl R Huggins, Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1984; L/Cpl P Gallimore, Murdered by PIRA, 18/10/1984
2nd Battalion
Maj J Snow, Murdered by PIRA, 08/12/1971; Fus K Carnham, Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1972; Fus A Tingey, Murdered by PIRA, 23/08/1972; Cpl D Napier, RTA, 09/03/1973; Cpl C Houghton, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; Fus J Hynes, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; L/Cpl J McShane, Murdered by PIRA, in England 04/02/1974; Fus S Walley, Murdered by PIRA, in England, 07/02/1974; Fus G Foxall, Shot Accidentally, 16/06/1980; Fus T Foxall, RTA, 19/06/1980; Fus A Grundy, Murdered by PIRA, 01/05/1992; L/Cpl M Beswick, Murdered by PIRA, 09/02/1993
3rd Battalion
L/Cpl J Davis, Murdered by PIRA, 15/09/1972; Fus C Marchant, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1973; Cpl D Llewellyn, RTA, 28/09/1975; Cpl E Gleeson, Murdered by PIRA, 09/10/1975; Sgt S Francis, Murdered by PIRA, 21/11/1975; Fus M Sampson, Murdered by PIRA, 22/11/1975; Fus J Duncan, Murdered by PIRA, 22/11/1975; Fus P McDonald, Murdered by PIRA, 22/11/1975; Cpl D Traynor, Murdered by PIRA, 30/03/1976; L/Cpl W Makin, Other Causes, 03/01/1983; Cpl T O’Neill, Serving with ADU NI att 3 LI Murdered by PIRA, 25/05/1991
RRF Batt Unknown
Fus T Thomas, Other Causes, 25/01/1972
Former RRF Soldiers
Mr A Aldridge, DOW 17/08/2013
Terrorist Murder – 26,
Other Causes – 6,
TOTAL – 32
Royal Ordinance Corps including FELIX 321 EOD COY
Capt D Stewardson, Murdered by PIRA, 09/09/1971; WO2 C Davies, Murdered by PIRA, 24/11/1971; Pte T McCann, Murdered by PIRA, 13/02/1972; Sgt A Butcher, Murdered by PIRA,, 15/03/1972; S/Sgt A Cracknell, Murdered by PIRA, 15/03/1972; Maj B Calledene, Murdered by PIRA, 30/03/1972; Capt J Young, Murdered by PIRA, 15/07/1972; S/Sgt W Clark, Murdered by PIRA, 03/08/1972; Sgt R Hills, Murdered by 0IRA 06/12/1972; Capt B Gritten, Murdered by PIRA, 20/06/1973; S/Sgt R Beckett, Murdered by PIRA, 30/08/1973; Capt R Wilkinson, Murdered by PIRA, in England 23/09/1973; 2Lt L Dobbie, Murdered by PIRA, 03/10/1973; S/Sgt A Brammah, Murdered by PIRA, 18/02/1974; Cpl G Hall, Accident, 20/09/1974; S/Sgt V Rose, Murdered by PIRA, 07/11/1974; WO2 J Maddocks, Murdered by PIRA, 02/12/1974; Cpl C Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1975; WO2 E Garside, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1975; Capt R Goad, Murdered by PIRA, in England 29/08/1975; Cpl D Whitfield, RTA, 13/03/1976; Sgt M Peacock, RTA, 13/03/1976; Sgt M Walsh, Murdered by PIRA, 09/01/1977; L/Cpl M Dearney, RTA, 31/05/1977; WO2 M O’Neill, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1981; L/Cpl R Pringle, Other Causes, 24/08/1981; Pte I Archibald, RTA, 15/02/1983; L/Cpl D Green, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; WO2 J Howard, Murdered by PIRA, 08/07/1988; L/Cpl A Dowell, Other Causes, 17/08/1992
Terrorist Murder – 23,
Other Causes - 7,
TOTAL – 30
Royal Corp of Transport
2 Div Regt
Dvr P Heppenstall, (att 1 RRW) Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1972
3 Squadron
L/Cpl M Bruce, (att 2 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1972
11 Squadron
Dvr R Kitchen, (att Light Infantry) Murdered by PIRA, 10/11/1972; Dvr W Knight, RTA, 17/05/1976
17 Regt
Sgt W Edgar, Murdered by PIRA, 15/04/1977; Dvr P Bulman, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1981
18/26 Squadron
Dvr M Gay, Murdered by PIRA, 17/03/1973; Dvr H King, RTA, 19/04/1975
26 Squadron
Dvr C Pantry, Murdered by PIRA, 02/11/1991
32 Squadron
Dvr S Cooper, ( att Welsh Guards) Murdered By PIRA, 21/07/1972
54 Squadron
Dvr N McKenzie, (att RTR) Murdered by PIRA, 11/04/1974
Squadron/Regt Unknown
Maj P Cowley, Natural Causes, 13/01/1970; Dvr S Beedie, RTA, 26/03/1972; Dvr L Jubb, RTA during Republican Rioting, 26/04/1972; Sgt T Penrose, Murdered by PIRA, 24/03/1973; Cpl A Gilmour, RTA, 29/08/1973; L/Cpl E Crosbie, RTA, 23/11/1973; Dvr V Dormer, Murdered by PIRA, 01/10/1976; Lt N Brewer, RTA, 31/05/1979; Cpl C Lland, Natural Causes 03/08/1979; Dvr J Dorritty, Accident, 30/09/1979; Dvr S Atkins, RTA, 29/11/1980; Dvr I Macdonald, Drowned, 08/03/1981; Dvr P Johns, Other Causes, 25/10/1981; Capt J Meadows, Other Causes, 08/08/1984; L/Cpl N Duncan, (att 32 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 22/02/1989
TA Units
Dvr C Young, RTA, 29/07/1971; S/Sgt J Fleming, Murdered by Terrorists, 09/07/1972; Dvr P Carson, RTA, 13/06/1981; L/Cpl T Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 09/10/1989
Terrorist Murder – 15
Other Causes – 15
TOTAL – 30
Royal Anglian Regiment
1st Battalion
Pte B Sheridan, RTA, 20/11/1970; Pte R Wilkins, Murdered by PIRA, 11/10/1971; L/Cpl I Curtis, Murdered by PIRA, 09/11/1971; 2Lt N Hull, Murdered by OIRA 16/04/1972; Pte M Patten, Murdered by PIRA, 22/09/1985
2nd Battalion
Maj P Taunton, Other Cause 26/10/1970; Cpl M Boddy, Murdered by PIRA, 17/08/1972; Cpl J Barry, Murdered by PIRA, 25/09/1972; Pte I Burt, Murdered by PIRA, 29/09/1972; Pte R Mason, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1972; Pte A Anderson, Murdered during Republican Rioting, 24/05/1982; Maj A French, Murdered by PIRA, 22/05/1986; Pte K Davies, Murdered by PIRA, 09/07/1986; Pte M Bertram, Murdered by PIRA, 09/07/1986; Pte D Knight, RTA, 26/07/1986; Pte N Peacock, Murdered by PIRA, 31/01/1989
3rd Battalion
Pte J Ballard, Murdered by PIRA, 11/05/1972; Cpl K Mogg, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1972; L/Cpl M Rooney, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1972; Pte A Goodfellow, Murdered by OIRA 27/04/1973; Pte P Wright, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1979; Battalion Unknown; Pte N Markwick, Shot Accidentally, 12/09/1973; L/Cpl R Grant, Other Causes, 02/11/1973; Pte P Hollis, Natural Causes, 13/11/1974; Pte S Foster, Accident, 13/11/1978; Capt P Rodgers, Murdered by PIRA, 19/04/1979; Pte K Brewer, RTA, 29/07/1981
Terrorist Murder – 20.
Other Causes – 7,
TOTAL – 27
Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers
Cfn C Edgar, Other Causes, 14/09/1969; Cfn A Paton, Drowned, 26/05/1971; L/Cpl D Moon, (att 64 AAC) Murdered by PIRA, 24/06/1972; Sgt S Reid, (att 64 AAC) Murdered by PIRA, 24/06/1972; Cfn B Hope, Murdered by PIRA, 14/08/1972; L/Cpl C Harker, Murdered by PIRA, 19/12/1972; Cpl D Brown, Natural Causes, 17/03/1973; Sgt M Seldon, Unlawfully killed, 30/06/1974; L/Cpl A Stewart, RTA, 09/10/1974; L/Cpl D Norwood, Natural Causes, 05/03/1975; Cfn C McInnes, Murdered by PIRA, 18/12/1975; Cpl R Moore, RTA, 05/09/1979; Cpl P Bailey, RTA, 05/04/1980; Cfn A Coombe, RTA, 16/02/1981; L/Cpl P Harding, Other Causes, 30/03/1982; Sgt M Burbridge, Murdered by PIRA, 01/04/1982; Cpl B McKenna, Natural Causes, 06/04/1982; Sgt R Gregory, Natural Causes, 21/10/1982; Cfn W Parr, Other Causes 06/07/1990; L/Cpl C Monteith, (att 5 AAC), RTA, 05/08/1991; S/Sgt S Thompson, Natural Causes, 30/06/1995; WO1 J Bradwell, Murdered by PIRA, 11/10/1996
Terrorist Murder – 8,
Other Causes – 14,
TOTAL – 22
Royal Irish Rangers
1st Battalion
Rgr W Best, Murdered by OIRA, 21/05/1972; Rgr L Pitman, Accident 05/07/1984
2nd Battalion
Rgr C Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990
4th Battalion TA (V)
Rgr S Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/10/1974; Cpl T May, Murdered by PIRA, 09/05/1984; Sgt J Peden, Drowned 07/09/1986; Sgt B McGrath, Shot Accidentally, 25/11/1986; Rgr R Dunseath, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992; Cpl R Armstrong, RTA, 21/11/1993
5th Battalion TA (V)
WO2 H McGinn, Murdered by PIRA, 28/12/1980; Sgt T Elliott, Murdered by PIRA, 13/04/1983
4/5 Battalion(V)
Capt J Carson, Natural Causes, 12/06/1995
Battalion Unknown
Cpl J Singleton, RTA, 19/01/1971; Sgt T McGahon, RTA, 19/01/1971; Rgr T McGann, RTA, 26/05/1972; Rgr R Quail, Natural Causes, 03/07/1979; Rgr S Reilly, Shot Accidentally, 03/09/1981; Rgr C Martin, Natural Causes, 14/07/1982; Rgr D Lanham, RTA, 10/01/1983; Rgr W Llewellyn, Shot Accidentally, 22/05/1986; Cpl A McNeill, Natural Causes, 07/06/2004
Recruiting
Maj Rtd, D Farrell, Murdered by PIRA, 23/03/1974; Former Rangers Soldiers; Mr J Green, Murdered by PIRA, 05/05/1977
Terrorist Murder – 9,
Other Causes – 14,
TOTAL – 23
The Kings Regiment
1st Battalion
Cpl A Buckley, Murdered by PIRA, 13/05/1972; Kgns E Hanley, Murdered by PIRA, 23/05/1972; Kgns M Doglay, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1972; Kgns B Thomas, Murdered by PIRA, 24/07/1972; Kgns J Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 18/07/1972; Kgns R Layfield, Murdered by PIRA, 18/08/1972; Kgns R Christopher, Murdered by PIRA, 30/08/1972; Sgt Dennis Dooley, RTA, 15/03/1975; Kgns David Owen, Natural Causes, 14/10/1975; Kgns P Kavanagh, Other Causes, 14/11/1975; Kgns C Shanley, Murdered by PIRA, 11/04/1979; L/Cpl S Rumble, Murdered by PIRA, 19/04/1979; L/Cpl A Webster, Murdered by PIRA, 09/05/1979; Kgns D Sweeney, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990; Kgns P Worral, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990; Kgns S Beacham, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990; Kgns V Scott, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990; L/Cpl S Burrows, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990
Terrorist Murder – 15,
Other Causes – 3,
TOTAL – 18
Royal Military Police
L/Cpl W Joliffe, Murdered during Republican Rioting, 01/03/1971; Cpl A Holman, Shot Accidentally, 11/02/1973; Sgt S Young, (att AAC), Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1973; Cpl A Lane, RTA, 30/05/1973; Cpl R Roberts, RTA, 30/05/1973; Cpl S Milne, RTA, 20/02/1974; L/Cpl P Munday, RTA, 20/02/1974; Cpl T Lea, Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1975; Cpl J Booth, Shot Accidentally, 29/01/1975; Cpl M Hards, Other Causes, 17/04/1976; Cpl G Middlemass, RTA, 08/11/1977; Cpl W Snaith, Other Causes, 25/01/1979; Sgt D Ross, Murdered by PIRA, 27/03/1984; Cpl T Hicks, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; L/Cpl D Chappell, Shot Accidentally, 19/09/1991; Cpl M Heighton, Natural Causes, 09/10/1991; Sgt A Stevenson, Drowned 03/04/2004
Terrorist Murder – 4,
Other Causes – 13,
TOTAL - 17
Queens Regiment
1st Battalion
Pte R Sinclair, Murdered by PIRA, 31/10/1972; Pte S Evans, Murdered by PIRA, 14/11/1972
2nd Battalion
Pte J Brimblecomb, Accident, 23/06/1969; Pte P Carter, Murdered by PIRA, 15/09/1971; Pte A Stock, Murdered by PIRA, 15/10/1983; Pte N Clarke, Murdered by PIRA, 23/04/1984; Pte S Randall, Other Causes, 23/05/1984; WO1 J Budgen, Accident, 31/10/1984; Cpl A Bannister, Murdered by PIRA, 08/08/1988
3rd Battalion
Pte R Benner, Murdered by PIRA, 29/11/1971; Pte P Woolmore. Murdered by PIRA, 19/03/1979; Sgt C Chapman, Murdered by PIRA, in England 16/05/1990
Battalion Unknown
Pte D Pitchford, RTA 27/06/1970; Former Queens Regt Soldiers; Mr N White, Murdered by PIRA, 13/03/1976; Mr Colin Wooten, DOW 14/09/2012
Terrorist Murder – 11
Other Causes – 4
TOTAL – 15
Duke Of Wellington’s Regiment
Pte G Lee, Murdered by PIRA, 06/06/1972; Pte J Lee, Murdered by PIRA, 16/07/1972; L/Cpl T Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 16/07/1972; Pte B Oram, RTA, 07/04/1973; Cpl D Timson, RTA, 07/04/1973; Pte J McGregor, RTA, 24/05/1973; WO2 P Lindsay, Natural Causes, 28/08/1973; 2Lt H Fawley, Murdered by PIRA, 25/01/1974; Cpl M Ryan, Murdered by PIRA, 17/03/1974; Pte L Carroll, Accident, 07/04/1974; Pte E Pryce, Murdered by PIRA, 26/01/1980; Pte J Connor, Unlawfully killed, 24/02/1988; Pte S Beetham, Other Causes, 23/06/1988; Pte J Rigg, RTA, 25/11/1988; Pte J Cost, Shot Accidentally, 25/05/1995
Terrorist Murder – 6
Other Causes – 9
TOTAL – 15
Argyle & Sutherland Highlanders
Pte D Richmond, Murdered by PIRA, 10/09/1972; Pte D McPhee, Murdered by PIRA, 10/09/1972; L/Cpl W McIntyre, Murdered by PIRA, 11/09/1972; 2Lt S Gardiner, Murdered by PIRA, 22/09/1972; Pte D Harper, Knocked down by train on patrol, 12/11/1972; C/Sgt J Struthers, Murdered by PIRA, 20/11/1972; Capt W Watson, Murdered by PIRA, 20/11/1972; Pte J McGarry, Friendly Fire 28/11/1972; Pte D McKelvie, (Att Gordons), RTA, 20/08/1979; Cpl O McQuade, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1980; Pte S Craw, RTA, 08/01/1998; Pte W Brown, RTA, 08/01/1998; Cpl S Marshall, RTA, 08/01/1998
Terrorist Murder – 7
Other Causes – 6
TOTAL – 13
Queens Lancashire Regiment
Sgt J Singleton, Natural Causes, 23/06/1970; Pte S Keating, Murdered by PIRA, 03/03/1972; Pte M Murtagh, Murdered by PIRA, 06/02/1973; Pte E Weston, Murdered by PIRA, 14/02/1973; Pte G Barlow, Murdered by PIRA, 05/03/1973; Pte J Green, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1973; L/Cpl W Riddell, RTA, 06/01/1976; Pte I O’Connor, Murdered by PIRA, 30/03/1987; Pte J Leach, Murdered by PIRA, 04/06/1987; Maj A Hornby, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash 02/06/1994; L/Cpl A Halton, RTA, 25/10/1999; C/Sgt A Bolton, Other Causes, 11/03/2005
Terrorist Murder – 8
Other Causes – 4
TOTAL – 12
Intelligence Corp
Sgt C Apcar, Other Causes, 12/08/1974; Cpl P Harman, (att 14 INT), Murdered by PIRA, 14/12/1977; Cpl M Bloor, RTA, 31/08/1978; Sgt J Roeser, RTA, 31/08/1978; Cpl M Charles-Williams, Other Causes, 08/11/1986; L/Cpl B Jackson, Other Causes, 16/02/1988; Col C Biles, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash 02/06/1994; Lt Col R Gregory-Smith, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Maj R Pugh, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Maj J Tobias, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Lt Col G Williams, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash 02/06/1994; Capt H Steele-Mortimer, RTA, 11/06/1998
Terrorist Murder – 1
Other Causes – 11
TOTAL – 12
Army Air Corp
WO2 H Covey, Natural Causes, 22/03/1974; WO2 D Rowat, Chopper Crash, 12/04/1974; Maj J Hicks, Chopper Crash, 18/12/1975; W02 B Jackson, Chopper Crash, 07/07/1976; Capt A Stirling, Chopper Crash, 02/12/1978; Cpl R Jackson, RTA, 05/07/1980; L/Cpl S Roberts, RTA, 28/11/1983; L/Cpl T Orange, RTA, 20/10/1987; Sgt J Croft, Other Causes, 14/08/1989; Capt A Nicholl, Chopper Crash, 22/12/2003; Sgt Simon Bennet, Chopper Crash, 22/12/2003
Terrorist Murder – 0
Other Causes – 11
TOTAL – 11
Cheshire Regiment
Cpl D Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 04/07/1974; Pte F Fallows, (att 1 Hamps), Shot Accidentally, 10/11/1976; Pte D Murray, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte N Williams, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte S Williamson, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte S Smith, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; L/Cpl C Collins, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; L/Cpl D Stitt, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; L/Cpl P McDonagh, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; L/Cpl S Bagshaw, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte K Bitten, RTA, 29/10/2006
Terrorist Murder – 9
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL - 11
The Green Howards
Pte M Hatton, Murdered by PIRA, 09/08/1971; Pte J Robinson, Murdered by OIRA, 14/08/1971; Pte G Crozier, Murdered by PIRA, 23/08/1971; L/Cpl P Herrington, Murdered by PIRA, 17/09/1971; Pte P Sharp, Murdered by PIRA, 01/10/1971; Pte R Hall, Murdered by UVF 03/03/1973; Pte F Dicks, Murdered by PIRA, 05/06/1974; Maj P Willis, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1975; Cpl I Metcalfe, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1988; Cpl K Lewis, RTA, 15/01/2003
Terrorist Murder – 9
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 10
Army Catering Corp
Pte L Thompson, RTA, 31/12/1971; Pte R Kealey, Other Causes, 18/06/1972; Sgt P Girvan, RTA, 12/02/1977; L/Cpl B Hylton, (att 40 RA), Unlawfully killed 12/11/1977; Pte G Davis, Other Causes, 18/07/1979; Pte P Delaney, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte T Adam, Murdered by INLA, 06/12/1982; Pte J Mayer, RTA, 19/03/1983; Pte R Biddle, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1983; Former Member Murdered; Mr J McIvor, Murdered by UDA, 26/01/1992
Terrorist Murder – 4
Other Causes – 6
TOTAL – 10
Devon & Dorset Regiment
Pte C Stentiford, Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1972; Sgt I Harris, Murdered by PIRA, 10/02/1972; Cpl S Windsor, Murdered by PIRA, 06/11/1974; Cpl G Jeffrey, Murdered by PIRA, 07/04/1983; L/Cpl S Taverner, Murdered by PIRA, 05/11/1983; WO2 F Beisen, Natural Causes, 24/05/1989; L/Cpl K Dearlove, Other Causes, 22/07/1989; L/Cpl L Read, RTA, 06/12/2002; L/Cpl M Hughes, RTA, 07/12/2002
Terrorist Murder – 6
Other Causes – 4
TOTAL – 10
Royal Regiment of Wales
Pte A Rogers, RTA, 13/02/1971; L/Cpl J Hillman, Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1972; L/Cpl A Giles, Murdered by PIRA, 12/06/1972; Pte B Soden, Murdered by PIRA, 19/06/1972; Pte D Meeke, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1972; Pte J Williams, Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1972; Pte G Channing, Accident on duty, 21/11/1986; Pte G Jones, Other Causes, 05/01/1987; WO1 R Heakin, Murdered by PIRA, in Belgium 12/08/1988; Pte R Davies, Murdered by PIRA, in England 01/06/1990
Terrorist Murder – 7
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 10
The Royal Pioneer Corp
Pte I Bowen, RTA, 02/08/1972; Sgt J Robinson, Natural Causes, 07/02/1973; Pte P Drake, Murdered by PIRA, 26/08/1974; Pte D Bonsall, RTA, 29/03/1975; Pte G Hayes, Unlawfully Killed, 01/05/1975; L/Cpl G Lee, RTA, 22/08/1980; Pte S Humble, Shot Accidentally, 26/08/1981; Pte S Virdee, Murdered by PIRA, 05/09/1981; Cpl D Hayes, (att ADU NI), Murdered by PIRA, 21/05/1988; Pte J Turner, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989
Terrorist Murder – 3
Other Causes – 7
TOTAL – 10
14/20 & 15/19 Kings Royal Hussars
Sgt J Platt, RTA, 03/02/1971; Cpl I Armstrong, Murdered by PIRA, 29/08/1971; Tpr T Johnson, Shot Accidentally, 18/10/1971; Lt R Williams-Wynn, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1972; Tpr J Tyson, RTA, 28/02/1974; Cpl M Herbert, Friendly Fire, 20/03/1974; Cpl Michael Cotton, Friendly Fire, 20/03/1974; Tpr J Major, Other Causes, 29/11/1974; Sgt W Robson, Murdered by PIRA, 08/02/1975; Tpr G Lines, RTA, 28/05/1979
Terrorist Murder – 3
Other Causes – 7
TOTAL – 10
The Royal Logistics Corps
Cpl T Heffy, Knocked down by a Train, 07/12/1993; Pte M Edwards, Other Causes, 29/12/1993; L/Cpl D Wilson, (att 32 RA), Murdered by PIRA, 14/05/1994; L/Cpl M Treherne, Other Causes, 29/07/1994; Pte P Shepherd, Other Causes, 25/12/1995; L/Cpl R Ford, Natural Causes, 30/10/1998; L/Cpl S Gent, RTA, 22/01/2000; Cpl A Green, Shot Accidentally, 25/01/2001; Pte P Wilkinson, Unlawfully killed, 16/06/2001
Terrorist Murder – 1
Other Causes – 8
TOTAL – 9
The Women’s Royal Army Corps
Pte A Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, in England 05/10/1974; Pte C Slater, Murdered by PIRA, in England 05/10/1974; L/Cpl R Thain, Shot Accidentally, 25/03/1975; S/Sgt A Stryker, RTA, 04/06/1976; L/Cpl K Waterland, RTA, 16/08/1979; Cpl E Needham, RTA, 14/02/1983; Pte M Hornsby, RTA, 11/12/1984; Pte K Cowan, RTA, 10/11/1985; L/Cpl J Pattison, Kegworth air Crash, 08/01/1989
Terrorist Murder – 2
Other Causes – 7
TOTAL – 9
Blues & Royals
CoH B Cox, (att AAC) ,Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1973
Cpl/Maj J Tucker, Unlawfully killed, 25/02/1979
Tpr E Maggs, Unlawfully Killed, 25/02/1979
Tpr A Dykes, Murdered by PIRA, 05/04/1979
Tpr A Thornett, Murdered by PIRA, 05/04/1979
Lt D Daly, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982
Tpr S Tipper, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982
L/Cpl V Young, Murdered by PIRA, in England 20/07/1982
Cpl/Maj R Bright, Murdered by PIRA, in England 23/07/1982
Terrorist Murder – 7
Other Causes – 2
Total – 9
Duke of Edinburgh’s Royal Regiment
Cpl J Leahy, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1973; S/Sgt B Foster, Murdered by PIRA, 23/03/1973; Capt N Sutton, RTA, 14/08/1973; Pte M Swannick, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1974; L/Cpl A Coughlan, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1974; Pte B Allen, Murdered by PIRA, 06/11/1974; Pte J Randall, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1993; L/Cpl K Pullen, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1993; Maj R Allen, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash 02/06/1994
Terrorist Murder –7
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 9
Kings Own Scottish Borderers
S/Sgt P Sinton, Other Causes, 28/07/1970; L/Cpl P Sime, Murdered by PIRA, 07/04/1972; L/Cpl J Gold, Murdered by PIRA, 25/04/1972; Sgt H Middlemass, Murdered by PIRA, 10/12/1972; Pte J Gillies, Accident, 06/10/1976; Sgt Herbert Shingleston, Shot Accidentally, 25/11/1976; Pte P Scott, RTA, 10/09/1979; L/Cpl M Patterson, Murdered by PIRA, 13/12/1989; Pte J Houston, Murdered by PIRA, 13/12/1989
Terrorist Murder – 5
Other Causes – 4
TOTAL - 9
Gordon Highlanders
WO2 A McMillan, Murdered by PIRA, 18/06/1972; L/Cpl C Leslie, Murdered by PIRA, 18/06/1972; Sgt I Mutch, Murdered by PIRA, 18/06/1972; L/Cpl A Harper, RTA, 08/08/1972; Pte M Marr, Murdered by PIRA, 29/03/1973; Capt R Lamb, RTA, 17/05/1977; Cpl A Cruickshank, Accident, 26/06/1977; L/Cpl J Marshall, Murdered by PIRA, 28/08/1977
Murdered – 5
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 8
Prince of Wales Own Regiment of Yorkshire
Pte J Leadbetter, Other Causes, 11/02/1973; S/Sgt A Place, Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1973; Pte D Wray, Murdered by PIRA, 10/10/1975; L/Cpl G Birdsall, Natural Causes, 23/08/1986; Maj Chris Dockerty, (att HQNI), Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash 02/06/1994; Pte W Carne, Other Causes, 20/07/1996; L/Cpl A Harvey, Other Causes, 31/10/2002; Pte N Laurent, Other Causes, 04/06/2006
Murdered – 2
Other Causes – 6
TOTAL – 8
Royal Army Medical Corps
Pte D Porter, Shot Accidentally, 24/04/1972; Capt H Murphy, Other Causes, 14/02/1973; Sgt C McFarlane, Natural Causes, 23/02/1981; Capt J Cant, Other Causes, 08/11/1984; Pte B Armstrong, RTA, 25/08/1985; WO2 P Cross, Murdered by PIRA, 02/11/1991; Cpl J Neill, Other Causes, 13/04/1992; Capt J Anderson, Natural Causes 03/11/2001
Murdered – 1, Other Causes – 7, TOTAL - 8; Royal Welch Fusiliers
Cpl G Bristow, Murdered by OIRA, 16/04/1972; Fus K McCarthy, Murdered by PIRA, 21/06/1972; Cpl D Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 21/06/1973; Fus A Crocker, Murdered by INLA, 24/11/1976; Lt S Kirby, Murdered by PIRA, 14/02/1979; Cpl D Wright, RTA, 16/09/1993; Fus P White, Other Causes 22/03/2003
Murdered – 5
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 7
Gloucestershire Regiment
Pte A Aspinwall, Murdered by PIRA, 17/12/1971; Pte K Bryan, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1972; L/Cpl I Bramley, Murdered by PIRA, 01/02/1972; Pte C Brady, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1973; Pte G Breakwall, Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1973; L/Cpl A Bennett, RTA, 04/06/1978; Pte D McCahill, RTA, 17/08/1978
Murdered – 5
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL - 7
Royal Highland Fusiliers
Fus D McCaughey, Murdered by PIRA, 10/03/1971; Fus J McCaig, Murdered by PIRA, 10/03/1971; Fus J B McCaig, Murdered by PIRA, 10/03/1971; L/Cpl D Hind, Murdered by PIRA, 02/01/1977; Cpl R Thompson, Murdered by PIRA, 27/07/1980; Fus S Wells, RTA, 25/05/2001
Murdered – 6
Other Cause – 1
TOTAL – 7
Queens Own Highlanders
Pte J Hesketh, Murdered by PIRA, 10/12/1973; Pte A MacMillan, Murdered by PIRA, 08/07/1979; L/Cpl D Wares, Chopper Crash 24/08/1979; L/Cpl D Lang, Chopper Crash 24/08/1979; Lt/Col D Blair, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; L/Cpl V Macleod, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1979; Cpl R Turner, Shot Accidentally, 26/02/1990
Murdered – 4
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 7
Worcestshire & Sherwood Foresters Regiment
Pte D Champ, (att D&Ds), Murdered by PIRA, 10/02/1972; Pte M Robinson, Murdered by OIRA, 16/04/1972; Pte M Jessop, Murdered by PIRA, 20/09/1982; Cpl L Bush, Murdered by INLA 27/09/1982; Cpl S McGonigle, (att D & Ds), Murdered by PIRA, 04/05/1989; Cpl G Kirby, RTA, 02/02/1990; L/Cpl S Kent, RTA, 02/02/1990; Pte D Peat, Other Causes, 24/07/1994
Murdered – 4
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 7
The Royal Scots
Pte D Ferguson, Murdered by PIRA, 31/03/1976; Pte J Pearson, Murdered by PIRA, 31/03/1976; Pte R Bannon, Murdered by PIRA, 31/03/1976; C/Sgt N Redpath, Natural Causes, 02/02/1981; Pte P McKenna, Shot Accidentally, 15/03/1981; Pte A Bruce, RTA, 17/09/1982; L/Cpl L Dickson, Murdered by PIRA, 17/03/1993
Murdered – 4
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 7
Staffordshire Regiment
C/Sgt J Morrell, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1972; 2Lt M Simpson, Murdered by PIRA, 23/10/1974; Pte C Shenton, Murdered by PIRA, 20/01/1981; L/Cpl S Anderson, Murdered by PIRA, 29/05/1984; Pte M Mason, Other Causes, 15/08/1989; Sgt D Oliver, Shot Accidentally, 09/05/1992; Pte W Smith, RTA, 01/07/1995
Murdered – 4
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 6
Adjutant Generals Corp
S/Sgt D Mason, (Provost), Natural Causes, 12/08/1992; Pte M McLeod, Other Causes, 15/12/1993; Cpl G Slaine, RTA, 03/11/1995; L/Cpl P Melling, Natural Causes, 03/09/1997; L/Cpl B Young, Other Causes, 13/04/2003; W01 S Gemmel, (Provost), Natural Causes, 09/03/2005
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 6
TOTAL – 6
Royal Hampshire Regiment
Pte J King, Murdered by PIRA, 13/03/1973; Pte A Watkins, Murdered by INLA 03/08/1976; Sgt M Unsworth, Drowned, 02/01/1977; Pte C Clifford, Murdered by PIRA, 30/04/1982; Pte A Cockwill, Other Causes, 17/05/1989;
Murdered – 3
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 5
Royal Army Pay Corps
Pte M Prime, (att 2 RRF), Murdered by PIRA, 16/02/1972; WO2 G Johnston, Natural Causes, 16/03/1976; L/Cpl A Snell, Shot Accidentally, 19/03/1980; WO1 D Hastings, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; L/Cpl H McGivern, RTA, 11/11/1991
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 4
TOTAL – 5
9/12 Lancers
Lt J Garner-Richards, RTA, 04/04/1975; L/Cpl R Hanna, Died during Surgery, 27/11/1976; Tpr S Prendergast, Murdered by PIRA, 05/04/1977; Sgt R Maughan, Murdered by PIRA, 06/05/1979; Sgt P Oram, (att 14 Int), Murdered by PIRA, 21/02/1984
Murdered – 3
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 5
17/21 Lancers
Tpr J Doyle, Natural Causes, 24/11/1970; Tpr R Gadie, RTA, 21/02/1971; Cpl T Williams, Murdered by PIRA, 05/05/1973; Tpr J Gibbons, Murdered by PIRA, 05/05/1973; Tpr A Kenealy, Chopper Accident, 14/09/1973
Murdered – 2
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 5
The Royal Tank Regiment
1 RTR; Cpl S Smith, Murdered by PIRA, in Germany 02/07/1989; 4 RTR; Tpr J Warnock, Murdered by OIRA, 04/09/1971; Tpr J Nowosad, Murdered by PIRA, 03/03/1978; Squadron Unknown; Tpr J Mills, Drowned, 18/09/1977; L/Cpl N Bushwell, RTA, 02/10/1980
Murdered – 3 Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 5
The Black Watch
Pte D Stein, Accident, 04/03/1971; L/Cpl E Charnley, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1971; Pte M Carnie, Murdered by PIRA, 19/07/1978; Pte G Ireland, Other Causes, 21/06/1995
Murdered – 3
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 4
13/18 Hussars
Tpr R Barraclough, RTA, 28/09/1975; Tpr P Shepardson, RTA, 16/07/1978; Tpr P Smith, RTA, 27/07/1978
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 3
TOTAL – 3
The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Tpr A Caie, Murdered by PIRA, 24/08/1972; Tpr D Davies, Natural Causes, 18/11/1974; Tpr A Sutton, RTA, 06/12/1977
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 3
Princess of Wales Royal Regiment
Maj J Barr, Chopper Crash 26/11/1992; L/Cpl P Parkin, Other Cause, 08/10/1995
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL – 2
16/5 Lancers
Cpl D Powell, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1971; 2Lt A Somervell, Murdered by PIRA, 27/03/1973
Murdered – 2
Other – 0
TOTAL - 2
4/7 Royal Dragoon Guards
Tpr B Dolan, Shot Accidentally, 25/06/1972; Tpr G Knipe, Murdered during Republican Rioting 07/08/1972
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 2
The Royal Hussars
S/Sgt J Simpson, Murdered by PIRA, 07/11/1974; Lt R Glazebrook, RTA, 14/11/1976
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 2
The Highlanders
Pte S Harrington, Other CauseS, 09/07/1995
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 1
The Royal Gloucestershire, Berkshire & Worcestshire Regiment
Cpl G Fenton, Knocked down and Killed at a VCP, 22/06/1998
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 1
1 Queens Dragoon Guards
Sgt G Cox, (att RAC PARA Sqn), Murdered by PIRA, 17/10/1971
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL - 1
5 Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards
Sgt F Drake, (att 653 Sqn AAC), Murdered by PIRA, 03/06/1973
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
The Life Guards
L/CoH L Durber, Murdered during Loyalist Rioting, 21/02/1973
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
Royal Horse Guards
L/CoH K Chillingworth, RTA, 14/06/1972
Murdered – 0
Other – 1
TOTAL – 1
The Royal Army Dental Corps
Sgt M Muldoon, Murdered by PIRA, 23/03/1973
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
The Royal Army Educational Corps
Maj R Howell, RTA, 19/07/1979
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 1
Royal Army Physical Training Corps
WO2 D Bellamy, (att 1 DOWR), Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1979
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
Queens Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Capt L Smith, Other Causes, 22/04/1981
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 1
TOTAL – 1
Royal Army Veterinary Corp
Cpl B Criddle, (Att RTR), Murdered by PIRA, 22/07/1973
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
Army Cadet Forces
Maj W McAlpine, Murdered by PIRA, 05/09/1978
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 0
TOTAL – 1
The Security Services
Mr G Dalton, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Mr J Deverell, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Mr J Haynes, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Mr M Maltby, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Ms A McDonald, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Mr S Rickard, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 6
TOTAL – 6
The Royal Navy
Cook D Cuthbert, Murdered in Brazil on behalf of Republicans, 06/02/1972; LS G Stewart, RTA, 01/10/1973; L/Wren A Byrne, RTA, 29/08/1975; CK1 T Gillen, RTA, 29/03/1982; NA(AH) D Shipley, RTA, 11/01/1987; AB M Cartwright, RTA, 11/01/1987; Steward R Stewart, RTA, 03/10/1987; Mem A Balmer, RTA, 29/07/1988; Lt(cs) A Shields, Murdered by PIRA, 22/08/1988; Lt Comm J McMaster, RN Reserve Murdered by IPLO, 18/07/1991; Former RN Members; Ex Petty Officer F Maclaughlin, DOW 27/06/1993
Murdered – 4
Other Causes – 7
TOTAL – 11
Royal Marines
40 Commando
Mne L Allen, Murdered by PIRA, 26/07/1972; Mne A David, Murdered by PIRA, 17/10/1972; Mne J Shaw, RTA,; 26/07/1973; Mne A Gibbons, Shot Accidentally, 28/05/1983
42 Commando
Mne G Cox, Murdered by PIRA, 29/04/1973; Mne J Macklin, Murdered by PIRA, 28/03/1974; Cpl R Miller, Murdered by PIRA, 17/08/1978; Mne G Weedon, Murdered by PIRA, 12/11/1978; Mne A Gilbert, Friendly Fire Incident, 15/06/1989
45 Commando
Cpl D Leach, Murdered by PIRA, 13/08/1974; Mne M Southern, Murdered by PIRA, 13/08/1974; Mne N Bewley, Murdered by PIRA, 12/08/1977; Sgt W Corbett, Shot Accidentally, 23/08/1981
Royal Marines Band
Cpl D McMillan, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Cpl D Pavey, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Mus J Cleatheroe, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989 ; Mus M Petch, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Mus M Ball, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989 ; Mus R Fice, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Mus R Jones, Murdered by PIRA, in England, 22/09/1989 ; Mus R Simmons, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Mus T Reeves, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Cpl T Davies, Murdered by PIRA, in England 22/09/1989; Mus C Nolan, Murdered by PIRA, in England 18/10/1989
Commando Unknown
Sgt D Reed, (att AAC), Murdered by PIRA, 18/05/1973; Mne J Cooper, (att HQNI), RTA, 16/02/1982; Cpl M Lazenby, RTA ,21/02/1995; Mne N Ratcliffe, Other Causes, 03/05/2002
Murdered – 20
Other Causes – 8
TOTAL – 28
RAF, RAF Regt, RAF Police & ATC
Flt Sgt J Willoughby, Natural Causes, 07/12/1969; Lac R Calderbank, RTA, 10/07/1971; Wing Comm P Cock, Other Causes, 29/06/1972; Cadet/Cpl E Wilson, 1919 Sqn ATC Murdered by PIRA, 26/01/1975; Lac J Hawkins, RTA, 28/08/1979; Sgt E Simpson, Other Causes, 06/10/1979; Sen A/C S Henseler, RTA, 12/03/80; J/Tech D Gilfillan, RTA, 13/10/1981; Sgt D Rigby, Chopper Crash 25/10/1985; WO2 T Snoddy, Natural Causes, 03/09/1986; SAC I Shinner, 16 Sqn RAF Regt, Murdered by PIRA, in Holland 01/05/1988; SAC J Baxter, 1 Sqn RAF Regt, Murdered by PIRA, in Holland 01/05/1988; SA J Reid ,1 Sqn RAF Regt, Murdered by PIRA, in Holland 01/05/1988; Sgt R Ramsaroop, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; A/Cpl J Hart, Other Causes, 29/06/1989; Sac I Learmonth, 3 Sqn RAF, Regt Knocked down at VCP 30/08/1989; Cpl M Islania, Murdered by PIRA, in Germany 26/10/1989; Sgt D Parry, Natural Causes, 01/12/1989; F/Sgt M Warnecke, Natural Causes, 10/08/1992; Sqn Ldr R Burge, RTA, 16/10/1992; F/Sgt J Pewtress, Chopper Crash, 26/11/1992; Sqn Ldr M Haverson, Chopper Crash, 26/11/1992; F/Sgt S Robert, Chopper Crash, 26/11/1992; Sgt K Hardie, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Mas AC Man G Forbes, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Fl Lt P Tapper, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Fl Lt R Cook, Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Cpl F Mulcahy, Natural Causes, 08/09/1994; Sac G Baird, Other Causes, 08/04/1995; Cpl D Thomas, RAF Police, Other Causes, 29/09/1996; Cpl D Stephenson, Other Causes, 08/12/2000; Cpl R Milne, Other Causes, 03/04/2004
Former Member Murdered
Mr F Davis, Murdered by Republicans, 12/07/1973
Murdered – 7
Other Causes – 27
TOTAL – 34
ULSTER DEFENCE REGIMENT C.G.C.
1st Co Antrim Battalion
F/Pte H Gaynor, RTA, 09/08/1976 ; Pte H McMaster, Natural Causes, 10/09/1980; WO2 T McNeill, Natural Causes, 27/06/1981 ; Pte B Nicholl, RTA, 28/03/1986
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 4
Total – 4
1/9th Co Antrim Battalion
Pte S Beatty, Natural Causes, 03/12/1985; 2Lt J Ware, Natural Causes, 15/12/1986; Pte D Fleming, Other Causes, 01/02/1987; F/Pte B Gillespie, RTA, 06/07/1989; C/Sgt D Lennon, Natural Causes, 16/12/1989; L/Cpl P Thompson, RTA, 23/01/1990; Pte R Wallace, Accident, 12/03/1990; Cpl R Graham, Natural Causes on duty, 10/07/1991
Murdered – 0
Other Causes – 8
Total – 8
2nd Co Armagh Battalion
Pte J Proctor, RTA ,24/10/1970; Pte E Brown, Natural Causes, 13/12/1971; Sgt H Dickson, Murdered by PIRA, 29/02/1972; Pte S Watt, Murdered by PIRA, 20/07/1973; Pte K Hill, Murdered by PIRA, 28/08/1973 ; L/Cpl T Beatty, Other Causes, 04/11/1973; Pte R Rainey, RTA, 22/07/1974; L/Cpl G Dunlop, Natural Causes on duty, 16/09/1974; Cpl J Frazer, Murdered by PIRA, 30/08/1975; L/Cpl J Reid, Murdered by PIRA, 31/08/1975; L/Cpl J Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 06/11/1975; C/Sgt J Nesbitt, Murdered by PIRA, 10/11/1975; Pte D McDowell, Shot Accidentally, 25/01/1976; Pte J McCullough, Murdered by PIRA, 25/02/1976 ; F/L/Cpl G Leggett, Murdered by PIRA, 06/04/1976; Cpl R McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 05/04/1976; Capt G Chambers, Natural Causes, 14/04/1976; Lt J Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 26/10/1976; Pte N Leathem, Natural Causes, 08/03/1977; F/Pte M Hearst, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1977; Pte D Cooper, Natural Causes, 30/12/1977; Capt C Henning, Murdered by PIRA, 06/10/1978; L/Cpl T Armstrong, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1979 ; Pte J Porter, Murdered by PIRA, 24/06/1979; Sgt J Agnew, Natural Causes, 15/09/1979; Pte E Atkinson, Natural Causes, 23/09/1979.; Cpl C Roleston, Natural Causes, 26/09/1979 ; Pte M Hewitt, Murdered by PIRA, 10/10/1980 ; L/Cpl E Cook, Other Causes, 09/10/1981; Pte J Moorhead, Shot Accidentally, 20/03/1982; L/Cpl F Williamson, Murdered by INLA, 07/10/1982 ; Pte D George, Shot Accidentally, 17/10/1982; Sgt T Cochrane, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1982 ; Cpl C Spence, Murdered by PIRA, 10/11/1982; Cpl A Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 19/12/1982; Pte K Kelly, Natural Causes, 14/04/1983; Pte H Freeburn, Natural Causes, 01/06/1983; Maj F Armstrong, Murdered by PIRA, 14/11/1983; WO2 M Larner, Natural Causes, 28/02/1984; Pte R Kilpatrick, Other Causes, 03/09/1984; Capt F West, Natural Causes, 25/05/1986; Pte T Dornan, Natural Causes on duty, 18/03/1987; Pte T Aicken, RTA, 11/08/1987; Pte C Pearce, RTA, 11/08/1987 ; Pte V Gates, Other Causes, 17/10/1987; Pte S Cairns, Natural Causes on duty, 25/01/1988; L/Cpl A Gass, Accident, 16/06/1988; Pte W Cherry, Natural Causes, 28/08/1988; Pte S McKinney, Murdered by PIRA, 25/09/1988; Pte K Hutchings, RTA, 12/07/1989; Pte M Evans, Natural Causes, 18/07/1989; Pte J Jennings, RTA, 25/09/1989; L/Cpl S Halligan, Murdered by PIRA, 17/11/1989; L/Cpl S McChesney, Murdered by UDA, 12/03/1990; Pte A Phoenix, Knocked down and killed at a VCP, 16/03/1990; Pte D Williamson, RTA, 15/11/1990; Pte P Sutcliffe, Murdered by PIRA, 01/03/1991; Pte R Love, Murdered by PIRA, 04/03/1991; F/Pte S Brown, Domestic Murder, 30/04/1991; L/Cpl R Crozier, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1991; Pte S Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1991; Pte P Blakely, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1991
FORMER 2 UDR SOLDIERS MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
L/Cpl G McCall, Murdered by PIRA, 02/08/1975; Pte K Worton, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1976; Pte G Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 19/08/1978; Pte G Hawthorne, Murdered by PIRA, 05/10/1979; Cpl C Lundy, Murdered by PIRA, 01/01/1980; Pte H Livingstone, Murdered by PIRA, 06/03/1980; Sgt C Neville, Murdered by PIRA, 10/11/1981; Cpl M McIlveen, Murdered by PIRA, 27/08/1982; Pte M Simpson, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1984; Cpl E Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 28/04/1994
Murdered when in service – 29
Ex Members Murdered – 14, 4 of which were killed in service with the RUC or RUCR (See RUC section for details),
Other Causes – 33
TOTAL 76
3rd Co Down Battalion UDR
L/Cpl J Jardine, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1972; Cpl J Elliott, Murdered by PIRA, 19/04/1972; Maj E Beaumont, Natural Causes, 24/07/1972; C/Sgt T Ruddy, Murdered by PIRA, 10/10/1972; Pte J Bradley, Natural Causes, 21/03/1973; Pte T McCready, Murdered by PIRA, 17/11/1974; L/Cpl R Jeffrey, Natural Causes, 25/11/1974; Pte J Taylor, RTA, 29/11/1974; Pte E Mills, Natural Causes, 10/02/1975; L/Cpl J Niblock, RTA, 20/12/1975; Sgt F Pulford, RTA, 18/02/1977; Cpl A Grills, Murdered by PIRA, 12/01/1978; Pte T Herron, RTA, 04/12/1978; Pte J Cochrane, Murdered by PIRA, 06/01/1980; Pte R Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 06/01/1980; Pte R Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 06/01/1980; Pte C Quinn, Murdered by INLA, 10/12/1980; Maj I Toombs, Murdered by PIRA, 16/01/1981; Pte N Lester, RTA, 07/03/1981; L/Cpl R McKee, Murdered by PIRA, 28/04/1981; Sgt W McAtee, Shot Accidentally, 12/06/1982; Pte T Watterson, Other Causes, 07/11/1982; Pte A Patterson, Natural Causes, 25/05/1984; L/Cpl J McCallion, Natural Causes, 01/12/1984; Pte S Bradford, RTA, 21/12/1984; Capt G Hanna, Murdered by PIRA, 29/11/1985; Pte D Strain, Natural Causes, 28/01/1986; Cpl D Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 28/05/1986; Pte R Hill, Murdered by PIRA, 01/07/1986; F/Cpl D Ousby, RTA, 20/07/1986; Pte P Johnston, RTA, 10/05/1987; Pte G Moore, Shot Accidentally, 19/08/1987; Pte R McBurney, Natural Causes, 03/12/1987; L/Cpl A Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 15/02/1988; Pte J Moreland, Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1988; L/Cpl T Bailie, Natural Causes, 09/01/1989; Pte J Gunning, Drowned, 05/09/1989; L/Cpl J Bradley, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1989; Pte J Birch, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1989; Pte M Adams, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1989; Pte S Smart, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1989; Pte J Fox, RTA, 24/12/1990; Pte M Currans, Other Causes, 05/03/1991; Pte A Thomas, Natural Causes, 03/04/1991; Pte A McConnell, RTA, 08/09/1991
FORMER 3 UDR SOLDIERS MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in service with the RUC etc)
Pte I Scott, Murdered by PIRA, 10/07/1973; Pte N Hanna, Murdered by PIRA, 11/03/1982; WO2 H McConville, Murdered by PIRA, 15/05/1986
Murdered – 20
Ex Members Murdered – 5, 2 of which were Murdered in Service with the RUC, (see RUC section for details), Other Causes – 27
TOTAL - 52;
4th Co Fermanagh Battalion UDR
Cpl T Addis, Natural Causes, 04/12/1971; Pte F Veitch, Murdered by PIRA, 03/09/1971; Pte T Fletcher, Murdered by PIRA, 01/03/1972; WO2 B Adamson, Shot Accidentally, 31/05/1972; Pte G Elliott, RTA, 26/06/1972; Pte W Hamilton, RTA, 04/08/1972; L/Cpl W Creighton, Murdered by PIRA, 07/08/1972; Pte A Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 25/08/1972; Pte J Eames, Murdered by PIRA, 25/08/1972; Pte T Bullock, Murdered by PIRA, 21/09/1972; Pte J Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 22/10/1972; Pte I Boyd, Accident, 28/12/1972; Cpl P Davidson, Natural Causes, 17/03/1973; Pte M Lilly, Murdered by PIRA, 07/09/1973; Pte E Gibson, RTA, 30/05/1974; C/Sgt I Nixon, RTA, 31/03/1975; Pte T Ovens, RTA, 27/03/1976; F/Sgt M Cathcart, Natural Causes, 21/07/1976; Capt W Scott, RTA, 28/08/1976; Cpl H Stevens, Natural Causes, 04/04/1977; Pte S Magee, Natural Causes, 20/11/1977; L/Cpl W Crawford, Natural Causes, 14/03/1978; Pte A Ferguson, Murdered by PIRA, 25/06/1978; Pte N Patterson, Natural Causes, 02/09/1978; L/Cpl T Forde, Natural Causes, 09/01/1979; Pte J Hogg, Natural Causes, 01/03/1979; Sgt P McMulkin, Natural Causes, 09/03/1979; Cpl H Kernaghan, Murdered by PIRA, 15/10/1979; F/Pte Hilary Graham, Natural Causes, 15/11/1979; Pte T Brown, RTA, 27/12/1979; Cpl A Abercrombie, Murdered by PIRA, 05/02/1980; Pte W Latimer, Murdered by PIRA, 07/06/1980; Pte N Donaldson, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1980; L/Cpl R Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 05/06/1981; Pte C Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1981; Cpl C Beacom, Murdered by PIRA, 17/11/1981; L/Cpl B McKeown, RTA, 26/03/1982; Pte B Walmsley, RTA, 01/05/1982; Pte N Brown, RTA, 22/01/1984; Pte J Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 01/02/1985; Pte J Early, Murdered by PIRA, 03/02/1986; Pte K Morrow, Other Causes, 05/01/1987; Cpl J Oldman, Murdered by PIRA, 03/04/1987; Pte T McClelland, Accident, 26/04/1987; Cpl W Burleigh, Murdered by PIRA, 06/04/1988; Lt V Harron, Accident, 28/05/1988; Pte B Johnston, RTA, 07/05/1989
FORMER 4 UDR MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in service with the RUC etc)
Lt/Col G Saunderson, Murdered by PIRA, 10/04/1974; Pte J McClenaghan, Murdered by PIRA, 19/05/1979; Pte V Morrow, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1980; Pte R Funston, Murdered by PIRA, 13/03/1984; Pte W Hassard, Murdered by PIRA, 04/08/1988
Murdered – 20
Ex Members Murdered – 7, 2 of which were murdered in service with the RUC (see RUC section for details)
Other Causes – 26
TOTAL – 53
4/6th Co Fermanagh & Tyrone Battalion UDR
L/Cpl K Newell, Murdered, by PIRA, 27/11/1991; Pte S Scanlon, RTA, 11/05/1992; Cpl L Loane, Other Causes, 12/05/1992
Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 2
TOTAL - 3
5th Co Londonderry Battalion UDR
Pte T Callaghan, Murdered by PIRA, 16/02/1972; Capt M McCausland, Murdered by OIRA, 04/03/1972; Pte D Kane, Accident, 04/04/1972; Pte W Wilkinson, Natural Causes, 12/07/1972; Pte N Twaddell, RTA, 05/08/1972; Pte A Simpson, RTA, 18/09/1972; Maj J Munnis, RTA, 16/11/1972; Pte S Porter, Murdered by PIRA, 22/11/1972; Pte G Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, 20/12/1972; Capt J Hood, Murdered by PIRA, 04/01/1973; C/Sgt D Deacon, Murdered by PIRA, 02/03/1973; Pte A McConaghy, Shot Accidentally, 10/04/1973; L/Cpl H Watton, Natural Causes, 24/05/1973; Pte N Seeley, Natural Causes, 26/06/1974; Cpl J Conley, Murdered by PIRA, 23/07/1974; Pte S Workman, RTA, 25/08/1974; Pte W Bell, Natural Causes, 19/10/1974; Pte W Millar, Accident, 19/01/1975; Cpl T Hetherington, Natural Causes, 19/04/1975; L/Cpl T McCaughey, Natural Causes, 02/08/1975; Pte W Williamson, Natural Causes, 21/09/1975; Pte A Hassan, Other Causes, 01/11/1975; Pte R Stott, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1975; Pte J Arrell, Murdered by PIRA, 22/01/1976; Pte J McCutcheon, Murdered by PIRA, 01/04/1976; C/Sgt R Lennox, Murdered by PIRA, 02/04/1976; Pte I Stewart, RTA, 06/05/1976; Pte R Scott, Murdered by PIRA, 30/07/1976; Capt R Bond, Murdered by PIRA, 07/11/1976; L/Cpl J Speer, Murdered by PIRA, 09/11/1976; L/Cpl W McCaughey, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1976; Maj P Hill, Murdered by PIRA, 23/02/1977; Pte D McQuillan, Murdered by PIRA, 15/03/1977; WO2 M Conway, Natural Causes, 24/03/1977; L/Cpl G Cloete, Murdered by PIRA, 06/04/1977; Lt W Kerr, Murdered by PIRA, 02/11/1977; Cpl W Gordon, Murdered by PIRA, 08/02/1978; Cpl J Molloy, Natural Causes, 06/06/1978; Pte M Doherty, Other Causes, 15/10/1979; Cpl W McCrossan, Natural Causes, 29/10/1979; Pte T Davis, Natural Causes, 19/07/1980; Pte S Montgomery, Murdered by PIRA, 10/02/1981; Pte A Ritchie, Murdered by PIRA, 25/05/1981; Pte A Clarke, Murdered by PIRA, 12/09/1981; Pte W Pickering, Natural Causes, 15/01/1982; Pte A Montgomery, Natural Causes 16/05/1982; Pte N McNaul, Natural Causes, 02/11/1982; L/Cpl N McBride, Natural Causes, 10/11/1982; Pte T Catherwood, Other Causes, 18/02/1983; Cpl T Campbell, Natural Causes, 08/06/1983; L/Cpl B McKeown, Murdered by PIRA, 17/12/1983; Pte W McShane, Other Causes, 22/01/1984; C/Sgt A McAfee, Natural Causes, 14/03/1984; Pte S Hunter, Other Causes, 29/05/1985; Pte W Barr, Natural Causes on duty, 01/11/1985; Sgt R Boyd, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1985; Pte A Stinson, Natural Causes, 27/11/1985; Pte A Montgomery, RTA, 30/06/1986; L/Cpl N Wysner, Natural Causes, 12/07/1986; Pte R Cunningham, House Fire, 23/08/1986; Pte P Clarke, Other Causes, 08/08/1987; Pte C Moore, Shot Accidentally, 21/08/1987; Sgt T Montgomery, Natural Causes, 16/10/1987; Pte W Reilly, RTA, 08/11/1987; C/Sgt R McKimm, Other Causes, 22/07/1989; Cpl M Christie, RTA, 11/09/1989; Pte S Rodgers, Other Causes, 25/11/1989; Sgt T Jamison, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1990; Pte M Boxall, Murdered by PIRA, 06/11/1991; L/Cpl C McKay, Other Causes, 15/01/1992; F/Pte H Sloan, RTA, 13/04/1992
FORMER 5th BATTALION MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
Pte H Hall, Murdered by PIRA, 05/10/1981; Cpl J McClintock, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1981; L/Cpl D McElhinney, Murdered by INLA, 24/02/1985; Pte H Henry, Murdered by PIRA, 21/04/1987; Pte J Glover, Murdered by PIRA, 15/11/1989; Pte B Gilmore, Murdered by PIRA, 01/12/1990; L/Cpl J Burns, Murdered by UFF, 30/10/1993; Pte A Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 25/04/1994; Pte D Caldwell, Murdered by RIRA, 01/08/2002
Murdered – 27
Ex Members Murdered – 13 (4 of them were murdered whilst service in the RUC/RUCR, see RUC Section for full details)
Other Causes – 44
TOTAL – 85
6th Co Tyrone Battalion UDR
Pte W Donnell, Murdered by PIRA, 09/08/1971; Sgt K Smyth, Murdered by PIRA, 10/12/1971; Cpl B Hussey, Natural Causes, 20/05/1972; Pte T Megahey, Murdered by PIRA, 09/06/1972; Pte T Olphert, Other Causes, 06/10/1972; Sgt W Calderwood, Natural Causes, 15/10/1972; Pte W Bogle, Murdered by PIRA, 05/12/1972; Pte C McKeown, RTA, 13/10/1973; Pte R Jameson, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1974; F/Pte E Martin, Murdered by PIRA, 02/05/1974; Sgt W Connor, Natural Causes on duty, 04/05/1974; Pte A Todd, Natural Causes, 31/08/1974; Pte M Porter, Natural Causes, 26/04/1975; Pte K Donnell, RTA, 13/11/1975; Cpl W Kidd, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1976; Pte D Mosgrove, RTA, 21/11/1975; Cpl W Dunn, RTA, 27/11/1976; Pte T Walker, RTA, 27/11/1976; Pte Samuel Greer, Natural Causes, 30/06/1977; Pte Ernest Virtue, Accident, 30/07/1977; Cpl Wiliam McKee, Murdered by PIRA, 14/04/1978; Cpl Alistair Cooke, RTA, 19/09/1978; Pte Victor Wilson, Natural Causes, 30/03/1979; Pte John Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 25/04/1979; L/Cpl Ivan McCorkell, RTA, 08/06/1979; Pte John Hannigan, Murdered by PIRA, 19/06/1979; Pte James Robinson, Murdered by PIRA, 19/10/1979; Pte Eric Faulkner, Took his own life, 04/02/1980; Pte Robert Burke, RTA, 13/03/1980; Pte William Clarke, Murdered by PIRA, 03/08/1980; Pte Robert Semple, Natural Causes, 26/12/1980; Pte Samuel Whiteside, RTA, 20/08/1981; L/Cpl John McKeegan, Murdered by PIRA, 19/11/1981; Pte Samuel Connor, Took his own life, 27/12/1981; Lt James Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, 27/04/1982; Pte John Potter, Natural Causes, 06/05/1982; Pte Hugh Cummings, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1982; Pte Trevor Burke, RTA, 12/10/1982; Cpl Cecil Dunne, RTA, 25/03/1983; Maj Ivan Allen, Natural Causes, 03/04/1983; Cpl Thomas Harron, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1983; Pte John Roxborough, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1983; Pte Oswald Neely, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1983; Pte Ronald Alexander, Murdered by PIRA, 13/07/1983; Cpl Ronald Finlay, Murdered by PIRA, 23/08/1983; WO2 Albert Miles, Natural Causes, 24/09/1983; Pte Robert Irwin, RTA, 21/12/1983; Pte Robert Elliott, Murdered by PIRA, 02/01/1984; L/Cpl Thomas Loughlin, Murdered by PIRA, 02/03/1984; C/Sgt Ivan Hillen, Murdered by PIRA, 12/05/1984; Pte Norman McKinley, Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1984; L/Cpl Heather Kerrigan, Murdered by PIRA, 14/07/1984; Lt Andrew Griffin, Natural Causes, 31/08/1984; Pte Mark Brown, RTA, 21/04/1985; Pte William Foster, Murdered by PIRA, 15/01/1986; Pte Thomas Irwin, Murdered by PIRA, 26/03/1986; Pte William Pollock, Murdered by PIRA, 08/04/1986; Cpl James Anderson, RTA, 25/04/1987; Pte Robert Cunningham, House Fire, 23/08/1986; Pte Stewart Harpur, Natural Causes on duty, 24/08/1986; Pte James Cunningham, Natural Causes on duty, 26/11/1986; Pte John McKernaghan, RTA, 14/03/1987; Capt Ivan Anderson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/05/1987; Pte Ivan Reid, Accident on duty, 02/11/1987; Pte Clive Craig, Took his own life, 05/11/1987; L/Cpl Michael Darcy, Murdered by PIRA, 04/06/1988; Maj Lawrence Hughes, Natural Causes, 21/08/1988; Pte Dennis Reid, Took his own life, 10/10/1988; Pte Olven Kilpatrick, Murdered by PIRA, 09/01/1990; Cpl Norman McFarland, Natural Causes, 05/06/1990; Pte Robert Bell, Took his own life, 02/05/1991; Capt Betty McCurdy, Natural Causes, 02/08/1991; Pte David Sturdee, Took his own life, 15/02/1992; Pte W Harkness Natural Causes 27/03/1993; Pte W Humphrey Natural Causes 24/04/1993;
FORMER 6th BATTALION MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
Pte D McCormick Murdered by PIRA, 10/12/1971; Pte W Hutchinson Murdered by PIRA, 23/08/1974; Pte J Fowler, Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1979; Pte T Cunningham, Murdered by PIRA, 12/05/1982; Pte H Gallagher, Murdered by PIRA, 03/06/1984; Pte D Caldwell, Murdered by PIRA, 12/12/1986; Pte D Pollock, Murdered by PIRA, 20/10/1990; Cpl R Finlay, Murdered by PIRA, 15/08/1991
Murdered – 31
Ex Members Murdered – 11, 1 was serving with the CSU and 2 with the RUCR at the time (see RUC section for details)
Other Causes – 48
TOTAL – 89
7th City Of Belfast Battalion UDR
Pte T Wilton, Natural Causes, 22/10/1970; Pte S Russell, Murdered by PIRA, 08/12/1971; Pte T Moffett, Other Causes, 26/02/1972; Cpl B Herron, Other Causes, 18/05/1972; Cpl A Johnston, Other Causes, 01/08/1972; L/Cpl W Smith, Natural Causes, 03/01/1973; Pte W Magill, Shot Accidentally,19/09/1973; Pte D Spence, RTA, 20/11/1973; Cpl W Martin, RTA, 20/11/1973 ; Pte B Allen, Natural Causes, 08/02/1975; Sgt W Millar, RTA, 19/09/1975; Pte D McCarty, Accident, 12/10/1975; L/Cpl J Pavis, RTA, 20/06/1976; Lt J Higgins, RTA, 08/08/1976; Maj R Hayes, Natural Causes, 11/02/1977; Cpl J Hillis, Natural Causes, 13/02/1978; Pte W Morton, RTA, 29/04/1979; Pte P McClelland, Knocked down at a VCP 28/08/1979; Pte J Smith, Murdered by PIRA, 27/03/1981; Pte W Jackson, Other Causes, 09/07/1981; L/Cpl R Casson, Natural Causes, 16/11/1981; Pte L Greer, RTA, 16/04/1983
Murdered – 3, 1 Ex Member murdered when serving with the NIPS
Other Causes – 20
TOTAL - 24
7/10th City of Belfast Battalion UDR
2Lt T Carson, Other Causes 06/04/1985; Pte M Salmon, RTA, 28/01/1986; Sgt D Taggart, Murdered by PIRA, 04/08/1986; Pte J McIlwaine, Murdered by PIRA, 12/06/1987; Pte J Tracey, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1987; L/Cpl R White, RTA, 28/08/1987; Pte W Ferguson, Natural Causes, 06/09/1987; Pte S Megrath, Murdered by PIRA, 17/09/1987; Pte K Peck, RTA, 22/09/1987; Pte E Kelly, Accident on duty, 31/12/1987; Pte J Cummings, Murdered by PIRA, 24/02/1988; Pte F Starrett, DOW by PIRA, 25/02/1988; L/Cpl B Pedlow, Natural Causes, 21/04/1988; L/Cpl R Butler, Murdered by PIRA, 02/08/1988; Lt J Forsythe, Accident, 30/11/1988; C/Sgt W Page, Natural Causes, 13/02/1989; Pte T Spence, RTA, 02/05/1989; Cpl T Thompson, Other Causes, 21/07/1989; Cpl S Massey, Other Causes, 19/03/1990; Pte B Lawrence, Murdered by PIRA, 17/06/1991; L/Cpl L Wheeler, Other Causes, 11/08/1991
FORMER 7/10 BATT MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
C/Sgt N Cush, Murdered by PIRA, 15/06/1987
Murdered – 8
Ex Members Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 13
TOTAL – 22
8th County Tyrone Battalion UDR
S/Sgt R Gilkeson, RTA, 17/10/1971; Pte W Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 07/12/1971; Pte G Curran, Natural Causes, 12/03/1972; L/Cpl H Gillespie, Murdered by PIRA, 20/05/1972; Pte E Simpson, Accident, 10/10/1972; Pte E Greeves, Murdered by OIRA, 15/12/1972; Cpl H Caddoo, Murdered by PIRA, 10/05/1973; Capt C McCabe, Murdered by PIRA, 20/01/1974; Cpl R Moffett, Murdered by PIRA, 03/03/1974; WO2 H Sinnamon, Murdered by PIRA, 11/04/1974; Pte S Martin, RTA, 18/11/1974; Pte T Turkington, Drowned, 25/12/1975; L/Cpl R McCready, RTA, 20/04/1976; Pte E Stewart, Murdered by PIRA, 29/04/1976; Pte C Lee, Natural Causes, 09/08/1976; L/Cpl S Adams, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1976; Cpl W Reid, Natural Causes, 08/11/1976; Pte J Reid, Murdered by PIRA, 09/03/1977; Cpl D Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 25/03/1977; Capt W Shiells, Murdered by PIRA, 29/04/1977; 2Lt R Smyrl, Murdered by PIRA, 13/09/1977; Pte R Bloomer, Murdered by PIRA, 24/09/1977; Sgt J Eaglesham, Murdered by PIRA, 07/02/1978; Pte G Fleming, Accident, 23/02/1978; Pte S Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 30/04/1979; Pte A G McFarland, RTA, 20/08/1979; Cpl F Irwin, Murdered by PIRA, 30/10/1979; L/Cpl S Graham, Natural Causes, 21/08/1980; Pte J Donnelly, Murdered by INLA, 16/04/1981; Lt D Patterson, RTA, 24/04/1981; Pte S Creaney, Natural Causes, 02/02/1983; L/Cpl C McNeill, Murdered by PIRA, 25/02/1983; Pte A Stinson, Murdered by INLA, 04/06/1983; Pte C Campbell, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1983; C/Sgt R Reid, Accidental Death, 14/11/1983; Pte J Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 08/05/1984; Pte R Bennett, Murdered by PIRA, 07/09/1984; Pte T Harkness, Murdered by PIRA, 28/02/1985; Pte M Blaney, Murdered by PIRA, 06/10/1986; Capt G Shaw, Murdered by PIRA, 26/01/1987; Pte W Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 25/04/1987; Pte W Stewart, Murdered by PIRA, 16/01/1988; Capt T Armstrong, Murdered by UFF 16/01/1988; Pte E Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 26/04/1988; Pte R McNicol, Murdered by PIRA, 03/08/1988; Pte T Lambe, Natural Causes, 27/09/1988; Pte T Hardy, Murdered by PIRA, 14/03/1989; WO2 A Cooper, Murdered by PIRA, 02/11/1990; Pte D Williamson, RTA, 15/11/1990; Sgt G Rollins, RTA, 27/09/1991
FORMER 8TH BATT MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
Pte G Elliott, Murdered by PIRA, 28/06/1980; Pte J Robinson, Murdered by PIRA, 23/04/1981; Pte J Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 02/12/1982; Pte E Boyd, Murdered by PIRA, 05/08/1991; Pte D Martin, Murdered by PIRA, 25/04/1993
Murdered – 33
Ex Members Murdered – 7 (1 was a Prison Officer and 1 was RUCR see NIPS & RUC sections for details)
Other Causes – 17
TOTAL – 56
9th County Antrim Battalion UDR
Sgt M Crawford, Murdered by PIRA, 13/01/1972; Sgt W Reid, Shot Accidentally, 28/05/1972; Cpl R Stanton, Murdered by PIRA, 09/06/1972; Pte H Russell, Murdered by UFF 13/07/1972; Cpl D Bingham, Murdered by PIRA, 16/01/1973; Pte T Forsythe, Manslaughter, 16/10/1973; Pte T Burke, Natural Causes 20/04/1974; F/Pte H Shields, Other Causes, 26/11/1975; Pte W Penney, RTA, 21/09/1977; Pte S Donald, Natural Causes, 12/12/1977; Pte R Reid, Other Causes, 14/02/1978; Pte A Langley, Natural Causes, 05/12/1978; Sgt J Pherson, Natural Causes, 12/06/1979; Pte R Davidson, Natural Causes, 29/12/1979; L/Cpl S Kelly, Other Causes, 06/02/1980; Pte S Fletcher, Natural Causes, 17/10/1981; Pte S Carleton, Murdered by PIRA, 08/01/1982; Pte J McMaster, Natural Causes, 16/03/1982; Pte A Maule, Other Causes, 02/01/1983; Pte J Burns, Natural Causes, 06/05/1983; L/Cpl R Wilson, Natural Causes on duty, 23/09/1983; Cpl R Johnston, Natural Causes, 03/02/1984
Murdered – 5
Other Causes – 17
TOTAL – 22
10th City of Belfast Battalion UDR
Pte S Trainor, Murdered by PIRA, 20/03/1972; Pte R McComb, Murdered by PIRA, 23/07/1972; Pte T Maguire, Murdered by UDA, 14/10/1972; Pte W Kenny, Murdered by PIRA, 16/03/1973; C/Sgt J Smith, Natural Causes, 17/02/1974; Pte R Allen, Natural Causes, 25/10/1974; Pte D Armstrong, Shot Accidentally, 28/01/1975; L/Cpl J Stevenson, Natural Causes, 02/02/1975; Pte J Curlett, Natural Causes, 12/02/1975; Pte K Livingstone, Other Causes, 03/07/1975; Cpl R McIlwaine, Natural Causes, 03/05/1976; Sgt W Gillies, Natural Causes, 05/09/1976; Cpl J Geddis, Murdered by UVF, 10/05/1977; WO2 W Turkington, Accident, 04/06/1977; L/Cpl G Tucker, Murdered by PIRA, 06/06/1977; Cpl J McFall, Murdered by PIRA, 27/07/1977; Cpl H Rogers, Murdered by PIRA, 08/09/1977; C/Sgt J Galloway, Natural Causes, 09/01/1978; Sgt R Batchelor, Murdered by PIRA, 27/11/1978; Pte J Hunter, Other Causes, 04/03/1979; Sgt T Doak, Natural Causes, 13/03/1979; Pte F Dougan, Natural Causes, 04/06/1979; Pte A Gore, Murdered by PIRA, 06/06/1979; WO2 J Warnock, Natural Causes, 15/09/1979; C/Sgt T McCulloch, Other Causes, 21/12/1979; Pte J Rafferty, Other Causes, 15/06/1980; L/Cpl J Murray, Natural Causes, 20/10/1980; Pte W Fisher, RTA, 15/02/1981; Pte M Stockman, Murdered by INLA, 29/09/1981; Sgt R Connolly, Murdered by PIRA, 21/10/1981; L/Cpl J Gray, Natural Causes, 05/04/1982; Pte W Acheson, Shot Accidentally, 23/09/1982; Pte S Smyth, Manslaughter, 23/04/1983; Pte A Young, Other Causes, 01/10/1984; Pte F Gallaher, Other Causes, 03/10/1984
FORMER 10th BATT MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
Pte M Riley, Murdered by PIRA, 19/08/1978
Murdered – 12
Ex Members Murdered – 1
Other Causes – 23
TOTAL - 36
11th Craigavon Battalion UDR
L/Cpl V Smyth, Murdered by Loyalists, 06/09/1972; 2Lt I Long, Murdered by PIRA, 08/11/1972; Pte S Beattie, Shot Accidentally, 14/04/1973; Sgt A Doyle, Murdered by PIRA, 03/06/1975; Pte H Silcock, Natural Causes, 03/01/1976; Pte J Armstrong, Natural Causes, 13/05/1976; Pte G Lutton, Murdered by PIRA, 15/11/1976; Pte R Purdy, RTA, 29/05/1977; L/Cpl T Cully, Natural Causes, 10/06/1977; Pte R McNally, Murdered by INLA, 13/03/1979; Pte E Rowe, RTA, 12/12/1979; F/Pte K Cochrane nee Kinkaid, RTA, 28/02/1980; L/Cpl M Odgers, Other Causes, 10/03/1980; F/Pte C Beattie, Natural Causes, 25/09/1980; Sgt W Stanfield, Natural Causes on duty, 09/01/1982; Pte W Murphy, Natural Causes, 07/03/1982 ; Pte E Banks, Natural Causes, 27/10/1983; Cpl R Forde, Shot Accidentally, 21/12/1983; Pte S Montgomery, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1984; Pte D Chambers, Murdered by PIRA, 04/06/1984; Pte T Leckey, Other Causes, 03/01/1986; Lt P Maxwell, RTA, 04/08/1986; Pte A Allen, RTA, 28/06/1986; Cpl E Greenaway, Other Causes, 29/10/1986; Pte I Jackson, Natural Causes, 10/03/1987; Pte W Megrath, Murdered by PIRA, 23/07/1987; Pte D Cochrane, Natural Causes, 01/01/1989; Pte S McMillan, Other Causes, 19/11/1989; Cpl T Adams, Natural Causes, 16/07/1990; Pte C Stewart, Natural Causes, 12/08/1990; Pte A White, Natural Causes, 03/09/1990; Pte E Trimble, Natural Causes, 18/09/1990; Pte C McCullough, Murdered by PIRA, 23/09/1990; Pte R Day, Other Causes, 25/09/1990; Pte B Cordner, RTA, 04/11/1990; Pte W Lennon, DOW, 28/07/2015
FORMER 11th BATT MURDERED (not including those that were murdered whilst in Service with the RUC etc)
Pte I Vennard, Murdered by PIRA, 03/10/1973; Pte J Freeburn, Murdered by PIRA, 28/06/1976 ; Capt J Truckle, Murdered by PIRA, 20/09/1983; Pte N Kendall, Murdered by PIRA, 10/11/1990
Murdered – 8
Ex Members Murdered – 6 (2 Serving with the RUC, see RUC Section for details)
Other Causes – 27
TOTAL – 41;
UDR DEPOT BALLYKINLAR & UDR HQ LISBURN
Maj R McCabe, Natural Causes, 24/12/1976; Pte C Houston, Murdered by INLA, 20/01/1984
Murdered -1, Other Cause -1, TOTAL-2; The Royal Irish Regiment (HS); ; 2nd BATTALION; Cpl T Spence, Natural Causes, 11/08/2003; Cpl S Rea, Other Causes, 26/02/2004; Cpl T Bunting, Natural Causes, 07/06/2006
Murdered -0
Other Cause -3
TOTAL-3
3rd Co DOWN BATTALION
L/Cpl W Holland, Natural Causes, 15/07/1993 ; Pte S Leckey, RTA, 31/07/1994; Cpl T Withers, Murdered by PIRA, 08/08/1994; Cpl E Johnston, Other Causes, 09/08/1995; L/Cpl J McDonnell, Domestic Murder, 08/06/1997; Pte W Woods, Other Causes, 03/09/1997; Pte R McConville, Natural Causes, 30/06/1998; Cpl G Blair, Natural Causes, 21/10/1998; Sgt P Clydesdale, RTA, 11/08/2000; F/Maj J Gillison, Natural Causes, 21/11/2003; Cpl B Heaney, Natural Causes, 31/03/2004; Pte S Woods, RTA, 23/05/2004; Pte W Kirkland, Other Causes, 04/3/2005; Pte J Paul, Natural Causes, 15/01/2007; Pte K Jennings, RTA, 24/03/2007
Terrorist Murder – 1
Other Causes – 16
TOTAL – 17
4th BATTALION
L/Cpl M Patterson, Natural Causes, 06/09/1992; Pte B Jones, Natural Causes, 22/11/1992; Cpl H Harkness, Other Causes, 16/10/1993; Pte W McCrea, RTA,; 10/10/1995; Pte R Bothwell, Natural Causes, 10/02/1997; Pte D Agnew, Other Causes, 17/08/1998; L/Cpl A Harpur, Natural Causes, 06/09/1998; L/Cpl S Andrews, Natural Causes on duty, 16/09/1998; Pte F Robinson, Natural Causes, 22/01/1999; Pte R McKelvey, RTA, 19/03/2000; Pte Neville Stronge, RTA, 06/05/2000; Pte Nigel Stronge, RTA, 06/05/2000; Pte T Milligan, RTA, 05/12/2001; L/Cpl M Mitchell, Other Causes, 17/02/2002; Pte J Hardman, Other Causes, 17/05/2002; Pte A Connor, Other Causes, 04/01/2003; Pte J Winter, Other Causes, 13/01/2003; F/Cpl E Farrell, Natural Causes, 16/09/2003; F/L/Cpl C Crawford, Other Causes, 04/11/2003; Pte M Rogers, RTA, 25/10/2005
Murdered -0
Other Cause -21
TOTAL-21
5th BATTALION
Maj J Patton, Natural Causes, 19/11/1993; Pte S Mair, RTA, 17/04/1994; Pte R Tosh, Fire at Army Base, 30/04/1994; Pte W Salters, Fire at Army Base, 30/04/1994; Pte G McGowan, Fire at Army Base, 30/04/1994; Pte A Rogers, Fire at Army Base, DOW, 13/05/1994; Pte T Gray, RTA, 20/08/1995; Pte R Houston, Other Causes, 18/09/1995; C/Sgt T Rodgers, Natural Causes, 14/11/1995; Pte J Murray, RTA, 28/08/1998
Murdered -0
Other Cause -10
TOTAL-10
6th BATTALION; Pte B Martin, RTA, 20/10/1992; L/Cpl I Warnock, Murdered by PIRA, 19/11/1992; Pte D Adams, Natural Causes, 18/12/1992; Sgt R Blackburn, Natural Causes, 02/09/1993
Murdered-1
Other Causes-3
TOTAL – 4
7th BATTALION
L/Cpl M Johnson, Murdered by PIRA, 15/02/1993; Cpl W Wolff, Other Causes, 25/05/1994; WO2 R Wishart, Natural Causes, 04/01/1995; Pte P Kilpatrick, Other Causes, 13/12/1995; L/Cpl S Rankin, Other Causes, 23/09/1996; Pte J Cater, Other Causes, 25/10/1996; Cpl J J Ireland, RTA, 13/07/1998; Pte W Bradshaw, RTA, 13/03/2000
Murdered -1
Other Cause -7
TOTAL-9
8th BATTALION
Pte W Harkness, Natural Causes, 27/03/1993; Pte R Gardiner, Other Causes, 28/03/1993; Pte R Newell, Other Causes, 05/05/1993; Pte C Wren, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1993; L/Cpl W Curry, Other Causes, 18/12/1993; Pte R McCollum, Murdered by PIRA, 21/05/1994; Sgt A Orr, Natural Causes on duty, 14/09/1994; WO2 C Bobby, Natural Causes, 04/04/1997; WO2 R Bell, Natural Causes, 09/01/1998; Pte M France, Other Causes, 01/05/1998; Maj T Burns-Izatt, Natural Causes, 02/04/2000; Cpl L Douglas, Training Accident on duty, 13/06/2000; Pte A McCall, Natural Causes, 23/12/2002
Murdered-2
Other Causes-11
TOTAL – 13
9th BATTALION
Sgt R Irvine, Murdered by PIRA, 20/10/1992; Cpl D Watt, Accident on duty, 17/03/1994; Cpl R Jackson, Natural Causes on duty, 10/10/1995; Pte A McCormick, RTA, 01/06/1996; WO2 W Johnston, Natural Causes, 26/08/2001; Pte J Sewell, Natural Causes, 19/01/2002
Murdered-1
Other Causes-5
TOTAL – 6
DEPOT ROYAL IRISH
Pte M Ervine, Other Causes, 02/06/1993; Sgt S McGookin, Other Causes, 04/08/1996
Murdered-0
Other Causes-2
TOTAL – 2
ROYAL IRISH REGT (GS)
1st BATTALION
Rgr S Waller, Murderd by PIRA, 30/12/1992; Rgr P Cochrane, Other Causes, 30/07/2001
Murdered-1
Other Causes-1
TOTAL – 2
Grand Total for the Royal Irish Regt, HS & GS
Murdered – 7 (All by PIRA)
Other Causes – 74
TOTAL – 81
ROYAL ULSTER CONSTABULARY GC
1969
Const V Arbuckle, Murdered by Loyalists, 11/10/1969; Dist Insp John Hunter, Natural Causes, 26/10/1969; Sgt H Montgomery, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 30/11/1969; Sgt T G Armstrong, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/12/1969
1970s
Dist Insp M Laughlin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/05/1970; Const S Donaldson, Murdered by OIRA, 12/08/1970; Const R Miller, Murdered by OIRA, 12/08/1970; Const O Wallace, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 03/12/1970; Const J Tweed, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 06/12/1970; Sgt W Hunter, RTA on duty, 12/12/1970; Const B R Doherty, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 24/12/1970; Insp J T Kenwell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 06/01/1971; Const R Buckley, Murdered by PIRA, 26/02/1971; Det/Insp Cecil Patterson, Murdered by PIRA, 26/02/1971; Sgt W Hall, RTA on duty, 10/04/1971; Det/Sgt W Grier, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 03/05/1971; Cons R Leslie, Murdered by PIRA, 18/09/1971; Const D J Humphreys, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/09/1971; Cons C Cunningham, Murdered by PIRA, 15/10/1971; Const J Haslett, Murdered by PIRA, 15/10/1971; Sgt R Dodds, Murdered by PIRA, 27/10/1971; Insp A Devlin, Murdered by PIRA, 29/10/1971; Det/Const S Corry, Murdered by PIRA, 01/11/1971; Det/Cons W Russell, Murdered by PIRA, 01/11/1971; Cons W Moore, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1971; PTR/Const R Denham, Murdered by PIRA, 12/01/1972; Const D Montgomery, Murdered by PIRA, 27/01/1972; Sgt P Gilgunn, Murdered by PIRA, 27/01/1972; Const R Carroll, Murdered by PIRA, 28/01/1972; Const M Thompson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/01/1972; Sgt T Morrow, Murdered by OIRA 02/03/1972; Const W Logan, Murdered by PIRA, 20/03/1972; Const Bernard O’Neill, Murdered by PIRA, 20/03/1972; Const Ernest McAllister, Murdered by PIRA, 20/03/1972; Const D Hamill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 06/04/1972; Const D Houston, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1972; Const R Laverty, Murdered by PIRA, 16/07/1972; PTR/Const R Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/07/1972; Det/Sgt G Moore, Natural Causes, 25/08/1972; Const W Walker, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 12/09/1972; Const R Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 25/09/1972; Det/Const R Nicholl Friendly Fire Incident 13/10/1972; Const A Harron, Murdered by UDA, 21/10/1972; Const M Baird, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/10/1972; PTR/Const J Calvin, Murdered by PIRA, 16/11/1972; Const R Keys, Murdered by PIRA, 28/11/1972; Const J Nixon, Murdered by PIRA, 13/12/1972; Const G Chambers, Murdered by OIRA 15/12/1972; Const J Martin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/01/1973; Sgt D Dorsett, Murdered by PIRA, 14/01/1973; Const M Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 14/01/1973; PTR/Const H Sandford, Murdered by PIRA, 14/01/1973; Const S Hyndman, Shot Accidentally, 22/01/1973; PTR/Const W Fulton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/02/1973; Sgt T Morrow, Murdered by PIRA, 02/03/1973; Const C Morrison, Murdered by PIRA, 08/02/1973; Const W Wylie, Murdered by PIRA, 27/02/1973; Const W Morgan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/03/1973; Const R Macauley, Murdered by PIRA, 25/03/1973; Const P Fitzsimons, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/06/1973; Const D Purvis, Murdered by PIRA, 05/06/1973; Det/Const I Evans, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/08/1973; Const W Graham, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/08/1973; PTR/Const W McIlveen, Murdered by PIRA, 13/08/1973; Const A Patience, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/08/1973; Const J Harris, RTA, 10/10/1973; PTR/Const W Campbell, Murdered by PIRA, 16/10/1973; Det/Const John Doherty, Murdered by PIRA, 28/10/1973; PTR/Cons W Close, Not Know (but Not Terrorist related), 10/11/1973; Const R Megaw, Murdered by PIRA, 01/12/1973; Det/Const G Rolston, Murdered by PIRA, 11/12/1973; Rtd Det/Const, I Johnston Murdered by PIRA, 15/12/1973; Const M Logue, Murdered by UDA/UVF, 29/12/1973; PTR/Cons J Elliott, Natural Causes, 11/01/1974; PTR/Const J Rodgers, Murdered by PIRA, 26/01/1974; PTR/Cons W Baggley, Murdered by PIRA, 29/01/1974; Const R McIntyre, Natural Causes on duty, 04/02/1974; Const T McClinton, Murdered by PIRA, 02/03/1974; Const G McCawley, Natural Causes, 14/03/1974; PTR/Cons R McLoughlin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 14/03/1974; Const C Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 17/03/1974; Sgt F Robinson, Murdered by PIRA, 19/03/1974; Const J Keenan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 21/03/1974; Const G McCall, Murdered by PIRA, 16/04/1974; FTR/Const J Timmins, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 18/04/1974; PTR/Const T Clarke, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/05/1974; Const B Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 10/05/1974; Const J Ross, Murdered by PIRA, 10/05/1974; Const M Maclean, RTA, 13/05/1974; Const J Forsythe, Murdered by PIRA, 18/06/1974; PTR/Const W Rea, Natural Causes on duty, 20/06/1974; Sgt D O’Connor, Murdered by PIRA, 22/06/1974; PTR/Cons R Winder, Natural Causes on duty, 03/08/1974; Const J Nesbitt, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/08/1974; Det/Sgt J Brown, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 08/08/1974; Det/Insp P Flanagan, Murdered by PIRA, 23/08/1974; Insp W Elliott, Murdered by OIRA, 06/09/1974; PTR/Const A Henderson, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1974; Const H Gaw, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 30/10/1974; Const R Forde, Murdered by PIRA, 20/11/1974; Const D McNiece, Murdered by PIRA, 14/12/1974; Const P McConnell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 18/12/1974; Const P Stones, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/12/1974; PTR/Cons S Campbell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 18/01/1975; PTR/Const W Sheridan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 24/01/1975; PTR/Const H Rowe, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 30/01/1975; Sgt G Coulter, Murdered by PIRA, 31/01/1975; FPTR/Const M Harrison, Murdered by UVF, 16/03/1975; PTR/Const D Campbell, Not Know (but Not Terrorist related), 18/03/1975; Const R Coulter, Natural Causes, 19/03/1975; Const A Young, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 19/03/1975; Det/Sgt J Crockett, RTA, 05/04/1975; Const A Saunderson, RTA, 11/04/1975; Const D Handcock, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/04/1975; Const Paul Gray, Murdered by PIRA, 10/05/1975; Const Noel Davis, Murdered by INLA, 24/05/1975; Const N McDowell, RTA on duty, 05/06/1975; Det/Const A Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 07/07/1975; PTR/Const G Glendinning, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 12/07/1975; PTR/Const H Kerr, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 25/07/1975; Const R McPherson, Murdered by PIRA, 26/07/1975; Rtd/PTR/Const W Meaklim, Murdered by PIRA, 15/08/1975; Const A Johnston, Shot Accidentally, 11/09/1975; CH/Insp Robert Fleming, Aircraft Crash, 17/09/1975; Det/Const David Love, Murdered by PIRA, 06/10/1975; FTR/Const Alex Baird, Murdered by PIRA, 14/10/1975; Const Glenn Millar, Other Causes, 25/10/1975; Const W Barrett, RTA, 31/10/1975; Const D Newberry, Natural Causes, 03/11/1975; PTR/Cons J Clements, Murdered by PIRA, 16/11/1975; FPTR/Const M Campbell, RTA, 21/11/1975; Sgt P Maxwell, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1975; FTR/Const S Clarke, Murdered by PIRA, 25/11/1975; PTR/Const C Gamble, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/11/1975; PTR/Const F Booth, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 06/12/1975; Const F Sullivan, Knocked down at a VCP, 19/12/1975; Insp M Rainey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 24/12/1975; Const R Verner, RTA, 26/12/1975; PTR/Const W Evans, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1976; Const A Copeland, Natural Causes, 14/01/1976; Insp G Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 22/01/1976; Det/Const N Cummings, Murdered by PIRA, 22/01/1976; Sgt J Blakely Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 06/02/1976; Insp W Murtagh, Murdered by PIRA, 07/02/1976; PTR/Const W Hamer, Murdered by PIRA, 12/02/1976; Const W Smith, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/03/1976; FPTR/Const C Henderson, Natural Causes, 10/04/1976; Det/Const W Scott, Natural Causes during a gun attack, 20/04/1976; PTR/Const W Crooks, Murdered by PIRA, 23/04/1976; Det/Const R McMahon, RTA on duty, 28/04/1976; Sgt J Hunter, Murdered by PIRA, 15/05/1976; Sgt H Keys, Murdered by PIRA, 15/05/1976; FTR/Const F Kettlyes, Murdered by PIRA, 15/05/1976; FTR/Const T Evans, Murdered by PIRA, 15/05/1976; FTR/Const K Nelson, Murdered by PIRA, 16/05/1976; PTR/Const J Lyons, Other Causes, 16/05/1976; Cons J McCambridge, Murdered by PIRA, 22/05/1976; Const R Bradley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/05/1976; Det/Const R McAdam, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1976; FPTR/Const L Baggley, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1976; PTR/Const R McAllister, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 07/06/1976; Det/Insp W Heasley, RTA on duty, 12/07/1976; FTR/Const G Johnston, Friendly Fire Incident 29/07/1976; Const G Cush, Murdered by PIRA, 31/07/1976; Const W Crawford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 02/08/1976; PTR/Const M Graffin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 22/08/1976 ; Const G Heaney, Murdered by PIRA, 26/08/1976 ; Sgt A Craig, Murdered by PIRA, 18/09/1976; Const T Hanna, Accidental Death, 06/10/1976; Const J Woods, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 07/10/1976; FTR/Const A McKay, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1976; Det/Const N McCabe, Murdered by PIRA, 02/11/1976; PTR/Const J Scott, Murdered by PIRA, 03/12/1976; Sgt H Mills, RTA, 11/12/1976; Cons N Campbell, Murdered by PIRA, 15/12/1976; PTR/Const L Thornton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 20/12/1976; PTR/Const S Armour, Murdered by PIRA, 22/12/1976 ; PTR/Const W Greer, Murdered by PIRA, 14/01/1977; Det/Const P McNulty, Murdered by PIRA, 27/01/1977; PTR/Const R Harrison, Murdered by PIRA, 05/02/1977; Const G McCaughey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/02/1977; PTR/Const H Bradley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 08/02/1977 ; PTR/Const W Robinson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 10/02/1977 ; Const R Leonard, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/02/1977; Const D Dougan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/02/1977; PTR/Const S McKane, Murdered by PIRA, 17/02/1977; Insp J Cobb, Murdered by PIRA, 24/02/1977; Sgt J Campbell, Murdered by Loyalists 25/02/1977; Const W Brown, Murdered by PIRA, 13/03/1977; Const J McCracken, Murdered by PIRA, 08/04/1977; Const K Sheehan, Murdered by PIRA, 08/04/1977; PTR/Const R Armstrong, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 03/05/1977; PTR/Const R North, Murdered by PIRA, 20/05/1977; Rtd/Sgt Chris Shaw, Murdered by PIRA, 21/05/1977; Const D Williamson, RTA, 23/05/1977; FTR/Cons H Martin, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1977; Const K Lynch, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1977; Const S Davidson, Murdered by PIRA, 02/06/1977; Det/Const A McPherson, RTA, 11/06/1977; Det/Const C Graham, RTA, 11/06/1977; PTR/Const W McConville, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 17/06/1977; PTR/Const W Sullivan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/06/1977; FTR/Const D Morrow, Murdered by PIRA, 06/07/1977; Const J Armstrong, RTA, 08/08/1977; PTR/Const A Gribben, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/08/1977; Sgt T Orr, Natural Causes on duty, 12/10/1977; Rtd/PTR/Const H Anderson, Murdered by PIRA, 18/10/1977; Const W Irvine, RTA, 27/10/1977; Const F Robinson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/12/1977; Const J Hill, House Fire, 13/01/1978; Const C Workman, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/01/1978; FPTR/Const A McCracken, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 29/01/1978; Sgt H McCormick, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/02/1978; PTR/Cons G Crothers, Murdered by PIRA, 17/02/1978; Const C Simpson, Murdered by PIRA, 28/02/1978; PTR/Const F McGorman, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 17/03/1978; PTR/Const J Moore, Murdered by PIRA, 15/04/1978; PTR/Const S Hayes, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 20/04/1978; Det/Const LM McAllister, Murdered by PIRA, 22/04/1978; FTR/Const A Graham, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/05/1978; Det/Sgt J Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 14/05/1978; Const T Nesbitt, RTA on duty, 15/05/1978; FTR/Const A Brown, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 16/05/1978; Const I Canning, RTA, 08/06/1978; FTR B King, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 12/06/1978; PTR/Const R Struthers, Murdered by PIRA, 16/06/1978; Const H McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 17/06/1978; Const W Turbitt, Murdered by PIRA, 17/06/1978; Harbour Police Const Edward Ferguson, Murdered by UVF, 18/06/1978; Const A Wilson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 22/06/1978; PTR/Const J Ross, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 25/06/1978; FTR/Const J Rankin, Murdered by PIRA, 04/07/1978; FPTR/Const A Adams, Natural Causes 06/07/1978; FTR/Const R McConnell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/07/1978; FTR/Const D Ruddell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 01/08/1978; PTR/Const J Lamont, Murdered by PIRA, 02/08/1978; PTR/Const H Donaghy, Murdered by PIRA, 11/09/1978; PTR/Const J Blakely, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 11/09/1978; Const W Scott, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 03/01/1979; Const A Townsend, Domestic Murder, 19/01/1979; PTR/Const R Brashier, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/02/1979; FTR/Const H Chambers, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 21/02/1979; PTR/Const J Donnan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 23/02/1979; F/Const M Alexander, RTA, 01/04/1979; Const S McNeill, Result of an Accident, 05/04/1979; Const S Deans, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 10/04/1979; PTR/Const R Pilson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/04/1979; Const N Webb, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1979; Const P Gray, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1979; Const R Baird, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1979; FTR/Const R Lockhart, Murdered by PIRA, 17/04/1979; Rtd/PTR/Const F Lutton, Murdered by PIRA, 01/05/1979; FTR/Const H Smiley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 02/05/1979; Det/Const N Prue, Murdered by PIRA, 06/05/1979; PTR/Const D Wray, Murdered by PIRA, 20/05/1979; FTR/Const A Dunne, Murdered by INLA 02/06/1979; PTR/Const G Barkley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related) 02/06/1979; Const K Thompson, Murdered by PIRA, 03/06/1979; Supt S Hanna, Murdered by PIRA, 03/06/1979; PTR/Const R Boyd, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/06/1979; PTR/Const J Scott, Murdered by PIRA, 22/06/1979; Const J Darragh, Result of an Accident, 09/07/1979; PTR/Const W Thompson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 27/07/1979; Rtd/FTR/Const J Wright, Murdered by INLA, 27/07/1979; Const J Walsh, Murdered by INLA, 31/07/1979; Const D Davidson, Murdered by PIRA, 02/08/1979; Sgt W Pollock, RTA on duty, 03/08/1979; Sgt J Watson, RTA, 10/08/1979; Const W Rainey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 07/09/1979; PTR/Const W Hetherington, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 20/10/1979; Const W Reid, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/11/1979; PTR/Const G Miller, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 16/11/1979; Const J Davidson, Murdered by PIRA, 18/11/1979; FTR/Const W Ferguson, Natural Causes, 24/11/1979; FTR/Const D Dunning, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 25/11/1979; PTR/Const S Hazelton, Murdered by PIRA, 22/12/1979
1980s
PTR/Const R Crilly, Murdered by PIRA, 03/01/1980; Cadet J Mooney, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 10/01/1980; PTR/Const W Purse, Murdered by PIRA, 12/01/1980; FTR/Const B Fitzgerald, Accidental Death, 01/02/1980; Const J Rose, Murdered by PIRA, 11/02/1980; Const W Howe, Murdered by PIRA, 11/02/1980; Sgt R Gibson Not Known (but Not Terrorist related) 16/01/1980; Const K McCloy, Natural Causes, 14/02/1980; PTR/Const R Sloan, Natural Causes, 25/03/1980; Const D Reilly, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 28/03/1980; PTR/Const B Montgomery, Murdered by PIRA, 04/04/1980; Const W Magill, Murdered by PIRA, 09/04/1980; PTR/Const F Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 11/04/1980; Const F McAdam, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 19/04/1980; PTR/Const W Hingston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 24/04/1980; Const R McBride, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 19/05/1980; Det/Const R Orr, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 16/06/1980; Const A Hunter, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 30/06/1980; PTR/ Const J Hinds, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 14/07/1980; PTR/Const P Magill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 20/07/1980; F/FTR/Const C Watson, Natural Causes, 13/08/1980; Const W Anderson, Accidental Death on duty, 18/08/1980; Const L Beesley, RTA, 27/08/1980; Det/Supt J Martin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 28/08/1980; PTR/Const W Allen, Murdered by PIRA, 01/09/1980; Const T Dickson, RTA on duty at a VCP, 13/09/1980; PTR/Const R Caldwell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 14/09/1980; FTR/Const E Smyth, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 15/09/1980; Const D Smith, RTA, 21/09/1980; FTR/Const T Johnston Murdered by PIRA, 23/09/1980; Rtd/PTR/Const R Shields Murdered by PIRA, 30/09/1980; PTR/Const J Acheson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 17/10/1980; FTR/Const L Shaw, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 21/10/1980; F/Const J Best, RTA on duty, 28/10/1980; Const P Collins, RTA on duty, 28/10/1980; FTR/Const B Harris, RTA on duty, 28/10/1980; Const P Mason, RTA on duty, 28/10/1980; Const N Montgomery, RTA on duty, 28/10/1980; PTR/Const D Cosh, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 01/11/1980; Const D Rutherford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 05/11/1980; FTR/Const C Bennett, Natural Causes, 01/11/1980; PTR/Const P Lucas, Other Causes, 19/11/1980; Const G Rowe, Natural Causes, 26/11/1980; FPTR/Const K Macfarlane, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 10/12/1980; Const J Drennan, Knocked down at a VCP, 16/12/1980; F/FTR/Const D Anderson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/12/1980; PTR/Const L McDougal, Murdered by INLA, 14/01/1981; PTR/Const J Stronge, Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1981; PTR/Const G Armstrong, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 30/01/1981; Sgt T Johns, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 31/01/1981; PTR/Const G Spratt, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/02/1981; FTR/Const C Lewis Murdered by PIRA, 06/02/1981; PTR/Const A Scott Murdered by INLA 08/02/1981; FPTR/Const E Thompson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 01/03/1981; PTR/Const M Hall, Natural Causes, 16/03/1981; PTR/Const R Stewart, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 21/03/1981; FTR/Const E McFall, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 02/04/1981; Const K Acheson, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/04/1981; Const G Martin, Murdered by PIRA, 27/04/1981; Const P Ellis, Murdered by PIRA, 06/05/1981; Const S Vallely, Murdered by PIRA, 14/05/1981; Const M Robinson, Murdered by PIRA, 28/05/1981; FTR/Const C Dunlop, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1981; FTR/Const R Coulter, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 12/06/1981; PTR/Const C Dunlop, Murdered by PIRA, 17/06/1981; Const J Lutton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 18/06/1981; Const N Quinn, Murdered by PIRA, 20/06/1981; F/Const M Harkness, knocked down at a VCP, 25/07/1981; Rtd/Const T Harpur Murdered by PIRA, 31/07/1981; Const A Woods, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/08/1981; Const J Smyth, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/08/1981; PTR/Const J Miller, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 04/09/1981; Const S Montgomery, Murdered, by PIRA, 07/09/1981; Const M Evans, Murdered, by PIRA, 07/09/1981; PTR/Const W Burns, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 09/10/1981; Cons H Lewis, RTA on duty, 09/10/1981; FTR/Const J Proctor, Murdered, by PIRA, 14/09/1981; Const G Stewart, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/09/1981; Const A Beck, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/09/1981; Const H Lewis, RTA, 09/10/1981; PTR/Const A Barr, Not Known (but Not Terrorist related), 13/10/1981; PTR/Const S Lyttle, Murdered, by PIRA, 17/11/1981; Const W Coulter, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/11/1981; PTR/Const D Kelly, Natural Causes on duty, 25/12/1981; Const C Angus, Other Causes, 30/02/1982; PTR/Const G O’Keefe, Other Causes, 13/02/1982; FTR/Const A Wilson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related),27/02/1982; Const R Keenan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related),12/03/1982; Insp N Duddy, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/03/1982; Sgt D Brown, Murdered, by PIRA, 16/04/1982; FTR/Const C Henry, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/04/1982; F/PTR/Const M Cheyne, RTA on duty, 23/04/1982; Const G Anderson, RTA on duty, 23/04/1982; Const D Maguire, RTA on duty, 23/04/1982; Const S Caskey, Murdered, by PIRA, 04/05/1982; Det/Const D Reeves, Murdered, by PIRA, 11/06/1982; Rtd/Insp A White, Murdered by PIRA, 18/06/1982; FTR/Const M Hamilton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 23/06/1982; PTR/Const S Gordon, Accidental Death, 25/06/1982; Const S Armstrong, RTA, 28/06/1982; Insp J L’Estrange, Natural Causes, 10/07/1982; FTR/Const G Elliott, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 29/08/1982; PTR/Const J Eagleson, Murdered, by PIRA, 01/10/1982; PTR/Const C Crothers, Murdered, by PIRA, 05/10/1982; Const A McCloy, Murdered, by PIRA, 27/10/1982; Sgt J Quinn, Murdered, by PIRA, 27/10/1982; Const P Hamilton, Murdered, by PIRA, 27/10/1982; Const J Lyness, Accidental Death, 29/10/1982; Det/Const G Ewing, Murdered, by PIRA, 09/11/1982; FTR/Const R Irwin, Murdered, by INLA, 16/11/1982; FTR/Const S Corkey, Murdered, by INLA, 16/11/1982; FTR/Const W Moffat, RTA, 25/11/1982; Rtd/Cons J Martin, Murdered by PIRA, 27/11/1982; FTR/Const S McCann, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/12/1982; F/PTR/Const D Allen, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/01/1983; Sgt E Brown, Murdered, by PIRA, 06/01/1983; FTR/Const B Quinn, Murdered, by PIRA, 06/01/1983; PTR/Const H Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/01/1983; Const E Dunning, Natural Causes, 16/01/1983; PTR/Const J Olphert, Murdered, by PIRA, 18/01/1983; FTR/Const D Vient, Other Causes, 18/02/1983; FTR/Const W Magill, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/02/1983; Sgt W Wilson, Murdered, by PIRA, 21/02/1983; Const L McCormick, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/03/1983; FTR/Const F Chaffer, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/03/1983; PTR/Const F Morton, Murdered, by PIRA, 15/03/1983; Const J Dudgeon, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/04/1983; Sgt N Galbraith, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/04/1983; PTR/Const E Devlin, Natural Causes, 27/04/1983; Const J Hetherington, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/05/1983; Const G Cathcart, Murdered, by PIRA, 16/05/1983; FTR/Const C Carson, Murdered, by INLA, 26/05/1983; Const W Atkinson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 31/05/1983; F/PTR/Const J Bell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/06/1983; Const R Mairs, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/06/1983; Const H Hawthorne, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/08/1983; Const J Wasson, Murdered, by INLA, 07/09/1983; Const V Cundell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/09/1983; PTR/Const J Ferguson, Murdered, by PIRA, 06/10/1983; FTR/Const W Finlay, Murdered, by PIRA, 06/10/1983; Const J Hallawell, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/10/1983; Insp J Martin, Murdered, by PIRA, 04/11/1983; Sgt S Fyffe, Murdered by PIRA, 04/11/1983; FTR/Const W Edwards, Not Known (but Not ; Terrorist Related), 04/11/1983; FTR/Const J McFadden, Murdered, by PIRA, 05/11/1983; PTR/Const W Fitzpatrick, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/11/1983; Const P Clarke, Murdered, by PIRA, 12/11/1983; PTR/Const S Neill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/11/1983; Det/Const P Garvey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/11/1983; FTR/Const J Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/01/1984; FTR/Const W Fullerton, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/01/1984; Const R Murdie, Natural Causes, 14/01/1984; PTR/Const J Henderson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/01/1984; Supt C McCreery, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/01/1984; PTR/Const G Thornton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/01/1984; Const T Bingham, Murdered, by PIRA, 31/01/1984; Sgt W Savage, Murdered, by PIRA, 31/01/1984; FTR/Const M Baxter, Other Causes, 19/02/1984; Const M Davison, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/02/1984; Const M Irvine, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/03/1984; Const R Stewart, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/03/1984; F/Const C Tsangardies, RTA, 05/04/1984; Const M Dawson, Murdered, by UVF, 12/04/1984; Const R Lee, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/04/1984; PTR/Const C Cooke, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/05/1984; Const N Gray, Murdered, by PIRA, 18/05/1984; FTR/Const T Elliott, Murdered, by PIRA, 18/05/1984; Insp P Gilligan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/05/1984; Const M Todd, Murdered, by PIRA, 15/06/1984; Const E Caulfield, RTA, 26/07/1984; Const McAuley, Accident, 30/07/1984; Const F Close, Drowned, 26/08/1984; Sgt M White, Murdered, by PIRA, 12/08/1984; Sgt R McDonald, Sucumbed to wounds received in 1983 during a PIRA attack, 12/08/1984; FTR/Const J Bell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/08/1984; PTR/Const J Governor, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/09/1984; PTR/Const A Dickson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/09/1984; FTR/Const R McFaul, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/09/1984; FTR/Const W Dickson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/10/1984; Const W Nelis, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 23/10/1984; Const S McFaul, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/11/1984; FTR/Const S Fletcher, Natural Causes on duty, 04/11/1984; Const W White, Natural Causes, 05/12/1984; Det/Const A Cuthbertson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/12/1984; Const T Milligan, Natural Causes, 18/01/1985; PTR/Const R Gilchrist, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/02/1985; FTR/Const P Morgan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/02/1985; Sgt F Murphy, Murdered, by PIRA, 21/02/1985; Det/Const K Crawford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/02/1985; Sgt H Vaughan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/02/1985; F/Det/Const I Kelly, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; Det/Const J Dowd, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; Const D Topping, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; Ch/Insp A Donaldson, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; FTR/Const D Price, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; FTR/Const P McFerran, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; F/Const R McGookin, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; FTR/Const S McHenry, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; FTR/Const G Campbell, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/02/1985; Sgt H McCormac, Murdered, by PIRA, 03/03/1985; PTR/Const J Bell, Murdered, by PIRA, 29/03/1985; FTR/Const M Kay, Murdered, by PIRA, 03/04/1985; Const D Baird, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/05/1985; F/Const T Doak, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/05/1985; Insp W Wilson, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/05/1985; FTR/Const S Rodgers, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/05/1985; Const J Shields, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 28/05/1985; Mr G Smyth, Murdered by PIRA after putting in his application for the RUCR, 28/05/1985; FTR/Const R Watt, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/06/1985; PTR/Const A Henderson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 10/06/1985; PTR/Const W Agnew, Murdered, by PIRA, 16/06/1985; Const A Thorburn, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/06/1985; Const W Gilliland, Murdered, by PIRA, 18/06/1985; Const N Kapur, RTA, 22/06/1985; Const C Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/07/1985; FTR/Const H Chamberlain, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/08/1985; Insp P Vance, Murdered, by PIRA, 31/08/1985; FTR/Const H McFadden, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/11/1985; Const D Hanson, Murdered, by PIRA, 15/11/1985; Sgt J Peoples, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 23/11/1985; Const G Gilliland, Murdered, by PIRA, 07/12/1985; FTR/Const W Clements, Murdered, by PIRA, 07/12/1985; Det/Const W Crozier, Other Causes, 21/12/1985; Const J McCandless, Murdered, by PIRA, 01/01/1986; FTR/Const M Williams, Murdered, by PIRA, 01/01/1986; Det/Const I McMillan, Accident, 02/01/1986; Const P Wills, Other Causes, 15/01/1986; FTR/Const J McCartney, Natural Causes, 18/01/1986; FTR/Const J McNally, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/02/1986; FTR/Const D Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 09/02/1986; Det/Const D Breen, Murdered, by PIRA, 11/02/1986; FTR/Const K Bratton, Other Causes, 19/02/1986; FTR/Const W Weldon, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/02/1986; Insp J Hazlett, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/04/1986; Det/Const I Hetherington, Other Causes, 16/05/1986; Const D McBride, Murdered, by PIRA, 22/05/1986; Const W Smyth, Murdered, by PIRA, 22/05/1986; Const C Rennie, Natural Causes, 21/06/1986; Const J McVitty, Murdered, by PIRA, 08/07/1986; FTR/Const T Livingstone, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/07/1986; Cons R Buckley, RTA, 25/07/1986; Det/Const K Rodgers, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/07/1986; Const C Allen, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/07/1986; Sgt J Kirkpatrick, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/07/1986; Const K Blackbourne, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/07/1986; Det/Const R Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/07/1986; PTR/Const T Cubitt, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/08/1986; FTR/Const C McClelland, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/09/1986; Sgt T Coy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 15/09/1986; FTR/Const W Moore, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/09/1986; Const N Gillis, Shot Accidentally, 27/09/1986; Const T McEwan, Other Causes, 04/10/1986; Const G Irvine, RTA, 09/10/1986; Sgt S Tilly, Accidental Death, 11/10/1986; FTR/Const D Desmond, Murdered, by PIRA, 12/10/1986; Sgt L McConaghy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/10/1986; FTR/Const E McFarland, RTA at a VCP, 16/10/1986; FTR/Const W Forsythe, RTA, 22/10/1986; Const S Bell, RTA, 25/10/1986; Const D Patterson, Murdered, by IPLO, 10/11/1986; Const W Martin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/11/1986; Const B Treacy, RTA, 22/11/1986; FTR/Const C Coulson, RTA, 25/10/1986; PTR/Const W Doherty, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/01/1987; PTR/Const I Crawford, Murdered, by PIRA, 09/01/1987; Const T Sanderson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/01/1987; Const T Sillery, Other Causes, 25/01/1987; Insp R Boyd, Natural Causes, 04/02/1987; Const N Meek, Accidental Death, 21/02/1987; PTR/Const J Gardiner, Natural Causes, 23/02/1987; PTR/Const P Nesbitt, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/03/1987; Const W Frederick, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/03/1987; Const W Woods, Natural Causes on duty, 14/03/1987; Det/Insp A Wilson, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/03/1987; Det/Sgt J Bennison, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/03/1987; FTR/Const J Shaw, Murdered, by PIRA, 03/04/1987; PTR/Const J Beggs, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/04/1987; FTR/Const W McDonald, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 10/04/1987; PTR/Const F Armstrong, Murdered, by PIRA, 11/04/1987; PTR/Const R McLean, Murdered, by PIRA, 11/04/1987; Insp D Ead, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/04/1987; Sgt T Cooke, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/04/1987; Const D Livingstone, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/05/1987; Const S McClean, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/06/1987; FTR/Const A Halliday, Natural Causes on duty, 10/06/1987; Const W Grant, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/06/1987; FTR/Const F McClements, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/06/1987; Sgt R Guthrie, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/06/1987; Const E Kettles, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/07/1987; FTR/Const B Calvert, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/07/1987; Const N Kennedy, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/07/1987; F/Const B Wiggins, RTA, 27/07/1987; Det/Const E Carson, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/08/1987; Det/Const M Malone, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/08/1987; FTR/Const W Finlay, Murdered, by PIRA, 30/08/1987; FTR/Const S Roxborough, Shot Accidentally, 04/09/1987; Const W McEwan, Other Causes, 25/09/1987; Const J Nelson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 20/10/1987; Sgt W Arrell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/10/1987; FTR/Const P Humphries, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/11/1987; FTR/Const E Armstrong, Murdered, by PIRA, 08/11/1987; Rtd/Sgt S Gault, Murdered by PIRA, 08/11/1987; Rtd/PTR/Const W Armstrong, Murdered by PIRA, 08/11/1987; FTR/Const S Sharpe, Other Causes, 03/12/1987; PTR/Const J Nimmons, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/12/1987; PTR/Const J Crooks, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/01/1988; Const C Gilmore, Murdered, by PIRA, 25/01/1988; FTR/Const A Ansfield, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/02/1988; FTR/Const W Ballentine, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/02/1988; FTR/Const A Foster, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/02/1988; FTR/Const T Clarke, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/02/1988; Const C Graham, Murdered, by PIRA, 21/03/1988; FTR/Const S Harris, Natural Causes on duty, 28/03/1988; FTR/Const H Craig, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 23/04/1988; F/Sgt S Harron, Accidental Death, 28/05/1988; FTR/Const R Stokes, Other Causes, 28/05/1988; Const A Corry, Other Causes, 04/06/1988; Const G McElnea, RTA, 05/06/1988; FTR/Const C White, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/06/1988; Const G Jackson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/06/1988; PTR/Const W McNiece, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/07/1988; PTR/Const W Savage, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 15/07/1988; PTR/Const G Hennings, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/08/1988; Det/Const J Warnock, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/08/1988; PTR/Const J Campbell, Natural Causes, 04/08/1988; Sgt R Nicholls, Other Causes, 04/08/1988; Const J Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 10/08/1988; FTR/Const P Stewart, RTA, 10/08/1988; FTR/Const I Bradford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 28/08/1988; Const F Malcolmson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/09/1988; FTR/Const J McIlroy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/09/1988; Sgt R McCreight, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/09/1988; Const K Wallace, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/10/1988; PTR/Const R Potts, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/10/1988; Const J Larmour, Murdered, by PIRA, 11/10/1988; Const P McCullough, RTA, 25/10/1988; FTR/Const H McCrone, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/10/1988; Const J Sturgeon, Other Causes, 30/10/1988; Const J McClements, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/11/1988; FTR/Cons B Wilson, RTA, 15/11/1988; FTR/Const W Monteith, Murdered, by PIRA, 21/11/1988; PTR/Const W Kirk, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/11/1988; FTR/Const K Harrison, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/11/1988; Const S Paul, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/12/1988; Const A Burton, RTA, 21/12/1988; FTR/Const S McClure, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/12/1988; Const J Campbell, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; F/Const K Campbell, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; PTR/Const B Chilvers, Kegworth Air Crash, 08/01/1989; Const J Smith, RTA on duty, 13/01/1989; Rtd/FTR/Const H Keys, Murdered by PIRA, 15/01/1989; Const S Montgomery, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/01/1989; FTR/Const T McCroubrey, Accidental Death, 08/02/1989; Det/Const B Roylance, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/02/1989; FTR/Const S Ternahan, Natural Causes, 20/02/1989; Const C Cruikshanks, RTA, 21/02/1989; FTR/Const R Archer, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/02/1989; Rtd/Insp P Mullally, Murdered by PIRA, 27/02/1989; Ch/Supt H Breen, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/03/1989; Supt R Buchanan, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/03/1989; Const J Kelly, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/03/1989; FTR/Const R Taylor, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/03/1989; Const D Cooper, RTA on duty, 11/04/1989; Const J McFarland, Fire in RUC Barracks, 11/04/1989; Const S Brady, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/06/1989; PTR/Const K Smyton, Natural Causes, 15/06/1989; FTR/Const D Black, Murdered, by PIRA, 27/06/1989; Const N Annett, Murdered, by PIRA, 01/07/1989; PTR/Const D McKimmon, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/07/1989; Const C Leslie, Natural Causes, 07/07/1989; FTR/Const A Bell, Murdered, by PIRA, 24/07/1989; Insp G Woods, Natural Causes, 26/07/1989; FTR/Const S Poole, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 09/08/1989; FTR/Const S O’Neill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/09/1989; Const T Crockett, RTA, 15/09/1989; Supt A Harris, Murdered, by PIRA, 08/10/1989; Const P Hunter, Other Causes, 11/10/1989; Const M Marshall, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/10/1989; FTR/Const R Millar, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 20/10/1989; FTR/Const R McClean, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/11/1989; FTR/Const T Elder, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/11/1989; Const I Johnston, Friendly Fire Incident, 09/11/1989; FTR/Const L McKelvey, Natural Causes, 12/11/1989; Const M Fisher, Other Causes, 13/11/1989; Det/Const T Garrett, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/11/1989; FTR/Const J Quinn, RTA, 15/12/1989; Det/Sgt R Johnston, RTA, 21/12/1989; FTR/Const W Freeman, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/12/1989; FTR/Const J Johnston, RTA, 31/12/1989
1990s
FTR/Const W Rutherford, Shot Accidentally, 05/01/1990; FTR/Const J MacCartney, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/01/1990; Const M Gregg, Accident, 18/01/1990; PTR/Const S Rankin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/01/1990; Insp M Monteith, Murdered, by PIRA, 22/01/1990; FTR/Const C Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/02/1990; PTR/Const W Walmsley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/02/1990; Const C McKernan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/03/1990; Insp A Gibson, Natural Causes, 21/03/1990; Const D Hanna, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/03/1990; PTR/Const E Lyness, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/03/1990; FTR/Const G Starrett, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/03/1990; FTR/Const M Black, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/04/1990; PTR/Const S Courtney, Natural Causes, 14/04/1990; PTR/Const M Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 07/05/1990; FTR/Const W Gowdy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/05/1990; FTR/Const R Shannon, Natural Causes, 30/05/1990; Const T Robinson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/06/1990; Rtd/FTR/Const J Sefton, Murdered by PIRA, 06/06/1990; Cons M Bassett, RTA, 20/06/1990; Const G Beckett, Murdered, by PIRA, 30/06/1990; Const C Meyer, Murdered, by PIRA, 30/06/1990; Const W Hanson, Murdered, by PIRA, 24/07/1990; FTR/Const J Willis, Murdered, by PIRA, 24/07/1990; FTR/Const D Sterritt, Murdered, by PIRA, 24/07/1990; Const W Beatty, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 28/07/1990; Const J Arnold, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/08/1990; FTR/Const D Campbell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/09/1990; Det/Const L Robinson, Murdered, by PIRA, 16/09/1990; Det/Sgt H McComiskey, Natural Causes, 24/09/1990; Det/Cons W Good, RTA on duty, 24/09/1990; FTR/Const D McConnell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 27/09/1990; Const S Todd, Murdered, by PIRA, 15/10/1990; FPTR/Const T Robinson, RTA, 15/10/1990; Const M Anderson, Natural Causes, 15/10/1990; Rtd/FTR/Const S Craig, Murdered by PIRA, 16/10/1990; Const J Montgomery, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/10/1990; PTR/Const S Martin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/10/1990; Det/Const J Bothwell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/11/1990; FTR/Const R Crawford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/11/1990; FTR/Const R Shaw, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/11/1990; Det/Insp D Murphy, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/11/1990; PTR/Const T Taylor, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/11/1990; Cons T Kerr, Natural Causes, 28/11/1990; FTR/Const T Kerr, Natural Causes on duty, 29/11/1990; Det/Const D Munn, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/12/1990; Det/Const R Mathewson, RTA, 08/12/1990; FTR/Const W Wethers, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/12/1990; FTR/Const R Graham, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/01/1991; Rtd/PTR/Cons T Stephenson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1991; FTR/Const J Patterson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/01/1991; Const P Wilson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/03/1991; Det/Const J Wright, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/03/1991; PTR/Const J Elliott, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/03/1991; FTR/Const P Craig, Other Causes, 02/04/1991; Det/Const J McGarry, Murdered, by PIRA, 06/04/1991; Sgt S McCrum, Murdered, by PIRA, 13/04/1991; Cons A Maginnis, Murdered in a Domestic Dispute, 30/04/1991; Sgt S Gillespie, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/05/1991; Rtd/PTR/Const R Orr, Murdered by PIRA, 13/05/1991; Sgt J Stewart, Natural Causes, 14/05/1991; PTR/Const D Carrothers, Murdered, by PIRA, 17/05/1991; PTR/Const J Barry, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/05/1991; Cons T Buchanan, Murdered in a non- Terrorist Incident, 19/05/1991; Const E Spence, Murdered, by PIRA, 26/05/1991; FTR/Const D Creighton, Other Causes, 27/05/1991; Const J McCreedy, Natural Causes, 06/06/1991; FPTR/Const L Davis, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/07/1991; PTR/Const J Kitson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/08/1991; Const T Coey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/08/1991; FTR/Const N Lowe, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/09/1991; Const E Clarke, Murdered, by PIRA, 17/09/1991; Const W Elder, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/10/1991; Const M Gordon, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/10/1991; Const W Evans, RTA involving an Army Vehicle, 21/10/1991; Const J Cardy, RTA, 22/10/1991; Cons R McLaughlin, RTA, 02/11/1991; Const S Sinclair, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/11/1991; Const D Magowan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/12/1991; Sgt J Fryday, Natural Causes, 14/12/1991; Sgt H Hussey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 29/12/1991; FTR/Const C McFaull, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/01/1992; Cons K Wilson, RTA, 02/01/1992; Const A McCrum, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 04/01/1992; Const N Spratt, Murdered in a Domestic Incident, 30/01/1992; Const A Moore, Other Causes, 04/02/1992; PTR/Const W Bradley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 15/02/1992; Const C McMurray, Murdered, by PIRA, 28/03/1992; Insp C Edgeworth, Natural Causes, 28/03/1992; Const R McCormack, Natural Causes, 07/04/1992; Supt S O’Connor, Natural Causes, 06/05/1992; PTR/Const K McMurran, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/07/1992; Rtd/Const G Henderson, Died of Wounds, 11/09/1992; FTR/Const L Taylor, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/10/1992; Const J Douglas, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/10/1992; Const M McBride, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 15/10/1992; Const N Rankin, RTA, 16/10/1992; Insp M Lee, Natural Causes, 20/10/1992; Const A McIlvenny, RTA, 29/10/1992; FTR/Const A Corbett, Murdered, by PIRA, 15/11/1992; Const S Honeyford, Natural Causes, 28/11/1992; Const M Ferguson, Murdered, by PIRA, 23/01/1993; Insp Gordon Peters, Natural Causes, 01/02/1993; FTR/Const R Williamson, Murdered, by PIRA, 24/02/1993; Const J Reid, Murdered, by PIRA, 25/02/1993; Const J Colgan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 31/03/1993; PTR/Const I Jenkins, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/04/1993; Const D Brannigan, Other Causes, 18/04/1993; Det/Const T McGaffin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/05/1993; FTR/Const J Coalter, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 31/03/1993; PTR/Const N Martin, Natural Causes on duty, 14/05/1993; Rtd/Const J Murphy, Murdered by INLA, 17/06/1993; PTR/Const R Crawford, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/06/1993; Const F McFedries, Natural Causes on duty, 12/07/1993; FTR/Const R Spence, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/08/1993; Const A Morrison, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/08/1993; FTR/Const P McLernan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 29/08/1993; PTR/Const R Gardiner, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 09/09/1993; FTR/Const S McKee, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/09/1993; Const W Ennis, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 27/09/1993; FTR/Const R Kilfedder, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/09/1993; F/Const C Hill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 01/10/1993; Const P Johnston, Natural Causes, 08/10/1993; PTR/Const P O’Neill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/10/1993; FTR/Const B Woods, Murdered, by PIRA, 02/11/1993; FTR/Const W McQuigg, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/11/1993; Const W Beacom, Murdered, by PIRA, 12/12/1993; FTR/Const E Smith, Murdered, by PIRA, 12/12/1993; FTR/Const G Higgins, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/12/1993; FTR/Const J Reid, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/12/1993; Insp H Cooke, Natural Causes, 05/02/1994; Const W Beacom, Murdered, by PIRA, 17/02/1994; Const J Haggan, Murdered, by PIRA, 10/03/1994; FTR/Const J Gordon, RTA, 14/03/1994; FTR/Const M Collins, RTA at a VCP, 17/03/1994; Det/Sgt R McAdam, Natural Causes, 15/04/1994; Const G Pollock, Murdered, by PIRA, 20/04/1994; PTR/Const T Gamble, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/04/1994; Const D McCarter, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/05/1994; FTR/Const G Spence, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/05/1994; ACC J Fitzsimmons, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Ch Insp D Bunting, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Ch Supt D Conroy, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Insp S Davidson, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Supt P Davidson, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Supt R Foster, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Supt W Gwilliam, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Insp K Magee, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Ch Supt M Neilly, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Det/Supt I Phoenix, Killed in the Mull of Kintyre Chopper Crash, 02/06/1994; Const T Cusdin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 25/08/1994; F/Const S Anderson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/09/1994; Det/Ch Insp C Mitchell, Natural Causes, 01/11/1994; Const W Graham, Natural Causes on duty, 22/11/1994; FTR/Const T Watkin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/01/1995; FTR/Const G Wylie, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/02/1995; Insp J Dane, Natural Causes, 04/02/1995; Const A Seymour, wounded in a PIRA attack in 1973, he Succumbed to those wounds, 02/03/1995; F/Det/Const M Hutton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 07/03/1995; Det/Insp H Brennan, Natural Causes, 16/04/1995; Const A Thompson, RTA on duty, 04/05/1995; FTR/Const L Bryans, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/05/1995; PTR/Const A Pierson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 31/05/1995; ACC R McLaughlin, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/07/1995; FTR/Const R Edmonds, Natural Causes, 05/08/1995; FTR/Const D Henderson, RTA, 23/08/1995; FTR/Const J Courtney, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 20/10/1995; Const N McAuley, Natural Causes, 05/11/1995; Const L Kennedy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/11/1995; Sgt J Halliday, Murdered in a Domestic Dispute, 03/12/1995; Const J Halliday, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 07/01/1996; Const G Gibson, Natural Causes, 08/01/1996; Const G Moore, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/01/1996; Const G Mason, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 15/02/1996; FTR/Const W McKinstry, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/02/1996; FTR/Const M Richardson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/03/1996; Const T McWilliams, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/04/1996; Const B Clements, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/05/1996; FTR/Const R Fullerton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/06/1996; PTR/Const J Cochrane, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/08/1996; FTR/Const D Brown, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 26/09/1996; Det/Sgt D McCartan, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 02/10/1996; Det/Sgt J Graham, Natural Causes, 08/10/1996; FTR/Const J Garvey, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/10/1996; FTR/Const R McKinley, Natural Causes, 17/11/1996; PTR/Const P Harris, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 06/12/1996; Const S Wills, RTA, 10/01/1997; Sgt B Marks, Natural Causes, 19/02/1997; Const M Gamble, RTA, 27/02/1997; F/Const P Quigley, Other Causes, 22/03/1997; FTR/Const R Jack, Natural Causes, 13/04/1997; Const D Bradshaw, Murdered by INLA, 09/05/1997; FTR/Const N Jones, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 10/05/1997; Const G Taylor, Murdered by Loyalists, 01/06/1997; Ch/Insp H Coulter, Natural Causes, 02/06/1997; Det/Const D McCoy, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 07/06/1997; FTR/Const D Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 16/06/1997; Const J Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 16/06/1997; FPTR/Const P Reid, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/06/1997; FTR/Const A Brown, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 27/06/1997; Const J Stanley, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/07/1997; Const W Mills, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/07/1997; Const P Reilly, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/07/1997; FTR/Const J Hamilton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 31/07/1997; Const K Hobbs, Natural Causes, 10/09/1997; PTR/Const M McCullough, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/09/1997; Det/Supt S Gorman, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 09/11/1997; PTR/Const D Potter, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/11/1997; Sgt D Williamson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/12/1997; Const R Watton, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 13/01/1998; Const A Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/03/1998; PTR/Const J Thompson, Other Causes, 15/03/1998; Rtd/FTR/Const C Stewart, Murdered by INLA, 27/03/1998; Const C Boyle, Natural Causes on duty, 25/04/1998; Rtd/F/Const A Collins, Died of Wounds, 08/05/1998; Det/Ch Insp C Dundas, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/0/1998; Det/Const H Wilson, Natural Causes, 14/06/1998; PTR/Const G Wasson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/07/1998; Const J Ivers, RTA, 24/07/1998; Det/Insp D Hunt, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 07/08/1998; Insp M Crozier, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 11/08/1998; FPTR/Const D Dickson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 23/09/1998; Const F O’Reilly, Murdered by Loyalists/RHD, 06/10/1998; FTR/Const T Simpson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/10/1998; FTR/Const T O’Brien, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/10/1998; Const W McKendry, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/01/1999; FTR/Const G Parker, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/02/1999; FTR/Const E Spratt, Natural Causes, 22/02/1999; Const P Turner, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 08/03/1999; FTR/Const S McNally, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/03/1999; Const J McAllister, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/05/1999; Insp W Parr, Natural Causes, 15/05/1999; PTR/Const T Bowles, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/05/1999; FTR/Const R Tate, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 12/07/1999; Const D Maxwell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 19/07/1999; Const A Taylor, Natural Causes, 22/07/1999; Const A Williamson, Natural Causes, 25/10/1999; Const T McCandless, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 24/11/1999; 2000’s; FTR/Const A Myers, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 14/02/2000; Const W Erskine, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 03/03/2000; Const W McFarlane, Natural Causes, 15/03/2000; Const A Neill, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 16/03/2000; PTR/Const D Robinson , Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 20/03/2000; Const W Crooks, Natural Causes, 08/05/2000; FTR/Const R Johnston, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/06/2000; Const G Milligan, RTA, 17/06/2000; Const A McKeown, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 22/06/2000; FTR/Const A Chambers, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 30/07/2000; FTR/Const W Thompson, Knocked down at a VCP, 19/08/2000; Const R Taylor, RTA on duty, 18/09/2000; FTR/Const S Carson, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 17/10/2000; FTR/Const M McNeill, Natural Causes on duty, 23/10/2000; Const S Elder, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 09/11/2000; Const B Dubois, Natural Causes, 04/12/2000; Const W McMahon, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 27/02/2001; FTR/Const J Leetch, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 05/03/2001; Const T King, Other Causes, 13/03/2001; Sgt M Buttle, Other Causes, 25/05/2001; Const G McCullough, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 21/08/2001; Const R Bell, Not Known (but Not Terrorist Related), 18/10/2001
Murdered-320
Other Causes-656
TOTAL-976
POLICE SERVICE OF NORTHERN IRELAND
For this Section, we have included deaths in Service after July 2007, as we believe the PSNI was and remains under constant threat to this day.
Const George Haslett, Natural Causes, 10/06/2002; Const Glenn Cochrane, Other Causes, 27/10/2002; F/Const Heather Burnside, RTA, 12/01/2003; R/Const FT George McKee, RTA, 04/06/2003; Const Richard McCauley, RTA, 20/06/2005; F/Const Siobhan McCann, RTA, 10/07/2005; PT/Const Colin Niblock, RTA, 25/09/2005; Const Jonny Campbell, Other Causes, 26/05/2006; Sgt Tom Bellingham, Natural Causes, 23/06/2006; Const Ian Bailey-Wood, Took his own life, 31/08/2006; Det/Const Robert Shiels, Natural Causes, 07/06/2007; D/Const Paul McLea, Accident leading to Heart Failure, 19/10/2007; Const James Magee, RTA, 23/11/2008; Const Kevin Gorman, RTA, 23/11/2008; PT/Const Kenny Irvine, RTA, 23/11/2008; PT/Const Declan Greene, RTA, 23/11/2008; Const Stephen Carroll, Murdered by CIRA, 09/03/2009; Const Gareth Gallagher, RTA, 17/05/2010; Const John Grieves, RTA, 14/08/2010; Const Ronan Kerr, NIRA, 03/04/2011; F/Const Philippa Reynolds, RTA, 09/02/2013; Insp Peter Magowan, Took his own Life, 18/04/2016; PT/Const David Philphot, Took his own Life, 10/02/2017; Const C Leitch, Other Causes, 18/04/2019
Murdered-2
Other Causes-22
TOTAL-24
Ex Ulster Special Constabulary
Ex Special Const James McClelland, Murdered by PIRA, 31/07/1972; Ex Spec Const William Heron, Murdered by PIRA, 01/09/1975; Ex Spec Const Nevin McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 01/09/1975; Ex Spec Const James McKee, Murdered by PIRA, 01/09/1975; Ex Spec Const Robert Freeburn, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1976.; Ex Spec Const Joseph Lemmon, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1976.; Ex Spec Const Robert Walker, Murdered by PIRA, 05/01/1976.; Ex Spec Sgt Samuel McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 03/11/1976; Mr William Heenan, Murdered by PIRA, 03/05/1985; Mr Matt Boyd, Murdered by PIRA, 11/01/1993.; Ex Sub District Commandant Samuel Montgomery, Murdered by UFF, 14/04/1994;
11 Murdered, 1 by UFF, 10 by PIRA;
Metropolitan Police Service
PC Stephen Tibble, Murdered by PIRA, 26/02/1975; EO Roger Goad, Murdered by PIRA, 29/08/1975; EO Kenneth Howarth, Murdered by PIRA, 26/10/1981; Sgt Noel Lane, Murdered by PIRA, 17/12/1983; Insp Stephen Dodd, Murdered by PIRA, 24/12/1983; F/PC Jane Arbuthnot, Murdered by PIRA, 17/12/1983; Mr Jonathan Woods, Ex Forensic Officer, Died from Abestos Cancer directly related to the 1984 Brighton bomb, 11 or 12/12/2015; 7
Murdered all by PIRA
North Yorkshire Police
Special Cons Glenn Goodman, Murdered by PIRA, 07/06/1992
1 Murdered by PIRA
NORTHERN IRELAND PRISON SERVICE
For this Section, we have included deaths in Service after July 2007, as we believe the NIPS was and remains under constant threat to this day.
Rtd/Sen Officer W McCully, Murdered by PIRA, 23/09/1974; PO W McCully, Murdered by PIRA, 08/04/1976; Clerk J Cummings, Murdered by PIRA, 19/04/1976; PO R Hamilton, Murdered by PIRA, 08/10/1976; Principal Officer J Milliken, Murdered by PIRA, 22/06/1977; PO T Fenton, Murdered by PIRA, 22/07/1977; PO R Whitehead, Accidental Death, 26/09/1977; Principal Officer D Ervine, Murdered by PIRA, 07/10/1977; Gov A Miles, Murdered by PIRA, 26/11/1978; PO J McTier, Murdered by PIRA, 14/12/1978; Rtd/PO P Mackin, Murdered by PIRA, 03/02/1979; PO M Cassidy, Murdered by PIRA, 16/04/1979; F/PO A Wallace, Murdered by INLA, 19/04/1979; PO G Foster, Murdered by PIRA, 14/09/1979; Ass/Gov E Jones, Murdered by PIRA, 19/09/1979; PO T Gilhooley, Murdered by PIRA, 05/11/1979; Clerk D Teeney, Murdered by INLA, 07/11/1979; PO G Melville, Murdered by PIRA, 23/11/1979; Ch/Off W Wright, Murdered by PIRA, 03/12/1979; Sen/Off W Wilson, Murdered by PIRA, 17/12/1979; PO W Ritchie, Natural Causes, 29/12/1979; PO G Cox, Murdered by PIRA, 18/01/1980; PO M Kellagher, Other Causes, 10/09/1980; PO W Burns, Murdered by UVF, 30/12/1980; PO F Kennedy, Natural Causes, 25/06/1982; F/PO E Chambers, Murdered by INLA, 07/10/1982; PO D Lerwill, Other Causes, 06/05/1983; PO J Ferris, Murdered by PIRA, 25/09/1983; PO W Moore, Natural Causes, 20/02/1984; Gov W McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 06/03/1984; Principal Officer P Kerr, Murdered by PIRA, 17/02/1985; PO T McKinley, Natural Causes, 13/04/1986; PO E Armstrong, Other Causes, 15/04/1986; Principal Officer P Carey, Natural Causes, 06/03/1987; Ch Instructor L Jarvis, Murdered by PIRA, 23/03/1987; PO I Hamilton, Natural Causes, 29/05/1987; PO W Glass, Natural Causes, 18/06/1986; Ass Gov W Henry, Other Causes, 01/09/1987; Electrician Officer A Beattie, Natural Causes, 02/12/1987; PO G Whitten, Natural Causes, 18/12/1987; PO B Armour, Murdered by PIRA, 04/10/1988; PO G Dickson, RTA, 18/10/1988; Sen Officer R Harvey, Other Causes, 01/02/1989; Principal Officer W Arthur, Natural Causes, 02/02/1989; PO R Martin, Natural Causes, 13/03/1989; PO H McClelland, Natural Causes, 26/03/1989; Hospital Officer J Griffiths, Murdered by PIRA, 04/05/1989; PO A Ives, Natural Causes, 09/07/1989; PO M Caldwell, Other Causes, 16/07/1989; F/PO M Creighton, Murdered in a Domestic Dispute, 27/05/1991; PO J Peacock, Murdered by UVF, 01/09/1993; PO I Conn, Natural Causes, 13/09/1993; Senior Officer G Hendron, Natural Causes, 28/11/1993; PO A Wallington, Natural Causes, 26/12/1993; PO G McMorris, Natural Causes, 25/06/1994; PO B watson, Natural Causes, 15/09/1994; PO J Caldwell, Natural Causes, 20/04/1995; PO B Hopper, Natural Causes, 06/08/1995; Senior Officer D Ridgway, Natural Causes, 12/01/1996; PO E Cardwell, Natural Causes, 05/05/1996; PO I Gilpin, Natural Causes, 30/05/1996; PO M McIlmail, Natural Causes, 18/11/1996; Gov G Kerton, Natural Causes, 24/04/1997; PO A Kelly, Natural Causes, 22/12/1997; PO W Terry, Natural Causes, 17/01/1998; PO J Girvan, Natural Causes, 15/02/1998; Principal Officer J McGinley, Natural Causes, 20/07/1998; Hospital Officer B McDermott, Natural Causes, 06/05/1999; PO W Serplus, Natural Causes, 16/10/1999; PO J Frame, Natural Causes, 07/02/2006; PO T Black, RTA, 07/02/2007; Hospital Officer M Sloan, Other Causes, 31/08/2007; PO A Patton, Natural Causes, 23/05/2008; Gov G McAleer, Natural Causes, 01/01/2009; PO G Thomas, Natural Causes, 16/04/2009; Senior Officer R Stewart, Natural Causes, 29/10/2010; PO M Douglas, Natural Causes, 15/02/2011; PO T Scott, Natural Causes, 02/07/2011; PO D Black, Murdered by NIRA, 01/11/2012; PO A Ismay, Murdered by NIRA, 15/03/2016; OSG D Sterritt, Natural Causes, 27/11/2016
Murdered-31
Other-50
TOTAL-81
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service
FF B Douglas, Murdered by UFF, 07/02/1973; PT/FF J McCready, Murdered by PIRA, 06/02/1976; Sub Officer W Orr, Murdered by PIRA, 16/11/1978; FF M Duffy, Murdered by UVF/PAF, 07/02/1986
Murdered-4
Other-Not Known
TOTAL-4
Republic of Ireland Forces
GARDA SIOCHANA
Garda R Fallon, Murdered by Saor Eire, 03/04/1970; Insp S Donnegan, Murdered by PIRA, 08/06/1972; Garda M Reynolds, Murdered by PIRA, 11/09/1975; Garda M Clerkin, Murdered by PIRA, 16/10/1976; Det/Garda H Byrne, Murdered by INLA, 07/07/1980; Det/Garda J Morley, Murdered by INLA, 07/07/1980; Det/Garda S Quaid, Murdered by PIRA, 13/10/1980; Garda P Reynolds, Murdered by INLA, 20/02/1982; Garda G Sheehan, Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1983; Det/Garda F Hand, Murdered by PIRA, 10/08/1984; Garda P Morrisey, Murdered by INLA, 12/11/1984; Det/Garda G McCabe, Murdered by PIRA, 07/06/1996; Det/Garda A Donohue, Murdered by Dissident Republicans, 25/01/2013; Det/Garda A Golden, Murdered by Dissident Republicans, 11/10/2015
Murdered 14
Irish Defence Forces (Army)
Sgt P Sinnott, RTA on Anti- Terrorist Operations, 01/10/1975; Tpr M McMahon, RTA on Anti- Terrorist Operations, 01/10/1975; Pte P Kelly, Murdered by PIRA, 16/12/1983
Murdered-1
Other-2
TOTAL-3
Republic of Ireland Prison Service
Ch Officer B Stack, Died of Wounds received in a PIRA attack, 29/12/1984;
Total for ROI Forces
Murdered 16
Other Causes 2
Civilian Employees of the Security Forces Murdered
Mrs J Mansfield, Murdered by OIRA in England, 22/02/1972 ; Ms C Munton, Murdered by OIRA in England, 22/02/1972 ; Mrs T Bosley, Murdered by OIRA in England, 22/02/1972 ; Mrs M Grant, Murdered by OIRA in England, 22/02/1972 ; Mrs J Lunn, Murdered by OIRA, in England, 22/02/1972 ; Mr J Haslar, Murdered by OIRA, in England, 22/02/1972 ; Mr N Baz Khan, Murdered by PIRA, 26/06/1973; Mr J Dunn, Murdered by PIRA, 11/01/1974 ; Mrs C Byrne, Murdered by PIRA, 11/01/1974; Mr M Abdul Kahlid, Murdered by PIRA, 22/04/1974 ; Mr A Shotter, Murdered by PIRA, 31/05/1974 ; Mr H Slater, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1974 ; Mr L Cross, Murdered by PIRA, 11/11/1974 ; Miss N Spence, Murdered by PIRA, 03/03/1978 ; Mr B Russell, Murdered by PIRA, 28/09/1978 ; Mr J Harman, Murdered by PIRA, 08/05/1980; Mr S McAvoy, Murdered by PIRA, 20/08/1985; Mr K Konig, Murdered by PIRA, 21/11/1985; Mr T McKeever, Murdered by PIRA, 16/06/1986 ; Mr J Kyle, Murdered by PIRA, 28/07/1986; Mr M Bell, Murdered by PIRA, 28/08/1986 ; Mr K Johnston, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1986 ; Mr W Hassard, Murdered by PIRA, 04/08/1988 ; Mr F Love, Murdered by PIRA, 04/08/1988 ; Mr J Corry, Murdered by PIRA, 13/12/1988; Mr K Graham, Murdered by PIRA, 27/04/1990; Mr A Bogle, Murdered by PIRA, 18/08/1990; Mr P Gillespie, Murdered by PIRA, 24/10/1990 ; Mr W McVeigh, Murdered by PIRA, 21/05/1991 ; Mr J Haldane, Murdered by PIRA, 20/09/1991; Mr D Harkness, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992; Mr C Caldwell, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992; Mr J McConnell, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992 ; Mr N McKee, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992; Mr R Irons, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992; Mr W Bleeks, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992 ; Mr R Dunseath, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992 ; Mr O Gilchrist, Murdered by PIRA, 17/01/1992 ; Mr B McWilliams, Murdered by PIRA, 18/04/1992 ; Mr N McCollum, Murdered by PIRA, 08/03/1993; Mr A McGovern, Murdered by PIRA, 16/09/1993; Mr J Gibson, Murdered by PIRA, 21/10/1993; Mr F Anthony, Murdered by PIRA, 13/05/1994; Mr D Cupples, Murdered by UDA, 25/12/2002
Murdered, 45
Relatives of Serving or Retired UDR Soldiers/Prison Officers/Regular Forces and RUC caught up in attacks on their loved ones
Mrs E Bullock (Wife of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 21/12/1972; Mrs L Haughton (Wife of a Regular Soldier), Murdered by PIRA in England, 04/02/1974; Master L Haughton (Son of a Regular Soldier), Murdered by PIRA in England, 04/02/1974; Master R Haughton (Son of a Regular Soldier), Murdered by PIRA in England, 04/02/1974; Mr G Catherwood (Husband of a UDR Greenfinch), Murdered by PIRA, 30/10/1974; Mr K McCann (Son of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 22/01/1976; Mr S Arthurs (Brother in Law of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 03/05/1976; Mr G Liddle (Brother of a RUC Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 17/07/1976; Mrs H McMullan (Mother of a RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 28/03/1977; Miss L Gordon (Daughter of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 08/02/1978; Mrs J Crothers (Wife of a RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 17/02/1978; Mr J Skelly (Father in Law of an Ex RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 29/09/1978; Mrs V Mackin (Wife of an Ex Prison Officer), Murdered by PIRA, 03/02/1979; Sir N Stronge (Father of a RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 21/01/1981; Mr T Forster (Son of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 08/11/1981; Mr S Pollock (Nephew of a RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 01/01/1982; Mrs A Purvis (Wife of a Regular Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 10/05/1983; Mrs L McCollum (Sister of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 19/09/1983; Mr K Robinson (Son of a UDR Soldier), Murdered by PIRA, 12/09/1986; Mrs I Farley (Husband of a UDR Greenfinch), Murdered by INLA, 07/02/1987; Mrs B Armstrong (Wife of an Ex RUCR Reserve), Murdered by PIRA, 08/11/1987; Mrs H Hazell (Wife of a Regular Soldier), Murdered by PIRA in Germany, 07/09/1989; Miss Nivruti Mahesh Islania (Daughter of a Regular RAF Airman), Murdered by PIRA in Germany, 26/10/1989 ; Mrs E Sefton (Wife of an Ex RUCR Reserve Constable), Murdered by PIRA, 07/06/1990; Mr R Farmer (Son of an Ex RUC Constable), Murdered by INLA, 21/12/1991
Murdered -25