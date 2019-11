A recovery operation will soon be underway to recover an overturned lorry.

According to TrafficwatchNI the lorry overturned on the "A28 #Armagh Road, #Newry" and "recovery of the lorry has been planned for approx. 08:15".

The Tweet adds that the roundabout "will be CLOSED during recovery and it is expected to take approx. 1 hour".

Meanwhile the "#A1 North Bound off slip will also be closed".