P.S.N.I. concerned for whereabouts of missing couple last seen in N.I.

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent appeal for help with locating a man and woman last seen in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Anita Da Silva (40) and Paolo Martins (44) were last seen in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh at around 7:00pm on Monday August 5.

Paolo Martins and Anita Da Silva. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

They are believed to be driving a silver Vauxhall Zafira with the number plate MEZ 3447.

"Police in Enniskillen are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Anita Da Silva and Paolo Martins.

"Please call 101 quoting 499 05/08/19 with any information."