P.S.N.I. officer jumps into sea to rescue man in difficulty

A P.S.N.I. officer has been hailed a hero for diving into the sea to rescue a man who got into difficulty while cliff diving off the Northern Ireland coast.

The incident occurred near Dunluce Castle in county Antrim on Tuesday evening.

A team from Portrush Lifeboat Station first became aware of the incident at 6:03pm and arrived at the scene at 6:13pm.

The P.S.N.I. officer was not able to bring the man to shore because of the strength of the tide but the officer kept the man above water until the lifeboat arrived.

The police officer and the rescued man were pulled aboard the lifeboat and taken to Portballintrae where they were met by members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Coastguard.

The lifeboat team returned to the station at 6:49pm.