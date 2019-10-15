P.S.N.I. release video designed to battle rural crime

The P.S.N.I. has published a video designed to prevent rural crime throughout Northern Ireland.

The short clip offers farm staff proactive tips on they can reduce the risk of rural crime in their area.

The P.S.N.I. video is designed to reduce rural crime in Northern Ireland.

The first piece of advice from the P.S.N.I. is to remind farmers to check references before officially employing staff to work on their farm.

Farm staff are also reminded of the importance of ensuring gates and alarms etc. are locked and properly set.

Finally, farmers are asked to remind all staff to note and report any suspicious activity to the P.S.N.I. immediately.

For more information visit www.psni.police.uk

